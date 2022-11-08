ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Sylvester Stallone calls his 'Creed III' absence a 'regretful situation'

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDxsg_0j3H9Wu900

Sylvester Stallone pulled no punches when recently asked for his thoughts on "Creed III," the latest boxing film in the "Rocky" franchise and the first to exclude him from the cast.

In a candid interview for a Hollywood Reporter cover story published Monday, the screen icon lamented his absence from the forthcoming "Creed" feature starring Michael B. Jordan as Rocky's protégé, Adonis Creed. The third "Creed" movie hits theaters March 3 and marks Jordan's directorial debut.

"That’s a regretful situation because I know what it could have been," said Stallone, who has played Rocky Balboa in every other "Rocky" and "Creed" installment.

"It was taken in a direction that is quite different than I would’ve taken it. It’s a different philosophy — [producer] Irwin Winkler’s and Michael B. Jordan’s. I wish them well, but I’m much more of a sentimentalist. I like my heroes getting beat up, but I just don’t want them going into that dark space. I just feel people have enough darkness."

Stallone has been outspoken in recent months about his distaste for the Winkler family and what it has done with the "Rocky" franchise. In July, the veteran actor published a series of scathing Instagram posts skewering Irwin Winkler, his son, David Winkler, and "their entire extended family" for allegedly exploiting the beloved character and movie empire Stallone created .

Despite writing and starring in the six films with "Rocky" in the title, Stallone is not credited as a producer on any of them. (He is credited as a producer on "Creed" and "Creed II"). And he has been vocal about desiring a greater ownership stake in the blockbuster saga. By the time THR's cover story came out, however, Stallone had accepted that was "never gonna happen."

"It was a deal that was done unbeknownst to me by people that I thought were close to me and they basically gave away whatever rights I would have had," he told the trade publication.

"At the time I was so excited to be working and I didn’t understand this is a business. Who knew Rocky would go on for another 45 years? I’ve never used one [line of dialogue] from anyone else — and the irony is that I don’t own any of it. The people who have done literally nothing control it."

Stallone also revealed that the Winklers recently asked him to do another "Rocky" film and that he was initially "willing to do it" — until they refused to give him "a piece" of what he "created all these years ago."

"You can’t [make a Rocky sequel] just because you want your children to have a job," Stallone told THR. "Or if you don’t get more money, that you can block it. The other producer, Bob Chartoff, was always very nice. Irwin Winkler was just the opposite."

Though his opinion of the Winkler family remains low, Stallone said he was able to reconcile with actor Dolph Lundgren after calling his former co-star out for not involving him in the reported "Drago" spinoff centering Rocky's old rival, Lundgren's Soviet-Russian boxer Ivan Drago. Lundgren claimed at the time that he thought Stallone was on board.

"I’m actually calling [Lundgren] today because he underwent some ankle situation," Stallone told THR.

"The Dolph thing, again. This is a classic case of them going around and trying to continually cherry-pick aspects of Rocky without even asking me if I want to join in. ... I’m the only one left out."

Representatives for Jordan and the Winkler family did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times' request for comment.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Sylvester Stallone Is a Dad of 5 — Meet His Kids

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most recognized actors in the industry. His breakout role came in 1976 when he starred in "Rocky." The film was such a big hit that it received 10 Oscar nominations and went on to inspire a whole film franchise. It also led Sylvester to land his role as John J. Rambo in "First Blood." Similar to "Rocky," the 1982 action film resulted in a number of sequels that turned Sylvester into a pop culture icon. Even decades later, he's still dominating the acting industry with his roles in the "Creed," "Expendables," and "Guardians of the Galaxy" films.
worldboxingnews.net

Sylvester Stallone ‘almost beaten to death’ by heavyweight boxer

Sylvester Stallone revealed that heavyweight puncher Earnie Shavers gave him a beatdown when the pair sparred in the 1970s. Shavers, who died in September, had one of the biggest punches in the entire sport. George Foreman famously rated Shavers as the hardest-hitting top-division operator of all time. Hollywood legend Stallone...
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Insider

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
IGN

Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big

Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
461K+
Followers
74K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy