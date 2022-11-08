ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Midterms bring big voter turnout in NYC as Hochul, Zeldin duke it out at ballot box

By Molly Crane-Newman, Chris Sommerfeldt, Josephine Stratman, Bahar Ostadan, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBLuH_0j3H93dZ00
A voter scans their ballot at The Church of the Holy Trinity in the Upper East Side Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Manhattan, New York. Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

New Yorkers came out in force Tuesday to cast their votes in the heated gubernatorial election and a slew of other vital midterm contests.

More than 1.4 million votes had been cast in the Big Apple alone as of 6 p.m., according to the city Board of Elections, with polling stations set to remain open until 9 p.m. and about 85,000 absentee ballots scanned and validated.

Deep-blue New York City propelled former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to victory in 2018, when the Democrat won a majority of nearly 2.1 million total votes cast in the five boroughs that year.

Gov. Hochul’s odds of keeping her seat appeared to depend on big turnout in the city this year, too.

But with crime and the economy dominating recent months’ headlines, Democrats across the country have been on the defensive. Hochul faced a serious challenge from Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, and numerous Democratic incumbents in the state’s congressional delegation were fighting to hold onto their seats, too.

Still, Tuesday’s early turnout numbers fired up local Dems.

“This might be one of the biggest turnouts we’ve had in a midterm election in recent history, and that is good news for Kathy Hochul and the Democrats,” Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine told the Daily News.

“The numbers as of 6 p.m. are really strong,” he added. “I think we’re headed for a really strong total, and that’s going to be great news for all the statewide races.”

Heading into Election Day, Zeldin’s tough-on-crime campaign put him within points of beating Hochul, according to the latest polls. Between that message and his criticism of Democrats’ handling of the economy, he appeared to make inroads throughout the state.

Brooklyn nurse Anna Jones cast her first non-Democratic vote — for Zeldin — at Bedford-Stuyvesant’s Public School 81 on Tuesday.

“I’ve never in my life voted Republican, but she’s just not the person for the job. I mean, she inherited the job,” Jones said of Hochul, who assumed office in the wake of Cuomo’s resignation last year.

“I want something different, rather than the same old thing,” Jones, 61, explained. “Let’s try something different. Either I was gonna vote for him, or I wasn’t gonna vote at all. So I just decided, ‘You know what, let me vote for him.’”

Jones split her ticket, though, voting Democrat for the down-ballot posts, including incumbent Letitia James for state attorney general.

Along with the AG, state legislators’ and congressional representatives’ seats are also up for grabs this year.

On Sunday, President Biden rallied alongside Hochul in Bronxville, N.Y., to argue that “democracy is at risk” in the midterms.

The theme seemed to resonate with Reed McLaurin, a tenants rights lawyer from the Upper West Side, and Thomas Spahn, a musician there.

“Our democracy is at stake this year,” said McLaurin, 27. “We have people across the country who don’t believe the last election was fair and we can’t let them take over.”

“We gotta get people in there that represent us and aren’t representing their power,” Spahn said. “We’re about to lose democracy.”

Spahn, 67, who owns up to having spotty voting record, said he’s become more engaged recently over the issue of abortion.

Last summer, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion. Since then, Hochul has sought to cast Zeldin as a menace to abortion rights.

That issue drove public school teacher Anthony Harmon to the polls, too.

“[Zeldin’s] whole stance on how he feels about a woman’s right to choose is a concern for me, as I have a mother, sister, aunts — you know, the women in my family,” said Harmon, 55. “So that’s one of the issues that most concerns me. I also think that he’s become like an echo chamber for ... the Donald Trump administration that I’m not a fan of.”

Louis Kleinman, a longtime Upper West Side resident, said his major concerns are climate change and Zeldin’s denial of the 2020 presidential election outcome.

Zeldin voted in Congress against certifying the results of that race, which former President Donald Trump falsely claims was stolen from him.

“On the top of my mind was the false narrative of the election steal,” said Kleinman, 87.

James Bailey, of Harlem, said that as a Black man he doesn’t take the right to vote lightly and that he worries about his rights if more Republicans are elected.

“I don’t see them as Republicans no more — I see them as Trumpers,” said Bailey, 71. “They’re trying to tear down the country.”

Fellow Harlem resident Sherman Powell, 75, unenthusiastically cast his vote for Hochul, even though he thought Zeldin had a “better platform” because of his focus on crime. But the issue of gun control proved more important to Powell.

“I do believe that the Democrats want to do something about the guns,” he said. “The Democrats are the lesser of the two evils.”

In Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Michael Prisco, 61, also voted for Zeldin.

“I think he’s going to approach it the way Pataki and Giuliani approached it — law and order,” said Prisco, a retired BOE employee whose political views have been formed by the violence he and his family have experienced.

Prisco, a supporter of Mayor Adams, said he rooted for Hochul when she took over from Cuomo but quickly became disillusioned.

“She’s not listening to us,” he said. “She should know that in a blue state, she’s fighting for her survival, and that should mean something’s wrong. The train is off the track.”

Crime was also key for Katie, a 68-year-old from the Upper West Side. She said her cousin was recently stabbed and she worries about Albany’s controversial bail reforms — the subject of relentless attacks from Zeldin and other Republicans.

“If they’re not going to prosecute people, if they do something, then they’re arrested, then they’re out on the street again … there’s going to be another victim,” said Katie, who declined to share her last name.

“Who knows if he is even going to be able to do anything,” she added.

Hochul dominated in the Democratic primary and entered the general election race anticipating an easy ride. But with tight poll numbers, her campaign has come alive in the past two weeks and pulled out the political big guns — Biden, Vice President Harris and both Hillary and Bill Clinton — to stump for her across the state.

More than 400,000 New Yorkers took advantage of early voting, state data shows, a hopeful sign for Democrats .

Mayor Adams cast his ballot at P.S. 81 in Brooklyn around 10:30 a.m.. Asked if he’d be able to work with a Gov. Zeldin, he said he has complete faith in Hochul

“I don’t even know why I need that question. Kathy’s winning tonight,” Hizzoner said. “I’m looking forward to continuing the partnership that we’ve had. So I cast my vote for her and I’m excited about continuing some of the stuff we’ve done.”

Harmon, the school teacher, was encouraged by the voter turnout numbers he checked before he headed to his poll site.

“I think voting in every election is important,” he said. “Whether you’re voting for president, City Council [or] dog catcher, you need to vote to make sure that your voices are heard.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories

Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

The Adams-Hochul alliance: A newly elected governor needs to be a strong partner of NYC’s mayor

In public, Kathy Hochul and Eric Adams — that’s Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams to you — make a regular show of Batman-and-Robin teamwork, and we won’t make mischief by calling one the superhero and one the sidekick. We like it when New York’s governor and mayor communicate and collaborate, an anomaly throughout history. Press conferences are nice; true, productive partnership is better. We’ve ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebronxfreepress.com

Hailing Hochul La victoria de Hochul

The chants echoed across Mitchel Square on Broadway. Democrat Kathy Hochul was declared the winner of New York’s gubernatorial race on Tues., Nov. 8th after earning 52 percent of the votes, with Republican challenger Lee Zeldin gaining 47 percent, with more than 90 percent of precincts had reported their results.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC votes yes on 4 ballot measures

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers voted in favor of four ballot proposals aimed at reshaping the city and state on Election Day. The first ballot proposal was posed to voters statewide. “Question one was a $4.2 billion environmental bond act focused on things like climate resiliency, clean drinking water nature, preservation, and much more […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Hochul won her election, but at what cost?

On election night, Gov. Kathy Hochul basked in the applause of her supporters after declaring victory and becoming the first woman ever elected governor of New York. The glass-ceiling-breaking moment was certainly cause for celebration, but it didn’t take away from the fact Hochul ended the night with just a five percentage point lead, the closest race in nearly three decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily News

Judge blocks New York pot regulators from issuing recreational use licenses in Brooklyn, Westchester and other regions

Slow your roll, Brooklyn. A federal judge in Albany has blocked state marijuana regulators from issuing recreational pot licenses in the borough and four other regions in New York. The ruling by Northern District Judge Gary Sharpe Thursday prevents the state Office of Cannabis Management from giving conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses to vendors in Brooklyn, the Finger Lakes, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime

Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime Trevor Schakohl on November 10, 2022 Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and San Francisco Mayor London Breed traded slights on the levels of crime in Breed’s jurisdiction and New York City. Hochul said in a Saturday MSNBC interview prior to her Tuesday election that New York City “will never be San Francisco” when it comes to crime, responding to host Stephanie Ruhle’s comment that New Yorkers “don’t feel safe” and fear they “could be San Francisco.” Breed told ABC 7 in a The post Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats

Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY
otdowntown.com

A Blue Wave Sweeps Manhattan

A narrow statewide win made incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul the first woman elected to the post. Outcomes were more decisive in Manhattan — where Democratic candidates won every local race.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy