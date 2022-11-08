Read full article on original website
WITN
Deputies looking for suspect in attempted catalytic converter theft
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at Pool Patios and Spas at 2965 Richlands Highway on October 17th. Deputies say the suspect was seen...
publicradioeast.org
Juvenile dead after police-involved shooting in Jacksonville
The State Bureau of Investigation a teenage boy was killed in in an officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville after a police chase on Tuesday. Chief Mike Yaniero said officers saw a car passing other vehicles in the center turn lane on Western Boulevard before the driver made a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic.
Carteret County Sheriff’s Office seeking clues in hit-and-run fatality
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after the discovery of a body that was found on the side of the road early Tuesday. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officials with the NC State Highway Patrol responded to the 1300 block of Nine Foot Road, near the intersection with Cooper Lee Drive, at […]
WITN
SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says the person killed in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting was an underage boy. The shooting happened after police chased a car down a busy Jacksonville street. Chief Mike Yaniero said just before 5:00 p.m., officers saw a car passing other vehicles...
WITN
Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says a man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Road in Onslow County. Officials say Gregory Hutcherson was traveling southbound on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when he crossed the center line sending both the bike and him into a ditch alongside the road.
wcti12.com
Crash blocks traffic on U.S. 17 in Vanceboro
VANCEBORO, Craven County — A multi-vehicle crash happened Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 on U.S. 17 in Vanceboro. It occurred around 5:22 p.m. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
North Carolina woman accused of abusing children with objects, leaving 1 child on ventilator
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A 68-year-old woman faces child abuse charges after allegedly causing multiple injuries to two children, leaving one child on a ventilator. According to a news release from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 3 at approximately 4 a.m., deputies responded to a hospital to a report of a child injured due to assault. Investigators reportedly confirmed that there was another victim of abuse.
wcti12.com
New details in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Onslow County. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on White St. near Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department noticed a car...
WITN
Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A woman had to be cut out of her minivan this morning after it crashed next to a home in Newport. It happened on Foxhall Road around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses say they saw the vehicle coming down the residential street at a high speed, the minivan plowed through two yards before rolling over several times and landing on its side just a few feet from an open garage. The vehicle was still smoking when rescue crews arrived, but police say it actually didn’t catch fire.
WITN
Lenoir County sheriff-elect sets intentions for term
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff-elect in one Eastern Carolina county is sharing his agenda following his big win on Tuesday. Jackie Rogers defeated the two-term incumbent Ronnie Ingram by nearly 10 points in the race for Lenoir County sheriff. In a press release from Rogers’ campaign, the incoming...
WITN
New Bern Police Department receiving thousands of dollars in grant money
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police Department is receiving a portion of more than $1 million in grant money. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), according to the NBPD. New Bern Police Department says Senator Thom Tillis...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 9, 10 & 11
Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
North Johnston High School teacher charged with felony abuse of disabled adult
DOVER, N.C. — A teacher at North Johnston High School was charged with felony abuse of a disabled person. The Craven County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, charged Patricia Howard with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats last week.
carolinacoastonline.com
Stewart Pickett Jr., 78; service November 14
Stewart M. Pickett Jr., 78, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at The Viridian in New Bern. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 14th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
wcti12.com
Scott Hammonds beats Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
North Carolina — Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Hammonds had 54.97% of votes, compared to Rogerson's 45.03%.
carolinacoastonline.com
Jeffrey Pittman, 57; service November 17
Jeffrey "Jeff" Allan Pittman, 57, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Jeff was born on June 1, 1965, to the late Billy Pittman and Nancy Lawrence. Born...
WITN
Barricades set up at New Bern parks, streets due to flooding
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is asking people to avoid areas affected by flooding. Barricades have been put up at Union Point Park and Lawson Creek Park because of flooding due to northeast winds. The city also says Fleet Street, from the intersection of Walt...
WITN
Jones County Heritage Festival comes to Trenton
TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County Heritage Festival will kick off Friday. The celebration goes from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Jones County Fair Grounds at 236 S King St., Trenton. The festival will then re-open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be amusement...
WITN
Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – November 11, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort –Friday, Nov. 4 ; 5 -7 p.m. Join us for our third and final "Fall First Friday" art reception as we highlight the work of artist Vicki Mann, potter Tony Quick and jeweler Amy Pittman Hughes. Vicki and Tony will have an 'artist talk' to discuss their "Earthwork + Saltwork" collaboration at 5:00pm. Come early to hear and see their vision. Front Street Taco will be providing light hors d'oeuvres, and other refreshments will be offered. Click the link below for more information and future events: https://maritimefriends.org/first-fridays/
