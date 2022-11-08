Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
'Every vote counts': 2 Pa. House races still too close to call, affirming importance of voting
HORSHAM, Pa. - After Tuesday's election, two Pennsylvania House races are still too close to call. Voters in parts of Montgomery and Bucks counties are still waiting to learn which candidate will represent them in the state House. "That’s very scary. I didn’t realize right now, until you said it,...
fox29.com
Midterm Election: Local college students list the biggest issues that drove them to the polls
PHILADELPHIA - Early signs are showing young voters showed up to the polls in strong numbers this Midterm Election, giving Democrats a big boost. FOX 29's Jennifer Lee surveyed students at Temple University who ranged in age from first-time voters who are 18 to seniors who are 21 years old.
fox29.com
Josh Shapiro declared winner in Pennsylvania Governor's race
Josh Shapiro was declared the winner in the state's gubernatorial race as ballots continue to be counted in Philadelphia. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the story.
fox29.com
Bus carrying migrants from Texas could arrive in Philadelphia by Monday, mayor's office says
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia officials say they are preparing for the possible arrival of a bus load of migrants from Texas in the coming days. In a statement to FOX 29, Mayor Jim Kenney's Office said a bus carrying 52 migrants could leave Texas on Saturday and be in Philadelphia as early as Monday.
fox29.com
Man dies in Yeadon holding cell, woman nearly dies leaving residents outraged and seeking answers
YEADON, Pa. - Outrage in Delaware County after a second person was found hanging in a holding cell at a police station. There was a lot of yelling, screaming and finger pointing, as well as accusations at a special Yeadon Borough Council meeting. It comes after a 34-year-old woman was gravely hurt trying to hang herself in a police holding cell Tuesday.
fox29.com
Delaware police department holds gala for local youth to strengthen community relations
CLAYMONT, Del. - A Delaware police department held a special gala for the local youth on Thursday in an effort to strengthen relations with troubled communities. The New Castle County Division of Police organized the ‘Police and Princess Ball’ at the Waterfall Banquet and Conference Center in Claymont.
fox29.com
Montgomery County World War II vet captured by Germans in the Battle of the Bulge shares his story
BLUE BELL, Pa. - November 11, Veterans Day, the day the United States humbly honors those who have served and sacrificed for the country. FOX 29 is sharing inspiring stories of vets, including a 97-year-old World War II veteran from Montgomery County. Art Breyer was captured by Germans during the infamous Battle of the Bulge. His memories of the war in Europe are crystal clear, including his first combat. He thought he was just on patrol.
fox29.com
Car linked to Kensington mass shooting leads police on chase to southern NJ
The car believed to be connected to a mass shooting in Kensington was involved in a police chase from Philadelphia to southern New Jersey. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
fox29.com
Police: Temple University students robbed by armed intruders at off-campus residence
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a group of sleeping Temple University students were awoken by armed intruders who rounded up the students and brought them to the basement before robbing the house. The break-in happened around 6 a.m. Friday at an off-campus property on the 1300 block of North 15th Street,...
fox29.com
Police: Vehicle linked to Kensington mass shooting leads police on chase from Philadelphia to Evesham Township
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say at least one person was arrested after police chased a vehicle linked to a shooting from Philadelphia to Evesham Township on Wednesday night. Officers first spotted the vehicle with several people inside near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 9:30 p.m., according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.
fox29.com
Police: Driver, vehicle involved in pursuit not believed to be connected to Kensington mass shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say at least one person was arrested after police chased a vehicle believed to be linked to a shooting from Philadelphia to Evesham Township on Wednesday night. Officers first spotted the vehicle with several people inside near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 9:30 p.m.,...
fox29.com
Fanta Bility case: 3 former Sharon Hill officers plead guilty in deadly shooting incident
SHARON HILL, Pa. - Three former Sharon Hill police officers pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person after 8-year-old Fanta Bility was killed by police gunfire in August 2021. Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan, and Devon Smith reached a plea deal in the case on Thursday, FOX...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Thursday to be sunny, mild before Tropical Storm Nicole hits the Delaware Valley
PHILADELPHIA - Thursday is set to be a dry, sunny and mild day before the Delaware Valley faces impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The tropical system made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 Hurricane around 3 a.m., according to FOX 29's Sue Serio. The storm is expected to bring...
fox29.com
DA: Arrest warrant issued for Norristown man wanted for fatal shooting of innocent bystander
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Norristown man accused of fatally shooting an innocent bystander. District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood announced the arrest warrant for 18-year-old Damien Wilson, who is wanted on first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of Anthony Vitelli on October 7.
fox29.com
'He's where he belongs': Local sailor killed in Pearl Harbor is identified using DNA and laid to rest
DREXEL HILL, Pa. - A Folcroft, Delaware County native who left Pennsylvania more than 80 years ago to serve in the U.S. Navy is finally laid to rest. Radioman Third Class Charles Montgomery was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma on December 7, 1941. His family said he was gone, but never forgotten.
fox29.com
Police searching for suspect accused of setting fire in yard of Point Breeze home
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of arson. Police say the suspect set a fire in a yard near a home on the 1400 block of Wharton Street. MORE LOCAL STORIES. According to authorities, the suspect also left a red plastic gasoline...
fox29.com
West Philadelphia triple shooting critically injures 1 woman; 2 other women hospitalized, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in West Philadelphia that critically injured one woman, while two other women are recovering. Officials say the shooting happened on the 5200 block of Webster Street, around 7 p.m. Friday. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said 18th District officers responded...
fox29.com
Police: Streets forced to close after 4 lithium batteries catch fire on SEPTA bus
PHILADELPHIA - Emergency crews were called to a hazmat situation onboard a SEPTA bus Wednesday afternoon, which has caused several streets to close. Police say four lithium batteries caught on fire on a SEPTA bus at the SEPTA Depot in South Philadelphia around 12:40 p.m. The batteries needed to be...
fox29.com
Man with license to carry shoots suspect trying to rob him in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot by the person he was trying to rob, police say. According to authorities, a man was shot on the 3900 block of Coral Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
fox29.com
Man, 29, shot at least 15 times and killed as he was leaving Frankford mini market
FRANKFORD - A 29-year-old man was shot at least 15 times and killed after he left a store in Frankford. Officials say the shooting happened Wednesday evening, right before 6 p.m., on the 5400 block of Akron Street. Officers from Philadelphia Police 15th District were called to the scene where...
Comments / 0