Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
30 years ago, he was shot while deer hunting in Maine. It changed his life forever.
(BDN) -- The small car bounced wildly along the rutted gravel road. Chad Thompson of Milford lay in the back seat, bleeding profusely, as his two friends raced to get him help. The Old Town High School students were deer hunting on the last day of firearms season on Nov....
The Rare Animals of This Maine Zoo Are In Need Of Your Help
Lions, Tigers, and Bears, in Maine? Why yes, and I know just where you can find them, Dew Haven Maine Zoo & Rescue! This zoo is located in Mount Vernon, Maine and they not only want to share their rare animals with us all but they need our help too.
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
2 Arrested in Florida for the Random Beating Death of a Maine Man
Two men face charges in Florida for allegedly beating a Maine man to death while he was out for a bicycle ride. Jeffrey Chapman was just 49 years old when he died in a random attack in Clearwater Beach, Florida. WFTS-TV reports Chapman owned an investment company and divided his time between Maine and Florida. According to his obituary in the BDN, he loved taking pictures, especially of sunsets.
WGME
Deer collisions on the rise in Maine, drivers urged to be on lookout
Deer collisions are up so far this year. AAA says dawn and dusk are the most common times for these types of crashes. The MaineDOT says there were over 6,000 deer vs. car crashes in 2021. More than 1,300 happened in November alone. According to AAA, the November spike is...
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
Caribou, Maine Police Rescue Dog Left in Closet of Abandoned Home
Very few images flood people with more emotions than seeing a photo of an abused and uncared for animal. Shared on Facebook, the Caribou, Maine Police Department touched a nerve on Wednesday night when they shared an unfortunate story as they searched for the public's help in gathering more information on a scared dog and an abandoned house.
This 14-Year-Old Dog Hiked the 48 4,000-Footers of New Hampshire
Climbing all 48 4,000 footers in New Hampshire is no easy feat. Heck, climbing one of them isn't easy. I've only done one and I am still bragging to people about it. Climbing a 4,000 footer takes a ton of planning, energy both physical and mental, and time. But once you hit the summit and gaze out at that gorgeous view it all feels worth while. Until you realize then you have to hike down the damn thing.
Maine Wildlife Park Closing for the 2022 Season, but Veterans Get in Free on the Last Day
It seems just like yesterday that the Maine Wildlife Park opened for the season, but here we are in the middle of autumn and it's time for them to start preparing for the winter season. The Maine Wildlife Park is on Game Farm Road, just off Route 26 in Gray,...
Victim Gets Control of Gun & Jumps Out Window During Kidnapping in Bangor, Maine
Two People Arrested for Holding a Man & Woman at Gunpoint. Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly holding a man and a woman at gunpoint in a bathroom on Court Street in Bangor, Maine. Charges for Robbery and Kidnapping. Forty-one-year-old David Bennett from Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin from...
Judge releases three people from Washington County Jail citing lack of attorney, clerical error
MACHIAS, Maine — A district judge ordered the release of three people being held at Washington County Jail on Monday, saying there was no attorney available to represent them. District Judge David Mitchell dismissed the cases because no "lawyer of the day" to represent those who cannot afford an...
A Friendly Reminder from a Maine Neighbor That Everyone Needs to Hear
I moved into a new house this year and it was very exciting. The house is on a dead end and is a corner lot. I do know that in the, "olden days", let's say the 1950s, neighborhoods were like family compounds. Everyone knew your name and your history. There...
Watch Out For This Scam Involving Maine Banks And Credit Unions
Earlier today, we got word from several listeners that they nearly fell victim to a phishing scam that involved local credit unions and a local grocery store. In one particular case, the target of the scam received a text message that supposedly came from their credit union. The message appeared to be a warning about a fraudulent use of the target's debit card at a well known local grocery store. Inside the text message was a link that the recipient was supposed to click on if it was fraud".
Maine Man Arrested After Allegedly Beating a Woman With Pipe Wrench
A Maine man is in jail and a woman has been LifeFlighted to another state following an alleged attack with a pipe wrench. According to WGME 13, police were called to a residence in the Northern Maine town of Fort Kent over the weekend. Police say that when they arrived...
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Many police departments throughout Maine have conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
Multiple Arrests Made After Maine Couple is Held at Gunpoint in Their Own Bathroom
According to WGME 13, multiple people have been arrested following an apparent home invasion in Maine that ended with the residents being held at gunpoint in their own bathroom. The news station is reporting that a couple, who was in their home on Court Street in Bangor, were suddenly faced...
Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home
Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
WMTW
CMP prepares as Tropical Storm Nicole brings wind and rain to Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole bring heavy winds and rain to Maine, Central Maine Power prepares for potential power outages on Friday night. “We've made plans to have quite a bit of our crews come in tonight to be available through the night to respond in the case of we have any outages tonight," said Adam Desrosiers, CMP vice president of electric operations.
Are These Really The Coolest Small Towns In Maine & New Hampshire?
One of the things we have a lot of in New England are cool, must visit, small towns. Let's face it, with the exception of Boston and Providence, even our "cities" are just big small towns. So, what are the coolest small towns in Maine and New Hampshire?. Recently, an...
Q97.9
Portland, ME
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0