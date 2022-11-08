ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Man on bicycle arrested after running from Amarillo police

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man on a bicycle was arrested Wednesday after running from Amarillo police. Around 3 p.m., police spotted the suspect, a 46-year-old male, riding a bicycle at NE 14th Ave and North Manhattan Street. He was wanted on a probation violation warrant. According to police,...
AMARILLO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ABILENE, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast 20th Avenue. According to officials, on Nov. 8, at around 9:34 p.m., Amarillo police were called near northeast 20th Avenue and Martin Road on a shooting. Reports state that a 19-year-old man had...
AMARILLO, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Suspect arrested with guns, machete in car after reported kidnapping

AMARILLO, Texas — Police arrested a man on a list of charges after officers said he forced a screaming woman into his car and then led them on a pursuit. The Amarillo Police Department told KAMR that officers were called Monday morning to a scene where a man had allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Police I.D Two Bodies Found

Amarillo Police have identified the two people found dead, Monday afternoon at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park. At 12:18 APD says 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead from gunshot.in a home there. They took a family member into custody for both killings and are still investigating.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Fire Department responds to Friday morning fire in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the Amarillo Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 3900 block of SE 11th around 5:56 a.m. Friday. When officials arrived, they found a single-story home […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating shooting near South Washington

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning. According to officials, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8:09 a.m., Randall County Deputies were called to the East parking lot of Affiliated Foods on South Washington on a report of shots fired. The suspect was...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

APD: Death of 2 found dead in mobile home ruled a homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department ruled the death of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home today. Around 12:18 p.m., APD said 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight structure fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after midnight at SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street. According to the report, just after midnight last night Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street on reports of a structure fire.
AMARILLO, TX

