Arroyo Grande's Golden Moon is a family-run restaurant that raises the bar for Chinese cuisine in SLO County
I've spent a lot of time in San Luis Obispo County's sparse number of buses. By the time they're done slowly meandering, I'm always hungry but invariably stuffed with a little more information about this sliver of the Central Coast. Golden Moon Chinese Restaurant revved up both my appetite and...
Exploring San Luis Obispo’s mercury mine
There is a hiking trail nestled in the hills of San Luis Obispo County’s Los Padres National Forest, unique to most other scenic hikes that populate California’s Central Coast. The Rinconada Trail, located approximately two miles south of Santa Margarita Lake, sits on a mountainside scarred by a...
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 30?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $608,385. The average price per square foot was $320.
Nipomo's open space is in the bull's-eye of development—again
Some 20 years ago, there was an effort to enact an innovative but controversial program in San Luis Obispo County for open space conservation purposes. This program, called a transfer of development credits (or TDC) program, had as its main goal the conservation of sites with important habitat or other conservation values.
SLO County housing development could add 1,270 homes. Why are neighbors opposed to it?
“Is it a fit?” one neighbor asked. “That’s kind of the question you got to ask yourself.”
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Santa Barbara County’s first mobile market
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Route One Farmers Market launching Santa Barbara County’s First Mobile Market.
7 Amazing Experiences You’ll Love In Paso Robles Wine Country
When I think of Paso Robles, California, I visualize rolling hills with giant oak trees scattered throughout the countryside. The nearby Pacific Ocean provides an accommodating breeze, and variations in elevation offer the perfect atmosphere for entrepreneurial families to create new wineries and distilleries. The explosion of new wineries and distilleries has surprised even locals. A recent count revealed 300-plus wineries are now dotting the area.
What Should You Not Miss on the Pacific Coast Highway?
There are plenty of places along the PCH that you really shouldn’t miss, but if we had to pick one spot to recommend for your Pacific Coast Highway road trip, it would be Big Sur. In between the Monterey and San Luis Obispo areas is a long stretch where the road is nestled between the mountains and some gorgeous seaside cliffs. Big Sur is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the western United States for a reason, and no drive down SR-1 is complete without a leisurely trip through its winding cliffside roads. However, there are plenty of other spots where you should really take your time as well.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 31 – Nov. 6
On Oct. 31, Traci Lynn Isun, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Rd. and Oakmeadow Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 31, Jason Dean Jackson, transient, was arrested in the 1600 block of...
Mixed results on SLO County tax measures
Voters appear split on local tax measures in San Luis Obispo County, with early results indicating some will pass while others will fail. Thus far, Arroyo Grande voters are narrowly rejecting a sales tax increase. Measure D-22 would raise the sales tax rate in Arroyo Grande from 7.75% to 8.75%.
Red Light Roundup 10/31 – 11/06/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 31, 2022. 21:39— Rodolfo Jose...
Fentanyl Crisis Invades San Luis Obispo County
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — While San Luis Obispo County has been named the “Happiest Place in America,” we are not immune to the pandemic that is fentanyl. Atascadero News sat with San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson to discuss what the fentanyl crisis looks like in our county and the danger it presents.
Three new businesses open in Atascadero
Candles, Mexican food, Peruvian coffee the latest business additions to Atascadero. – Three new businesses have recently opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast, and lunch. Millennium Essence gift...
Residents of SLO County Safe Parking Site just joined a homeless union. Here are their demands
Conditions at the SLO County site are “inhumane,” one resident said. “We’re just trying to make it better.”
2 stormy days brought much-needed rain to SLO County. Here’s how much your area got
Here’s what weather you can expect for the rest of the week.
SLO City appoints new fire chief
The City of San Luis Obispo has named a new fire chief and he’s a familiar face to some on the Central Coast.
What happened while you were sleeping: Final SLO County Election Night results
Here’s what we know so far about SLO County results for the 2022 general election.
A literal treehouse in Pismo Beach
Within the city of Pismo Beach, an authentic treehouse stands tall. And the one-bedroom, one-bath dwelling, built around an old oak tree, is just one feature of this expansive property. The site also includes a main house, a museum, a carriage house and a studio apartment. That’s five homes in...
Death notices for Nov. 2 – 7
Jeremy Perkins, age 71, a resident of Nipomo, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Victoria Trujillo, age 52, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Dana Jackson, age 65, a resident of...
General Election 2022: Preliminary results for Central Coast races
— Final Unofficial Election Night Results — updated 5:30a.m. This year, four candidates are running to be San Luis Obispo’s newest city council members. With two seats available, Emily Francis, Joe Benson, James Papp and Incumbent Michelle Shoresman are running. With about 28% of the votes in, incumbent...
