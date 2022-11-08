ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Knox, KY

Wave 3

Semi catches fire, multiple vehicles involved in I-65 North crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple crews are at the scene of a a semitruck that caught fire and a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 65 North. This happened Friday morning and has caused all lanes to close at mile marker 132 on Crittenden Drive. Louisville Metro police officers had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Families advised to evacuate and firefighters injured as LaRue County wildfire burns

LARUE COUNTY, Ky. — Families were advised to evacuate Thursday as a wildfire burned in a large wooded area near homes in LaRue County. The sheriff said Thursday that at least 20 families living near Edlin Hill Road were advised as firefighters from several agencies in and around LaRue County worked to control several fires burning within a 200-acre wooded area between New Haven and Hodgenville.
LARUE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

One dead, two injured in Old Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person in Old Louisville. The crash happened at Second and Hill Streets on Thursday at about 11 p.m. Police believe a car was speeding which led to several other vehicles being hit. Investigators are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: Smoke seen for miles from fire at Fort Knox's tank range

FORT KNOX, Ky. — A large fire is burning on the base at Fort Knox. It's specifically on the Wilcox Tank Range on the base. Firefighter units from Bullitt County, Zoneton, Mount Washington, Okolona and Nichols Fire Departments are responding to help fight it. It has been burning for...
FORT KNOX, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed near Auburndale neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near the Auburndale neighborhood on Friday night. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. When officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newberg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road on Thursday at about 6 a.m. LMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Temporary lane closures on Cedar Grove Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are lane closures this week that drivers in Bullitt County should know about. The temporary closures will be Cedar Grove Road on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first closure will be at Mooney Lane near mile marker 2.25 and the...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue. Upon arrival, Sixth Division officers say they located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman pronounced dead at UofL Hospital after being struck by car

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed in late night crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St. Officers called to the scene found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teens moved out of juvenile detention center over fire hazard

CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the motorcyclist who died after crashing into another vehicle at high speeds. The man was identified as Billy Sexton, 60, from Louisville, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed. His cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries. Louisville Metro Police spokesman...
LOUISVILLE, KY

