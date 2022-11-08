BLUE BELL, Pa. - November 11, Veterans Day, the day the United States humbly honors those who have served and sacrificed for the country. FOX 29 is sharing inspiring stories of vets, including a 97-year-old World War II veteran from Montgomery County. Art Breyer was captured by Germans during the infamous Battle of the Bulge. His memories of the war in Europe are crystal clear, including his first combat. He thought he was just on patrol.

