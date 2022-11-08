Five things to do in the Chicago suburbs and northwest Indiana Nov. 11-17

Looking for something to do? Here are some things going on the week of Nov. 11-17 in the Chicago suburbs and northwest Indiana. Events are current as of press time; please check websites for updated information and COVID-19 restrictions.

Roundabout

Prog rock band YES will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Hard Rock Live in Gary. Tickets are $54-$163. At 5400 W. 29th Ave. Go to hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/ .

Mozart, Haydn and Prokofiev

The Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Trinity Christian College Ozinga Chapel in Palos Heights. Tickets are $10-$74. At 6601 W. College Drive. Call 708-481-7774 or go to ipomusic.org .

EYSO’s Blueprints

Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 47th season at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Elgin Community College Arts Center’s Blizzard Theatre. Tickets are $14-$25. At 1700 Spartan Drive. Go to eyso.org/ .

Tortured artist

Center Stage Theatre presents “Vincent” a one-man play about Vincent Van Gogh, written by Leonard Nimoy, at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Nov 13 in Naperville. Tickets are $20. At 1665 Quincy Ave. Go to centerstage-theater.com/shows/vincent-a-one-man-play/ .

Once upon a dream

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine presents “Sleeping Beauty” at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. Tickets are $30 to $50; $15 off for children under 12. At 203 N. Genesee St. Go to geneseetheatre.com .

Email any events in the Chicago suburbs for consideration at least two weeks in advance to wweber@tribpub.com .