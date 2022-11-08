Read full article on original website
Election Analysis: Mills, Dems 'rewarded' by Maine voters
AUGUSTA, Maine — Election Day is over, and now the analysis of Maine's preliminary election results begins with Republicans and Democrats trying to figure out what worked and what didn't. Dr. Mark Brewer is chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Maine. He told NEWS...
Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
5 cozy Airbnb stays in Maine that are perfect for a winter getaway
PORTLAND, Maine — For Mainers, living in "Vacationland" year-round comes with its perks. One advantage is having hundreds of opportunities for booking a "staycation" over the winter holidays. The state of Maine has an immense amount to do, from hiking mountains to hitching rides on ferries and lounging on...
Projected election results for Portland referendum questions
PORTLAND, Maine — After more than a year of work by the Portland Charter Commission, and heavy campaigning over multiple citizen-initiated referendum questions, the results are in for the slew of ballot questions posed to voters in Maine's largest city. According to unofficial results shared by the City of...
Rebates offer Maine homeowners financial incentives to become more energy efficient
FALMOUTH, Maine — With home heating oil and energy costs still very high heading into winter, Maine homeowners have an opportunity to make their homes more energy efficient – with discounts – and help mitigate climate change. To spend less on heating oil used by 60% of...
Gov. Mills celebrates historic re-election at Becky's Diner in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — It has become a bit of a tradition for Gov. Janet Mills to celebrate her victories at Becky's Diner in Portland. "We're pretty excited about things to come," Gov. Mills said outside the diner Wednesday morning. She added that she'll serve all Mainers, not just those...
Triumph of the rural Maine Democrat
After Janet Mills handily dispatched Shawn Moody in the 2018 gubernatorial contest, an explanation for her win became popular in Republican circles: liberal voters in southern Maine handed Mills the election. The logic went a little something like this: Mills won the election by about 48,000 votes statewide, with a...
Maine 3rd in nation for percentage of people with updated COVID vaccine booster
Maine ranks high nationally when it comes to the number of people who have the latest updated COVID vaccine booster. The Maine CDC says the state has the third-highest percentage in the nation of people who received the booster shot although it's just a little more than 16 percent. Vermont...
Veterans Day ceremonies, remembrances across Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine has more than 100,000 living military veterans. On this Veterans Day 2022, Mainers came out to show their appreciation as the annual parade was held during a balmy November day. Cheerleaders chanted, "Let's go, veterans" as they marched down Congress Street in Portland during the...
Democrats retained control of both chambers of the Maine State House. But how? And what’s next?
Here in Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills won the race for governor on Tuesday night. Democrats appear to be close to taking both congressional seats. And they retained their control of both the Maine House and Senate. It all comes after a brutal campaign that saw national parties and outside groups spend record amounts of money on local races.
Rep. Jared Golden all but declares victory in undecided Maine congressional race
LEWISTON, Maine -- Nov. 10, 2022 — In Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, incumbentDemocratic Congressman Jared Golden all but declared victory on Thursday, saying he had a "commanding lead" in his race for a third term. With 99.5% of precincts counted as of late Thursday evening, Golden maintained a...
Secretary of State announces ranked-choice tabulation for Congressional District 2
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two-term incumbent Jared Golden will have to wait until Tuesday to see if he defeated Republican Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District. The Secretary of State’s Office says the race will head to a ranked choice runoff. Golden had to contend with both...
Patten: Maine GOP Needs New Leadership After Rout
Chances are you learn more from defeat than victory. Success, the old saying goes, has a thousand fathers while failure is an orphan. Out of graciousness, one tends not to argue about why someone won and allow various people to take credit. Defeat is less forgiving, less fuzzy. It forces you to really think.
89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox
While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13
It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!
Post-Election Day results and analysis of Maine races and national contests
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—return to discuss the results from Tuesday’s election. We'll also have political analysts join us to talk about the outlook for both Maine and the nation. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage.
Camden’s wolfpeach Restaurant is Unorthodox — and Unmissable
Two unorthodox decisions paved the way, recently, for one of the best dinners I’ve had out all year. The first was when I reserved a table for a wedding-anniversary date night at a new-ish restaurant my wife and I had never visited. A roll of the dice! But we’d been slow to call around, and all our favorite spots around Camden were booked solid. So when I saw a single 8 p.m. slot available at wolfpeach, a farm-to-table, fine-dining place that had opened last winter, I nabbed it without even consulting Elsa.
Maine candidates cast their votes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It is Election Day in Maine and it’s highlighted by three top of the ticket races including two U.S. House races and the battle for the Blaine House. Gov. Janet Mills began the day voting in her hometown of Farmington then traveled to several other communities including Waterville.
In Maine, Election Day was especially good for Democrats — and bad for Republicans
After an election that went particularly well for Maine Democrats, Maine Public's chief political correspondent, Steve Mistler, spoke with host Irwin Gratz about the results. Democrats held onto the Blaine House and both chambers of the Legislature, and will likely keep both of the state's two congressional seats. This interview...
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
