Wyoming County, NY

Wyoming Co. experiencing ballot scanning issues in about 6 of its 40 districts

By Anthony Reyes
 3 days ago
James Schlick, the Republican Election Commissioner in Wyoming County, tells 7 News the county is experiencing ballot scanning issues in approximately six of its 40 districts.

According to Schlick, it is not clear what is causing the issue but new ballots are being printed and delivered.

Schlick tells 7 News that anyone concerned about having to leave their ballot in the emergency slot is welcome to be present at every stage of the process at the end of the night and tomorrow morning when the board of elections attempts to use a different machine.

"Whatever we can do to make them feel comfortable that's what we're going to do," said Schlick.

Schlick said the machines are brand new and they were recently certified by the state. He added that the county has been printing its own ballots for about 10 years and has never had a problem.

According to Schlick, he has been asking voters who were impacted to leave their phone numbers so he can personally contact them later today. If you were unable to leave your phone number you can contact Schlick's cell phone at (716) 225-7214.

Mikey
3d ago

Smells fishy to me, quite honestly we need to get rid of the company who supplies most of the software and machines around the country. Too many suspicious breakdowns and delays.

