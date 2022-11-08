District 11 football: Catasauqua’s Jyzaiah Bonilla, slew of QBs dominate first playoff weekend

Defensive starter Jyzaiah Bonilla, 2, stepped into the offensive backfield to score a touchdown (and had another one called back by penalty) to help Catasauqua rally past Palisades in the District 11 Class 2A semifinal. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

It is November, no matter what the temperature is. One can tell by seeing the cream rise to the top in District 11 football.

Stars emerge. Heroes deliver when needed most. There were plenty of both in Week 11.

Christian Fye and Jyzaiah Bonilla stepped up when standout tailback Anthonie Hunsicker reinjured his knee in Catasauqua’s comeback win over Palisades in a Class 2A semifinal.

Dalton Clymer and Cade Christopher delivered a 1-2 punch to knock off Jim Thorpe in a 3A quarterfinal.

Stud quarterbacks Matt Machalik, Danny Darno and Nick Frame had stellar performances to keep Palmerton, Notre Dame-Green Pond and Northern Lehigh alive.

And Notre Dame-GP’s James Cartier and Catasauqua’s Chad Beller led the list of standout defensive efforts.

Records and a coaching milestone

Pen Argyl junior wide receiver Damian Tyminski set six school records in 2022 and junior quarterback Brad Rissmiller set a single-season mark with 1,865 passing yards.

Tyminski’s records: single-game receptions (13), single-season catches (65) and receiving yards (1,032); career catches (108), receiving yards (1,812) and receiving touchdowns (14). He finished his junior season with seven catches for 131 yards and one touchdown in the Eastern Conference Classes A-2A championship game victory over Susquehanna.

Panther Valley senior quarterback Mike Pascoe set two school records in a 28-0 win over Nativity BVM in a Week 11 contingency game. He broke the single-season rushing yardage mark of 1,342 yards by Dave Slonaker in 1979. Pascoe has 1,351 yards.

Pascoe also broke Justin Malaska’s career rushing yardage mark of 2,421 set from 1990-92. He finished his career with 2,437 yards.

Tri-Valley coach Jeff Sampson picked up his 100th career victory in the Bulldogs’ 24-13 win over Minersville in the District 11 Class A semifinal.

Palmerton’s Machalik already owns the school records for passing yards (2,472) and touchdowns (31) in a season, and passing TDs (49), rushing yards (3,102) and total touchdowns (56) in a career. The junior is 151 passing yards shy of the program’s career mark owned by Garrett Perschy (4,595 from 2013-16). Machalik also is the only Blue Bomber to have at least 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season. He has 2,472 yards passing and 1,112 rushing yards entering Friday night’s district 3A semifinal at North Schuylkill.

Tekoah Guedes (2017) and Matt Falcone (2008) had at least 1,000 rushing and 1,000 passing yards in the same season. Perschy (2016) had 2,155 passing yards.

Colonial-Schuylkill League Week 11 stat heroes

(in alphabetical order)

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley : Rushed for 137 yards and two TDs and caught a 52-yard score in a District 11 Class 2A loss to Executive Education.

Amaree Bainbridge, Pottsville : Ran for a touchdown and caught three passes for 63 yards and two scores in the Eastern Conference Class 4A championship game win over Big Spring.

Landon Beckowski, Saucon Valley : Scored on touchdown runs of 3 and 35 yards in a District 11 Class 3A quarterfinal loss to Notre Dame-GP.

Chad Beller, Catasauqua : Made a game-high 13 tackles, one for loss, in the District 11 Class 2A semifinal victory at Palisades.

James Cartier, Notre Dame-GP : Made a game-high 16 tackles in a District 11 Class 3A quarterfinal win over Saucon Valley.

Cade Christopher, Northwestern : Rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a career-high 151 yards and a score in a District 11 Class 3A quarterfinal win over Jim Thorpe.

