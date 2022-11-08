ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case

It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
2 Arrested in Florida for the Random Beating Death of a Maine Man

Two men face charges in Florida for allegedly beating a Maine man to death while he was out for a bicycle ride. Jeffrey Chapman was just 49 years old when he died in a random attack in Clearwater Beach, Florida. WFTS-TV reports Chapman owned an investment company and divided his time between Maine and Florida. According to his obituary in the BDN, he loved taking pictures, especially of sunsets.
Caribou, Maine Police Rescue Dog Left in Closet of Abandoned Home

Very few images flood people with more emotions than seeing a photo of an abused and uncared for animal. Shared on Facebook, the Caribou, Maine Police Department touched a nerve on Wednesday night when they shared an unfortunate story as they searched for the public's help in gathering more information on a scared dog and an abandoned house.
This 14-Year-Old Dog Hiked the 48 4,000-Footers of New Hampshire

Climbing all 48 4,000 footers in New Hampshire is no easy feat. Heck, climbing one of them isn't easy. I've only done one and I am still bragging to people about it. Climbing a 4,000 footer takes a ton of planning, energy both physical and mental, and time. But once you hit the summit and gaze out at that gorgeous view it all feels worth while. Until you realize then you have to hike down the damn thing.
Watch Out For This Scam Involving Maine Banks And Credit Unions

Earlier today, we got word from several listeners that they nearly fell victim to a phishing scam that involved local credit unions and a local grocery store. In one particular case, the target of the scam received a text message that supposedly came from their credit union. The message appeared to be a warning about a fraudulent use of the target's debit card at a well known local grocery store. Inside the text message was a link that the recipient was supposed to click on if it was fraud".
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Many police departments throughout Maine have conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
CMP prepares as Tropical Storm Nicole brings wind and rain to Maine

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole bring heavy winds and rain to Maine, Central Maine Power prepares for potential power outages on Friday night. “We've made plans to have quite a bit of our crews come in tonight to be available through the night to respond in the case of we have any outages tonight," said Adam Desrosiers, CMP vice president of electric operations.
