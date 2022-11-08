ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
publicradioeast.org

Juvenile dead after police-involved shooting in Jacksonville

The State Bureau of Investigation a teenage boy was killed in in an officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville after a police chase on Tuesday. Chief Mike Yaniero said officers saw a car passing other vehicles in the center turn lane on Western Boulevard before the driver made a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says a man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Road in Onslow County. Officials say Gregory Hutcherson was traveling southbound on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when he crossed the center line sending both the bike and him into a ditch alongside the road.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
truecrimedaily

North Carolina woman accused of abusing children with objects, leaving 1 child on ventilator

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A 68-year-old woman faces child abuse charges after allegedly causing multiple injuries to two children, leaving one child on a ventilator. According to a news release from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 3 at approximately 4 a.m., deputies responded to a hospital to a report of a child injured due to assault. Investigators reportedly confirmed that there was another victim of abuse.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

New details in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Onslow County. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on White St. near Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department noticed a car...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A woman had to be cut out of her minivan this morning after it crashed next to a home in Newport. It happened on Foxhall Road around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses say they saw the vehicle coming down the residential street at a high speed, the minivan plowed through two yards before rolling over several times and landing on its side just a few feet from an open garage. The vehicle was still smoking when rescue crews arrived, but police say it actually didn’t catch fire.
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Lenoir County sheriff-elect sets intentions for term

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff-elect in one Eastern Carolina county is sharing his agenda following his big win on Tuesday. Jackie Rogers defeated the two-term incumbent Ronnie Ingram by nearly 10 points in the race for Lenoir County sheriff. In a press release from Rogers’ campaign, the incoming...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 9, 10 & 11

Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Stewart Pickett Jr., 78; service November 14

Stewart M. Pickett Jr., 78, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at The Viridian in New Bern. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 14th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jeffrey Pittman, 57; service November 17

Jeffrey "Jeff" Allan Pittman, 57, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Jeff was born on June 1, 1965, to the late Billy Pittman and Nancy Lawrence. Born...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Barricades set up at New Bern parks, streets due to flooding

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is asking people to avoid areas affected by flooding. Barricades have been put up at Union Point Park and Lawson Creek Park because of flooding due to northeast winds. The city also says Fleet Street, from the intersection of Walt...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Jones County Heritage Festival comes to Trenton

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County Heritage Festival will kick off Friday. The celebration goes from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Jones County Fair Grounds at 236 S King St., Trenton. The festival will then re-open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be amusement...
TRENTON, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Community Calendar – November 11, 2022 Edition

Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort –Friday, Nov. 4 ; 5 -7 p.m. Join us for our third and final "Fall First Friday" art reception as we highlight the work of artist Vicki Mann, potter Tony Quick and jeweler Amy Pittman Hughes. Vicki and Tony will have an 'artist talk' to discuss their "Earthwork + Saltwork" collaboration at 5:00pm. Come early to hear and see their vision. Front Street Taco will be providing light hors d'oeuvres, and other refreshments will be offered. Click the link below for more information and future events: https://maritimefriends.org/first-fridays/
BEAUFORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy