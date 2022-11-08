LARUE COUNTY, Ky. — Families were advised to evacuate Thursday as a wildfire burned in a large wooded area near homes in LaRue County. The sheriff said Thursday that at least 20 families living near Edlin Hill Road were advised as firefighters from several agencies in and around LaRue County worked to control several fires burning within a 200-acre wooded area between New Haven and Hodgenville.

LARUE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO