ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Woman shot in the head in Norwich Saturday dies at hospital

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A woman shot in the head in a condominium complex in Norwich on Saturday morning died in the hospital Monday, according to the Norwich Police Department.

Police responded to a condo complex at 527 West Thames Street before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday for a reported argument with a single gunshot. Police found a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Jashira Pagan, lying face down near the end of the complex.

Pagan was transported to Backus Hospital for a gunshot wound to the head. She was originally listed in critical condition on Saturday but later died from her injuries after 7 a.m. on Monday, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is now considered a homicide investigation, police said. The shooting is believed to be a targeted attack against the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Callender at 860-886-5561 Ext. 3154, by email at scallender@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561 Ext. 4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

1 dead, 1 injured in Burlington crash

BURLINGTON, Conn. — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Burlington, officials said. The crash happened Friday morning on Route 4 (Collinsville Road). Two cars were involved. LifeStar was called to the scene before it was canceled. One other person was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for...
BURLINGTON, CT
WTNH

Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
MERIDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Update: Oxford Teen Dies In Derby Motorcycle Crash

DERBY — A 16-year-old Oxford resident was killed after losing control of a motorcycle on Seymour Avenue Wednesday evening. The boy’s name was not released. Police said the teen was riding a stolen motorcycle in a reckless manner when he lost control and crashed. Police posted news about the incident at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
OXFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Identify Suspect in Halloween Killing

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Waterbury on Halloween. Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant charging Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury, with murder. They say Rhodes shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Pellot on October 31. The shooting took place around 4...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Family of Woodbridge homicide victim continues to look for answers

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven family is still searching for answers three years after 28-year-old Abdur Terrell was found dead in Woodbridge. Terrell’s family is continuing their fight for justice. On Tuesday, his family retraced the steps to where police found his body three years ago. As Woodbridge Police continue their homicide investigation, […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury woman killed in fight at apartment, suspects arrested: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two women are accused of killing a Waterbury woman during a fight last month and taking her credit cards to buy stuff, according to police. Police were called to an apartment on Newbury Street on the evening of Oct. 29, for a medical assist complaint. Responding officers found an unresponsive woman on the floor of her apartment. The woman, identified as Shelley Stamp, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford homicide rate surges to highest in 30 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Shootings are down in Hartford, but killings are up, something that city officials attribute to arguments quickly escalating to violence. “We are seeing this over and over again, these personal differences, the personal disputes,” Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. “It seems lately the first choice is to pick up a gun and […]
HARTFORD, CT
AdWeek

WFSB Reporter Ayah Galal Cuts Report Short, Helps Man Who Had Been Stabbed

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFSB Hartford bureau chief Ayah Galal left viewers of the CBS affiliate wondering what was going on after her live report on yesterday’s 4 p,m. newscast was cut short.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy