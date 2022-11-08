Read full article on original website
hogville.net
2023 5-star in-state prospect Layden Block signs his LOI with Hoop Hogs on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — In-state 2023 5-star Arkansas commit [b]Layden Blocker[/b] put pen to paper on Saturday as he signed his national letter of intent with the Hoop Hogs during a ceremony at Bordino’s in Fayetteville. Blocker (6-3 point guard, Little Rock native, Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., composite...
hogville.net
Round 2 playoffs in Arkansas showcasing recruits
FAYETTEVILLE — The second round of the state playoffs in Arkansas will be Friday night and several prospects and recruiting targets of the Razorbacks will be in action. The Razorbacks have three commitments from inside the state in the Class of 2023. All three of those prospects will be in action.
hogville.net
2025 national Top 20 prospect Terrion Burgess attends Arkansas-Fordham game at BWA, talks about his experience
FAYETTEVILLE — Talented 2025 Hog target Terrion Burgess was in attendance Friday night for No. 10 Arkansas’ home game against the Fordham Rams, marking his second appearance at a Razorbacks’ game in the past month. Burgess (6-9 wing, Arkansas Hawks, 247Sports national No. 17 / 4-star prospect)...
hogville.net
Arkansas’ defense shines against LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense turned in its best performance of the season on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. The Hogs held Jayden Daniels and LSU’s explosive offense to 284 yards of total offense. Daniels was just 8 of 15 passing for 86 yards with one interception while sacked seven times. Daniels entered the game as LSU’s leading rusher, but had 10 yards on 19 carries. Sam Pittman was asked if it was frustrating to play so well on defense and not get a victory?
hogville.net
Hogs, Ole Miss set for 6:30 on the SEC Network
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Ole Miss will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night and shown on the SEC Network. Both Arkansas and Ole Miss lost at home on Saturday. Arkansas fell to LSU 13-10 while Ole Miss dropped a 30-24 decision to Alabama. Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) needs a win...
hogville.net
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 11-13-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s segment of Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, the team sits down to recap the LSU game. Will Moclair and Kirk also get into high school football playoffs, potential upcoming commits, and so much more.
hogville.net
Arkansas falls to LSU 13-10 in Battle for the Boot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks fall to LSU 13-10 in the Battle for the Boot on Saturday. The Hogs defense coming up big on LSU’s first drive of the game as Latavious Brini picks off Jayden Daniels to shut them down on their first possession. Malik...
hogville.net
LSU hangs on to defeat Arkansas 13-10
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas gave a great effort on a cold day in Razorback Stadium, but in the end they came up just short losing to No. 7 LSU 13-10 in front of 73,750 fans. Arkansas played without its starting quarterback KJ Jefferson and right tackle Dalton Wagner. Malik Hornsby started at quarterback, but then was replaced by Cade Fortin. The move paid off considering on Fortin’s second series he took the team 94 yards in 10 plays ending with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers to pull within three points with 13:17 remaining in the game. Sam Pittman talked about when he decided to go with Fortin.
hogville.net
LSU thrilled to survive trip to Arkansas
As a newcomer to the Southeastern Conference, former Notre Dame and current LSU head coach Brian Kelly is not about to apologize for any wins in his new league. That’s especially a road one, which the No. 7 Tigers picked up over Arkansas 13-10 Saturday before 72,400 fans at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
hogville.net
Barnum, Razorbacks rout Sugar Bears
FAYETTEVILLE – After Monday night’s season-opening 70-50 win at UAPB, Arkansas women’s head basketball coach Mike Neighbors joked with redshirt senior forward Eyrnn Barnum that she messed around and got a triple double. The 6-2 Barnum had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 missed free throws while...
hogville.net
Fordham’s Urgo wowed by No. 10 Arkansas
The second game of new Fordham head coach Keith Urgo’s career at his dream school turned out to bit more challenging than the first. Five days after the Rams opened the season with a 88-74 home win over Dartmouth, they found themselves over-matched in Fayetteville. No. 10 Arkansas forced...
hogville.net
Malik Hornsby starts in place of KJ Jefferson.
Redshirt Sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby starting for Arkansas against 7)LSU Saturday in place of KJ Jefferson. Jefferson has been limited in practice this week and going to be a game time decision. During warm-ups on the field, Jefferson did not throw, but watched from the sides.
hogville.net
Hog Hoops Report: North Dakota State and Fordham Recap, Layden Blocker, South Dakota Preview
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation team sits down with Hog Hoops insider Kevin McPherson to talk all things Razorback basketball. McPherson and Will Moclair recap the first two games of the season, the signing of Layden Blocker, other potential commits, and so much more.
hogville.net
WATCH: Pittman and Players LSU Post-Game Press Conferences
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Saturday’s 13-10 loss at home to LSU, head coach Sam Pittman sat down with the media to address the team’s performance and game decisions. We also heard from Hudson Clark, Drew Sanders, Raheim Sanders, and Ricky Stromberg for their take on the...
