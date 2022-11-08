Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Major discount retail store chain opens another location in KentuckyKristen WaltersBardstown, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Multiple fire crews battle massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County took 10 fire departments more than 11 hours to contain on Thursday night. The fire was reported on South Park Hill, south of the Gene Snyder between South Park Road and I-65, around 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to Zoneton Fire Protection District.
Wave 3
Semi catches fire, multiple vehicles involved in I-65 North crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple crews are at the scene of a a semitruck that caught fire and a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 65 North. This happened Friday morning and has caused all lanes to close at mile marker 132 on Crittenden Drive. Louisville Metro police officers had...
WLKY.com
Families advised to evacuate and firefighters injured as LaRue County wildfire burns
LARUE COUNTY, Ky. — Families were advised to evacuate Thursday as a wildfire burned in a large wooded area near homes in LaRue County. The sheriff said Thursday that at least 20 families living near Edlin Hill Road were advised as firefighters from several agencies in and around LaRue County worked to control several fires burning within a 200-acre wooded area between New Haven and Hodgenville.
Wave 3
One dead, two injured in Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person in Old Louisville. The crash happened at Second and Hill Streets on Thursday at about 11 p.m. Police believe a car was speeding which led to several other vehicles being hit. Investigators are...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Smoke seen for miles from fire at Fort Knox's tank range
FORT KNOX, Ky. — A large fire is burning on the base at Fort Knox. It's specifically on the Wilcox Tank Range on the base. Firefighter units from Bullitt County, Zoneton, Mount Washington, Okolona and Nichols Fire Departments are responding to help fight it. It has been burning for...
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
wdrb.com
Officials release ID of 60-year-old who died in motorcycle crash near Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening. Billy Sexton, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened at Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest Drive around 6 p.m. That's near St. Andrews Church Road, which leads to Dixie Highway.
Wave 3
Man shot, killed near Auburndale neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near the Auburndale neighborhood on Friday night. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. When officers...
Wave 3
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newberg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road on Thursday at about 6 a.m. LMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was...
Wave 3
Temporary lane closures on Cedar Grove Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are lane closures this week that drivers in Bullitt County should know about. The temporary closures will be Cedar Grove Road on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first closure will be at Mooney Lane near mile marker 2.25 and the...
LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue. Upon arrival, Sixth Division officers say they located...
Wave 3
Woman pronounced dead at UofL Hospital after being struck by car
This happened Friday morning at mile marker 132 on Crittenden Drive. One dead, two injured in Old Louisville crash involving multiple vehicles. The crash happened at Second and Hill streets. WAVE honors our veterans. Updated: 10 hours ago. We thank our veterans for their service and sacrifice!. Driver killed after...
Wave 3
More arrests possible after shots fired at home of Clarksville Police Chief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say more charges and arrests are possible after one teen is accused of attempted murder. In September, seven shots were fired into the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer. No one was hurt. Authorities arrested Samuel Jaggers of New Albany and charged...
k105.com
Trooper residing in Grayson Co. who formerly was named Trooper of the Year promoted to sergeant
A Kentucky State Police Post 4 trooper residing in Grayson County has been promoted by the agency. Trooper Blake Owens was promoted to sergeant. Owens, along with 30 other troopers promoted since November 1, 2021, was recognized by Kentucky State Police leadership and Gov. Andy Beshear at a ceremony earlier this week.
WLKY.com
Trial for man charged with deadly shooting inside south Louisville restaurant delayed for 4th time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is voicing frustrations with the judicial system, nearly four years after their loved one was killed inside a Louisville restaurant. Devone Briggs was supposed to stand trial this week for the murder of Jose Munoz, but it's been delayed again. Donna Munoz expected to...
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St. Officers called to the scene found...
Wave 3
Teens moved out of juvenile detention center over fire hazard
More arrests possible after shots fired at home of Clarksville Police Chief. In September, seven shots were fired into the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Hokey Weather Facts 11/10/22. Updated: 6...
Wave 3
60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the motorcyclist who died after crashing into another vehicle at high speeds. The man was identified as Billy Sexton, 60, from Louisville, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed. His cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries. Louisville Metro Police spokesman...
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
k105.com
Man carrying gun inside Caneyville Elem. shoots himself in leg during Jr. Pro basketball
A man is facing at least one felony charge after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while inside Caneyville Elementary School with children. Wednesday night at approximately 7:30, Grayson County Deputies Erik Franklin and Wally Ritter, the Caneyville Fire Department and EMS responded to the school on the report of a man being shot.
Comments / 4