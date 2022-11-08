ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Cowboys in the NFL: Week 9

LARAMIE -- How did the Pokes in the pros fare this week?. "It's tough to win when your quarterback plays like s---." That was Josh Allen's message to the media Sunday after completing just 18 passes and throwing a pair of interceptions in a 20-17 loss to the Jets. Allen completed less than 53% of his balls in Buffalo's second setback of the season. Allen has thrown for 2,403 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight picks this season.
November Events In Laramie

After months and months of fun activities happening in Laramie, from summer and Halloween, we are not stopping just yet. It's November and we have various holiday-themed events coming up. From holiday bazaars for you to get your holiday shopping done, to holiday plays for you to enjoy with the whole family.
Appelhans Wins Albany County Sheriff Election; Senior Responds

In a close race for Albany County Sheriff, Aaron Appelhans has pulled ahead with a margin of just 526 votes. At the time of writing this article, Appelhans (D) pulled 6,549 against Joel Senior's (R) 6,023. Only 23 write-in ballots were submitted. (Note election results are not yet certified - these numbers come from the current unofficial election results posted to the Albany County website.)
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine

Oh those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen that I'm going to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
District-Wide Crack Seal Project To Begin

Crews with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting a district-wide crack sealing project Tuesday, November 8th, weather permitting, according to a release by WYDOT earlier today. Crews will start with Wyoming Highway 230 at mile markers 33-42 Tuesday afternoon. Various road sections...
Big News! Children’s Museum Of Cheyenne Breaks Ground

In what feels like a long time coming, the Children's Museum of Cheyenne broke ground yesterday at 1618 O'Neil Avenue in Cheyenne. Check out the video of the groundbreaking ceremony here. Their social media post had this to say about the groundbreaking and news of the museum. Official Ground Breaking...
Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection

Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
Hey Laramie, Here Are Some Thanksgiving Dessert Ideas

After a big Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, potatoes, those yummy cranberry sauce, and all your other Thanksgiving sides, it can be hard to STUFF anything else in your tummy. But dessert lovers, such as myself would argue that it's not Thanksgiving without the desserts. The sweet stuff is just as important as the main course.
Cheyenne Holiday Lights Tour To Kick Off Next Month

If you just can't wait for the holiday spirit to take you over like Scrooge after being kidnapped by ghosts, then good news! The 2022 Holiday Lights Tour is set to kick off next month with holiday cheer. When Does The Holiday Lights Tour Start In Cheyenne. Mark your calendars...
Excellence in Customer Service Course Happening TOMORROW

Are you currently a job seeker or a person looking for a promotion within your current company? This workshop is FOR YOU!. The Laramie County Community College will be having an Excellence in Customer Service course. The course will cover:. Develop Delivery Strategies. Minimize Customer Frustration. Build Positive Relationships. Learn...
Laramie’s Small Business Owner, This Workshop’s FOR YOU

Small Business Saturday is right around the corner! If you have a small business, you won’t want to miss this. Join the Wyoming Community Navigator Program for an engaging workshop where you will learn to build anticipation and a pipeline of potential customers eager to purchase from you on Small Business Saturday.
