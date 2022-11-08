ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Voting laws at issue as states decide scores of ballot items

By DAVID A. LIEB
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUan6_0j3H9qMZ00
1 of 3

Voters in several states are weighing in on fundamental questions about how future elections will function as scores of ballot measures addressing an array of issues are being decided.

Several of the more than 130 state ballot measures in Tuesday’s elections would affect the way voters cast ballots by adding or limiting identification requirements, expanding advance voting periods and — in one state — switching to ranked choice voting. Others would affect direct-democracy opportunities by raising the bar to pass future ballot initiatives.

The election-related measures are appearing on ballots alongside other contentious issues. Several states are deciding whether to expand or restrict abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down a federal right to abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years. Five states are considering legalizing marijuana for adults 21 and older. At least a dozen states are deciding whether to raise or cut taxes for certain people, property owners or businesses.

Michigan voters are deciding on a wide-ranging initiative backed by voting rights advocates. It would expand early voting options, require state-funded return postage and drop boxes for absentee ballots and specify that the Board of State Canvassers has only a “clerical, nondiscretionary” duty to certify election results. The proposal also could preempt Republican attempts to tighten photo identification laws by amending the state constitution to include the current alternative of signing an affidavit.

After an advance voting proposal failed in 2014, Connecticut voters are again deciding on a proposed constitutional amendment authorizing the Democratic-led General Assembly to create an early voting law. Connecticut is one of just four states currently lacking an in-person early voting option for all voters.

Voters in Nebraska and Arizona are deciding proposals that would tighten voter identification requirements. Nebraska’s measure would require a photo ID to cast a ballot. An Arizona measure would fortify an existing photo ID law for in-person voting by eliminating an alternative of providing two documents bearing a person’s name and address. People voting by mail — the vast majority in Arizona — would have to list their date of birth and either their driver’s license number, a state identification number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Other Arizona ballot measures would rein in citizen initiatives by limiting them to a single subject and requiring a 60% vote to approve future initiatives containing tax increases.

An Arkansas measure would impose a 60% threshold to approve future ballot initiatives.

A proposed amendment to Nevada’s Constitution would adopt an open primary election to advance the top five vote-getters. Ranked choice voting then would be used to determine the winner of the general election. If no candidate received a majority on the first count, the votes for the bottom candidate would be reassigned to voters’ next preferences until one candidate has a majority. Similar systems already exist for some elections in Maine and in Alaska. But the Nevada measure, if approved this year, would require a second approval in 2024 to take effect.

California, as is often the case, is home to the nation’s most expensive ballot battle. Hundreds of millions of dollars were poured into the campaigns of two competing initiatives to legalize sports betting — one backed by wealthy Native American tribes and the other by online gambling companies and less-affluent tribes.

Health care also is on the ballot in some states. An Oregon measure would create a constitutional right to affordable health care and obligate the state to ensure access. A measure in South Dakota would expand Medicaid coverage to adults under the terms of the federal health care law enacted more than a decade ago under former President Barack Obama.

Voters in five states — Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont — are considering constitutional amendments against slavery and involuntary servitude, intending to end the potential of that being used as a criminal punishment.

Voters in some states face divergent paths on the same issues. While Iowa voters are deciding whether to embed the right to bear arms in the state constitution, Oregon voters are considering whether to restrict gun rights by prohibiting magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds and requiring safety training and a permit to purchase firearms.

Illinois voters are deciding on an amendment creating a constitutional right to collective bargaining in workplaces. By contrast, Tennessee voters are deciding whether to enshrine a current “right-to-work” law in the state constitution, forbidding workplace contracts from requiring union fees.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections. And learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election, with Donald Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a fellow Republican, leading in early returns. Tshibaka held an edge over Murkowski in early first-choice votes released late Tuesday. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley. Kelley in September suspended his campaign and endorsed Tshibaka. Under ranked voting, ballots are counted in rounds. A candidate can win outright with more than 50% of the vote in the first round. If no one hits that threshold, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who chose that candidate as their top pick have their votes count for their next choice. Rounds continue until two candidates remain, and whoever has the most votes wins. Tabulation rounds are expected to take place Nov. 23.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining tens of thousands of uncounted ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign expressed optimism she could overtake her challenger. Laxalt, meanwhile, has steadily predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on. “We are doing everything in our power to move ballots forward just as quickly as we can,” Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, said at a press conference Friday. Gloria’s office posted tabulations Friday evening for more than 27,000 ballots that put Cortez Masto within a few hundred votes of Laxalt, with an estimated 23,000 more votes in heavily Democratic Clark County yet to be tallied.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Midterms reinforce Christian voter trends on abortion, GOP

In the midterm elections, evangelical Christians across the nation reconfirmed their allegiance to conservative candidates and causes, while Catholic voters once again showed how closely divided they are -- even on abortion. On a successful, high-profile ballot measure in the battleground state of Michigan, proposing to enshrine abortion rights in...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Senate Midterm Elections 2022

Democrats are defending their 50-50 majority — Vice President Kamala Harris currently serves as the tie-breaking vote— as Republicans look to flip the chamber. A Democratic victory in Pennsylvania means close contests in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona will decide which party takes control. Check back for the latest news as votes continue to be counted.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Alaska’s Senate race for Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Exactly who’ll win Alaska’s U.S. Senate contest isn’t clear, but it will be a Republican. Donald Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski are in a tight race with neither on track to win more than 50% of the vote. And in Alaska, that means the race will proceed to ranked choice voting later this month.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?

Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy