Veterans Day to be honored throughout North Shore

Navy veteran David Hurwitz (cq) is reflected on a Memorial Wall as he holds an American flag at a Memorial Day program held at Fountain Square in Evanston on Monday, May 30, 2022. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a day meant to honor those who have fought for the United States and served in the armed forces.

Communities all over the North Shore are hosting ceremonies to honor service members.

Wilmette

A ceremony hosted by the American Legion Wilmette Post 46 and the Wilmette Police and Fire Departments will be held at Veterans Park, 1111 Central Avenue, beginning at 11 a.m. The Village Hall will also be closed in observance of the holiday and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 14 at 8 a.m.

Winnetka

A ceremony hosted by the New Trier VFW Post #4831 will be held at the Community House, 602 Lincoln Avenue, from 5 to 6 p.m. Master Sergeant Arlene Walsh, a U.S. Army Reserve veteran, will serve as honorary speaker.

Evanston

Fountain Square will host a ceremony for veterans starting at 10:30 a.m.

Glencoe and Kenilworth don’t have any ceremonies scheduled.