Dalton Clymer, Northwestern : Ran for 182 yards and a touchdown against Jim Thorpe. He reached the 1,000-yard mark for the season on his second carry. It was his fifth 100-yard game of the season, all in the last seven games. He also made six tackles, one for loss.

Danny Darno, Notre Dame-GP : Completed 13 of 18 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 133 more and two scores against Saucon Valley.

Jack Dean, North Schuylkill : Caught a touchdown pass and returned a fumble 12 yards for a score in a win over Lehighton in the District 11 Class 4A quarterfinals.

Joey Flail, North Schuylkill : Caught two touchdown passes and returned a fumble 22 yards for a touchdown against Lehighton.

Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh : Ran for 78 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 105 yards and a score in a District 11 Class A semifinal win over Mahanoy Area.

Christian Fye, Catasauqua : Threw the game-tying touchdown, kicked two extra points and the game-winning field goal as time expired at Palisades.

Emilio Gonzalez, Palmerton : Made eight tackles, three for loss, in a District 11 Class 3A quarterfinal win over Tamaqua.

Bryant Hoover, Williams Valley : Registered 11 tackles, two for loss, against Executive Education.

Josh James, Jim Thorpe : Made 10 tackles, including one for loss, in a District 11 Class 3A quarterfinal loss at Northwestern.

A.J. Jimenez, Northern Lehigh : Made seven tackles, including three for loss (one sack) against Mahanoy Area.

Brad Jones, Panther Valley : Registered 11 tackles, four for loss, in a victory over Nativity BVM.

Lane Lehman, Pine Grove : Rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns in an Eastern Conference Class 3A championship game loss to Berks Catholic.

A.J. Lozano, Notre Dame-GP : Caught seven passes for 143 yards and three scores against Saucon Valley.

Daniel Lucykanish, Palmerton : Ran for a touchdown, caught a TD pass and a pair of two-point conversions against Tamaqua. He also had an interception.

Parrish McFarland, Pottsville : Rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns against Big Spring.

Matt Machalik, Palmerton : Threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns and returned an interception for a score against Tamaqua.

Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area : Rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown and made a game-high 12 tackles in a District 11 Class A semifinal loss at Northern Lehigh.

Tyler Miller, Blue Mountain : Passed for 117 yards and two touchdowns in a District 11 Class 4A semifinal loss to Bethlehem Catholic.

Alex Moser, Pen Argyl : Caught a career-high seven passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in an Eastern Conference Classes A-2A championship game win over Susquehanna.

Dylan Pacheco, Catasauqua : Made nine tackles, including three for loss (one sack), against Palisades.

Mike Pascoe, Panther Valley : Rushed for a career-high 258 yards and two touchdowns and passed for another score against Nativity BVM.

Ian Rarick, Lehighton : Caught seven passes for 97 yards and a touchdown against North Schuylkill.

Brad Rissmiller, Pen Argyl : Completed 16 of 24 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns against Susquehanna.

Cade Sawyer, Southern Lehigh : Rushed for 70 yards and three touchdowns and made six tackles, one for loss, in a District 11 Class 5A semifinal victory over Pocono Mountain West.

Vince Schlosser, Tamaqua : Made a team-high nine tackles, including two sacks, against Palmerton.

Riley Stapp, Bangor : Caught seven passes for 118 yards in a District 11 Class 4A semifinal loss to Central Catholic.

Chase Stephen, Tri-Valley : Caught a touchdown pass, kicked a field goal and made all three extra points in a District 11 Class A semifinal victory over Minersville.

Luke Stevenosky, Minersville : Rushed for 126 yards, made seven tackles (four for loss) and blocked a punt in a loss to Tri-Valley.

Kai Stiansen, Palisades : Ran for a touchdown and intercepted two passes in a District 11 Class 2A semifinal loss to Catasauqua.

Eric Striba, Bangor : Completed 16 of 31 passes for 226 yards against Central Catholic.

Wyatt Younes, Catasauqua : Made 13 tackles and intercepted a pass against Palisades.