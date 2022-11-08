Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc7amarillo.com
Man on bicycle arrested after running from Amarillo police
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man on a bicycle was arrested Wednesday after running from Amarillo police. Around 3 p.m., police spotted the suspect, a 46-year-old male, riding a bicycle at NE 14th Ave and North Manhattan Street. He was wanted on a probation violation warrant. According to police,...
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
abc7amarillo.com
Homeless people suspected of starting vacant house fire on bitter cold morning
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Homeless people are suspected of starting a fire that burned a vacant house. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire just before 6 a.m. at 3906 SE 11th Street. Multiple people called 911 to report the fire including a man who lives in...
1 arrested after Monday morning chase through Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Monday morning chase that ended in an arrest in north Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road around 8:58 a.m. Monday on […]
1 hospitalized after Tuesday shooting in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released details on a shooting that occurred overnight in the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue, and asked the public for further information on the incident. APD officials reported that at around 9:34 p.m. on Tuesday officers were called to the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue […]
KFDA
Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast 20th Avenue. According to officials, on Nov. 8, at around 9:34 p.m., Amarillo police were called near northeast 20th Avenue and Martin Road on a shooting. Reports state that a 19-year-old man had...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building. According to the release, 27-year-old, Jarred William Davis is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for arson and burglary of a building. Davis is 5 feet 8 inches tall...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Suspect arrested with guns, machete in car after reported kidnapping
AMARILLO, Texas — Police arrested a man on a list of charges after officers said he forced a screaming woman into his car and then led them on a pursuit. The Amarillo Police Department told KAMR that officers were called Monday morning to a scene where a man had allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle.
kgncnewsnow.com
Police I.D Two Bodies Found
Amarillo Police have identified the two people found dead, Monday afternoon at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park. At 12:18 APD says 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead from gunshot.in a home there. They took a family member into custody for both killings and are still investigating.
Cat, dog, puppies rescued from overnight southwest Amarillo fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details on an early Thursday morning fire in southwest Amarillo, during which crews rescued a cat, a dog, and a number of puppies. Department officials reported that crews responded to the 2600 block of South Van Buren Street at around 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, where smoke […]
Amarillo Fire Department responds to Friday morning fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the Amarillo Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 3900 block of SE 11th around 5:56 a.m. Friday. When officials arrived, they found a single-story home […]
KFDA
Amarillo police investigating shooting near South Washington
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning. According to officials, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8:09 a.m., Randall County Deputies were called to the East parking lot of Affiliated Foods on South Washington on a report of shots fired. The suspect was...
abc7amarillo.com
2 people found shot to death inside Amarillo mobile home, family member in custody
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead inside a mobile home. Around 12:15 p.m. police were called to the Lakeview Mobile Home Park located at 7865 Canyon Drive. Officers found two bodies inside the mobile home. Police later said the...
KFDA
TxDOT crews working on west Amarillo Boulevard and I-27 starting Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT starting Monday, Nov. 14, the right lane of west Amarillo Boulevard will be closed in various locations for four to six months as contractor works on sidewalks, curbs & gutters, and driveways. On Monday, Nov. 14, TxDOT will also be working ON the right lane...
KFDA
APD: Death of 2 found dead in mobile home ruled a homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department ruled the death of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home today. Around 12:18 p.m., APD said 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
Police provide update after 2 found dead in south Amarillo
UPDATE: Nov. 8, 10 a.m. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released updated information on the suspect in the homicide on Canyon Drive in South Amarillo that left two dead. The suspect is a juvenile family member of one of the individuals found dead, according to APD, though officials said that no further […]
KFDA
Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight structure fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after midnight at SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street. According to the report, just after midnight last night Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street on reports of a structure fire.
