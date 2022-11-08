Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys in the NFL: Week 9
LARAMIE -- How did the Pokes in the pros fare this week?. "It's tough to win when your quarterback plays like s---." That was Josh Allen's message to the media Sunday after completing just 18 passes and throwing a pair of interceptions in a 20-17 loss to the Jets. Allen completed less than 53% of his balls in Buffalo's second setback of the season. Allen has thrown for 2,403 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight picks this season.
Here Are The Polling Places Within the City of Laramie
In case you got your dates mixed up, and maybe have not been bombarded with election ads, the elections are coming up tomorrow, and if you don't know where to go, we have got you covered!. Here's a list of where you can go voting tomorrow. Polling Places Within the...
November Events In Laramie
After months and months of fun activities happening in Laramie, from summer and Halloween, we are not stopping just yet. It's November and we have various holiday-themed events coming up. From holiday bazaars for you to get your holiday shopping done, to holiday plays for you to enjoy with the whole family.
Tragedy to Triumph: Hear from Rodeo Star Amberly Snyder Nov. 10
In 2019, a biopic of a rodeo star overcoming tragedy aired on Netflix - raking in 350 million views worldwide. The film, titled "Walk, Ride, Rodeo.," shared the inspiring story of Amberly Snyder in her journey to overcome a tragic accident that left her paralyzed so that she could one day ride in rodeo again.
Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Drunk Drivers During Border War
One of college football's oldest rivalries will take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Wyoming Cowboys travel to Fort Collins to tangle with the Colorado State Rams in the 114th edition of the Border War. In an effort to keep traveling football fans safe, law enforcement agencies from across...
Wyoming Historic Governor’s Mansion Gearing Up For Holidays
We got our first significant snow of the season last week. The feel is in the air. Downtown Cheyenne is beginning to cover itself with decorations, and the Depot Plaza is on full display. It must be time for the holidays. Well, we can say that, but there is one...
Appelhans Wins Albany County Sheriff Election; Senior Responds
In a close race for Albany County Sheriff, Aaron Appelhans has pulled ahead with a margin of just 526 votes. At the time of writing this article, Appelhans (D) pulled 6,549 against Joel Senior's (R) 6,023. Only 23 write-in ballots were submitted. (Note election results are not yet certified - these numbers come from the current unofficial election results posted to the Albany County website.)
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine
Oh those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen that I'm going to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
District-Wide Crack Seal Project To Begin
Crews with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting a district-wide crack sealing project Tuesday, November 8th, weather permitting, according to a release by WYDOT earlier today. Crews will start with Wyoming Highway 230 at mile markers 33-42 Tuesday afternoon. Various road sections...
Big News! Children’s Museum Of Cheyenne Breaks Ground
In what feels like a long time coming, the Children's Museum of Cheyenne broke ground yesterday at 1618 O'Neil Avenue in Cheyenne. Check out the video of the groundbreaking ceremony here. Their social media post had this to say about the groundbreaking and news of the museum. Official Ground Breaking...
Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection
Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
Meteorologist Explains Why Denver Smells Weird Before a Snowstorm
Some people in Denver have noticed that the Mile High City smells kind of "off" right before it snows. Chris Bianchi, Meteorologist, at 9 News must have gotten this question quite a bit because he took to TikTok to explain what is going on. Why does it smell so bad...
Hey Laramie, Here Are Some Thanksgiving Dessert Ideas
After a big Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, potatoes, those yummy cranberry sauce, and all your other Thanksgiving sides, it can be hard to STUFF anything else in your tummy. But dessert lovers, such as myself would argue that it's not Thanksgiving without the desserts. The sweet stuff is just as important as the main course.
Cheyenne Holiday Lights Tour To Kick Off Next Month
If you just can't wait for the holiday spirit to take you over like Scrooge after being kidnapped by ghosts, then good news! The 2022 Holiday Lights Tour is set to kick off next month with holiday cheer. When Does The Holiday Lights Tour Start In Cheyenne. Mark your calendars...
Excellence in Customer Service Course Happening TOMORROW
Are you currently a job seeker or a person looking for a promotion within your current company? This workshop is FOR YOU!. The Laramie County Community College will be having an Excellence in Customer Service course. The course will cover:. Develop Delivery Strategies. Minimize Customer Frustration. Build Positive Relationships. Learn...
Laramie’s Small Business Owner, This Workshop’s FOR YOU
Small Business Saturday is right around the corner! If you have a small business, you won’t want to miss this. Join the Wyoming Community Navigator Program for an engaging workshop where you will learn to build anticipation and a pipeline of potential customers eager to purchase from you on Small Business Saturday.
Cheyenne Man’s Shooting Death ‘Still Being Actively Investigated’
Detectives with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the details and circumstances surrounding last month's deadly shooting near Burns. The incident took place on Monday, Oct. 24, at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
[UPDATED] Albany County Unofficial General Election Results
Election season is over. According to the Albany County website, here are the unofficial results of the elections for Albany County (as of the publication of this article.) Results won't be official until certified. Note - a previous edition of the Election Results has been retracted due to inaccurate numbers...
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0