Fayetteville, AR

Round 2 playoffs in Arkansas showcasing recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — The second round of the state playoffs in Arkansas will be Friday night and several prospects and recruiting targets of the Razorbacks will be in action. The Razorbacks have three commitments from inside the state in the Class of 2023. All three of those prospects will be in action.
Arkansas’ defense shines against LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense turned in its best performance of the season on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. The Hogs held Jayden Daniels and LSU’s explosive offense to 284 yards of total offense. Daniels was just 8 of 15 passing for 86 yards with one interception while sacked seven times. Daniels entered the game as LSU’s leading rusher, but had 10 yards on 19 carries. Sam Pittman was asked if it was frustrating to play so well on defense and not get a victory?
Hogs, Ole Miss set for 6:30 on the SEC Network

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Ole Miss will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night and shown on the SEC Network. Both Arkansas and Ole Miss lost at home on Saturday. Arkansas fell to LSU 13-10 while Ole Miss dropped a 30-24 decision to Alabama. Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) needs a win...
Arkansas falls to LSU 13-10 in Battle for the Boot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks fall to LSU 13-10 in the Battle for the Boot on Saturday. The Hogs defense coming up big on LSU’s first drive of the game as Latavious Brini picks off Jayden Daniels to shut them down on their first possession. Malik...
LSU hangs on to defeat Arkansas 13-10

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas gave a great effort on a cold day in Razorback Stadium, but in the end they came up just short losing to No. 7 LSU 13-10 in front of 73,750 fans. Arkansas played without its starting quarterback KJ Jefferson and right tackle Dalton Wagner. Malik Hornsby started at quarterback, but then was replaced by Cade Fortin. The move paid off considering on Fortin’s second series he took the team 94 yards in 10 plays ending with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers to pull within three points with 13:17 remaining in the game. Sam Pittman talked about when he decided to go with Fortin.
LSU thrilled to survive trip to Arkansas

As a newcomer to the Southeastern Conference, former Notre Dame and current LSU head coach Brian Kelly is not about to apologize for any wins in his new league. That’s especially a road one, which the No. 7 Tigers picked up over Arkansas 13-10 Saturday before 72,400 fans at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Barnum, Razorbacks rout Sugar Bears

FAYETTEVILLE – After Monday night’s season-opening 70-50 win at UAPB, Arkansas women’s head basketball coach Mike Neighbors joked with redshirt senior forward Eyrnn Barnum that she messed around and got a triple double. The 6-2 Barnum had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 missed free throws while...
Fordham’s Urgo wowed by No. 10 Arkansas

The second game of new Fordham head coach Keith Urgo’s career at his dream school turned out to bit more challenging than the first. Five days after the Rams opened the season with a 88-74 home win over Dartmouth, they found themselves over-matched in Fayetteville. No. 10 Arkansas forced...
Malik Hornsby starts in place of KJ Jefferson.

Redshirt Sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby starting for Arkansas against 7)LSU Saturday in place of KJ Jefferson. Jefferson has been limited in practice this week and going to be a game time decision. During warm-ups on the field, Jefferson did not throw, but watched from the sides.
WATCH: Pittman and Players LSU Post-Game Press Conferences

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Saturday’s 13-10 loss at home to LSU, head coach Sam Pittman sat down with the media to address the team’s performance and game decisions. We also heard from Hudson Clark, Drew Sanders, Raheim Sanders, and Ricky Stromberg for their take on the...
