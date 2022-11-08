Read full article on original website
Related
England’s united nations of football: 32 teams, one World Cup – and a lot of excited kids
Toby lives in Salisbury, but used to live in Catalonia (near his hero Lionel Messi). He saw Argentina win the Copa América against Brazil in 2021. My mum is from Argentina and my dad is from England – if they meet in this World Cup, it will be fun to watch them arguing! My mum went to the stadium in Buenos Aires to see a game in the 1978 tournament, when she was younger than me. She’s always telling me about people celebrating in the street when Argentina won.
Erik ten Hag knows importance of Man Utd’s game with Fulham before World Cup
Erik ten Hag says the impending World Cup cannot be a distraction and underlined the need for Manchester United’s players to do everything in their power to beat energetic Fulham.Sunday’s trip to Craven Cottage is the final Premier League fixture before the season is paused for six weeks and attention turns to the quest for glory in Qatar.United enter the final weekend before the break fifth in the standings and looking to cap a promising start to life under summer appointment Ten Hag by defeating surprise package Fulham.The Red Devils lost their last Premier League outing 3-1 at Aston Villa...
New Zealand beats England in Women's Rugby World Cup final
Replacement winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga scored her second try in the 72nd minute as defending champion New Zealand rallied to beat top-ranked England 34-31 in a breathtaking final to the Women's Rugby World Cup
Comments / 0