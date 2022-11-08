ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DC man arrested for 19 burglaries in 2 month span

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A D.C. man has been arrested for 19 burglaries dating back to Oct. 2021, police say. DC Police say Kevin Bing, 28, broke in and took or attempted to take property in each of the burglaries. The cases are listed below. - Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
WASHINGTON, DC
#TheFinal5: As Virginia goes, so goes the nation?

Tuesday’s re-election victories by incumbent Democratic Congresswomen Jennifer Wexton and Abigail Spanberger may also point to a change in strategy ahead of 2024. Jim discusses the midterms, and also what’s next for Gov. Glenn Youngkin with Mica Soellner from the Washington Times on "The Final 5."
VIRGINIA STATE
Nicole's remnants Friday

Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is "expected to dissipate as it merges with a frontal boundary over the Mid-Atlantic United States by Friday night," the center said. FOX 5's meteorologist Mike Thomas says the D.C. region can expect to see Nicole's remnants Friday in the form of rainfall.
FLORIDA STATE
Double shooting in Landover sends 2 to hospital

LANDOVER, Md. - Authorities say two people were shot early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near East Ridge Drive and East Spring Place in the Landover area. Police say one of the victims is an adult male and the other is a male...
LANDOVER, MD
Stabbing near elementary school in DC under investigation

WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened. D.C. police said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road Northeast...
WASHINGTON, DC
1 person killed in double shooting in Landover

LANDOVER, Md. - Authorities say two people were shot early Thursday morning in Prince George's County, and one person is dead. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near East Ridge Drive and East Spring Place in the Landover area. Police say one of the victims is an adult male and...
LANDOVER, MD
New report shows pandemic's impact on Virginia public schools

ARLINGTON, Va. - Learning loss, severe mental health problems, and a crushing teacher shortage are among the issues that continue to hamper Virginia schools well over two years since the start of the pandemic, according to a new report. The Pandemic Impact on Public K-12 Education was requested by the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos

LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
CERRITOS, CA
Mayor Bowser asks residents to submit ideas for "DC's comeback"

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to send in proposals to help shape the future of the district after being elected to a third consecutive term on Tuesday night. Bowser celebrated after winning reelection Tuesday night, making her the second D.C. mayor to be reelected to...
WASHINGTON, DC

