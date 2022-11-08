ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

Montgomery County World War II vet captured by Germans in the Battle of the Bulge shares his story

BLUE BELL, Pa. - November 11, Veterans Day, the day the United States humbly honors those who have served and sacrificed for the country. FOX 29 is sharing inspiring stories of vets, including a 97-year-old World War II veteran from Montgomery County. Art Breyer was captured by Germans during the infamous Battle of the Bulge. His memories of the war in Europe are crystal clear, including his first combat. He thought he was just on patrol.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Vehicle linked to Kensington mass shooting leads police on chase from Philadelphia to Evesham Township

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say at least one person was arrested after police chased a vehicle linked to a shooting from Philadelphia to Evesham Township on Wednesday night. Officers first spotted the vehicle with several people inside near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 9:30 p.m., according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

DA: Arrest warrant issued for Norristown man wanted for fatal shooting of innocent bystander

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Norristown man accused of fatally shooting an innocent bystander. District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood announced the arrest warrant for 18-year-old Damien Wilson, who is wanted on first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of Anthony Vitelli on October 7.
NORRISTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy