San Luis Obispo, CA

cuestonian.com

Exploring San Luis Obispo’s mercury mine

There is a hiking trail nestled in the hills of San Luis Obispo County’s Los Padres National Forest, unique to most other scenic hikes that populate California’s Central Coast. The Rinconada Trail, located approximately two miles south of Santa Margarita Lake, sits on a mountainside scarred by a...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
New Times

Nipomo's open space is in the bull's-eye of development—again

Some 20 years ago, there was an effort to enact an innovative but controversial program in San Luis Obispo County for open space conservation purposes. This program, called a transfer of development credits (or TDC) program, had as its main goal the conservation of sites with important habitat or other conservation values.
NIPOMO, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Experiences You’ll Love In Paso Robles Wine Country

When I think of Paso Robles, California, I visualize rolling hills with giant oak trees scattered throughout the countryside. The nearby Pacific Ocean provides an accommodating breeze, and variations in elevation offer the perfect atmosphere for entrepreneurial families to create new wineries and distilleries. The explosion of new wineries and distilleries has surprised even locals. A recent count revealed 300-plus wineries are now dotting the area.
PASO ROBLES, CA
actiontourguide.com

What Should You Not Miss on the Pacific Coast Highway?

There are plenty of places along the PCH that you really shouldn’t miss, but if we had to pick one spot to recommend for your Pacific Coast Highway road trip, it would be Big Sur. In between the Monterey and San Luis Obispo areas is a long stretch where the road is nestled between the mountains and some gorgeous seaside cliffs. Big Sur is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the western United States for a reason, and no drive down SR-1 is complete without a leisurely trip through its winding cliffside roads. However, there are plenty of other spots where you should really take your time as well.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Mixed results on SLO County tax measures

Voters appear split on local tax measures in San Luis Obispo County, with early results indicating some will pass while others will fail. Thus far, Arroyo Grande voters are narrowly rejecting a sales tax increase. Measure D-22 would raise the sales tax rate in Arroyo Grande from 7.75% to 8.75%.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/31 – 11/06/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 31, 2022. 21:39— Rodolfo Jose...
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Three new businesses open in Atascadero

Candles, Mexican food, Peruvian coffee the latest business additions to Atascadero. – Three new businesses have recently opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast, and lunch. Millennium Essence gift...
ATASCADERO, CA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

A literal treehouse in Pismo Beach

Within the city of Pismo Beach, an authentic treehouse stands tall. And the one-bedroom, one-bath dwelling, built around an old oak tree, is just one feature of this expansive property. The site also includes a main house, a museum, a carriage house and a studio apartment. That’s five homes in...
PISMO BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 2 – 7

Jeremy Perkins, age 71, a resident of Nipomo, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Victoria Trujillo, age 52, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Dana Jackson, age 65, a resident of...
PASO ROBLES, CA

