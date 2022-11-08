Winning Powerball Numbers for $1.9 Billion Jackpot Announced After Minnesota Processing Issues Causes Delay

Read full article on original website
Major Storm to Impact Parts of Minnesota and the Dakotas
(KNSI) — Hunters preparing to head up north for another weekend of deer camp may want to also prepare for a whopper of a snowstorm. According to the National Weather Service, Minnesota, North and South Dakota will be walloped as a deepening low pressure system brings winter storm conditions to the region. Blizzard warnings, ice storm warnings and winter storm warnings are in effect from eastern Montana, parts of northeastern Colorado, central Nebraska through the Dakotas and Minnesota. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain will impact the area Thursday and Friday. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ an hour are possible at times. Total snowfall will likely exceed 12″ in some locations. Gusty winds combined with heavy snow could produce blizzard conditions. Interstate 29 is closed from Fargo to Grand Forks. North central Minnesota and portions of the Arrowhead are also in line for this storm. Lake Superior is under a gale warning for wind gusts of 50 knots (or 57 miles an hour) and waves between 11 and 16 feet.
Winter Walleye Regulations Announced for Mille Lacs
(KNSI) – Winter anglers can take one walleye home while fishing on Mille Lacs Lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says starting December 1st; people will be allowed to keep one of the official state fish as long as it’s between 21 and 23 inches long or longer than 28 inches.
How $20 Million Will Be Used for St. Cloud Parks
(KNSI) — St. Cloud voters approved raising property taxes to spend $20 million on the city’s park system Tuesday, and Mayor Dave Kleis describes how it will be spent. “This bond was for those local parks, those neighborhood parks, for renovation, upkeep, maybe in some cases converting a tennis court to a pickleball court. Or maybe, a wading pool to a splash pad or new playground equipment. So this is focusing on existing parks that we have.”
State Money for Improvements to the MAC Still Available Following Failed Referendum
(KNSI) — Now that voters rejected a measure to raise $21.1 million with a .5% sales tax to match $10 million from the state to make improvements to the Municipal Athletic Complex, city officials say the state money isn’t off the table. The funding is contingent on the...
St. Cloud City Council Ward 4 Representative Mike Conway Reacts to Tuesday Victory
(KNSI) — St. Cloud’s Ward 4 City Councilman Mike Conway has won re-election. Conway beat challenger Hassan Yussuf with 60% of the vote but says he only knew if he had the seat once the last ballot was counted. “I was happily surprised at the totals. You never go in expecting anything. You’re always assuming you’re behind, and you keep working.”
St. Germain Street To Close for Veterans Day Parade
(KNSI) – West St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud will be closed for the annual Veterans Day parade. The road will be closed on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. between 14th Avenue South and 4th Avenue South. The parade will march down St. Germain Street on...
St. Cloud Businesswoman Bernie Perryman Wins House 14A
(KNSI) — St. Cloud businesswoman Bernie Perryman has been elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives. District 14A. The first-time Republican candidate got 7,259 votes (50.64%)to defeat Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Tami Calhoun who finished with 7,060 votes (49.25%). Representative-Elect Perryman attributed the win to focusing on everyday issues. “I kept...
St. Cloud Municipal and School Board Election Results
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud City Council and School Board will have new blood. In Ward 2, Karen Larson has taken the seat held by retiring councilman Steve Laraway. She got 2,232 (55.11%) to beat Sandra Brakstad, who got 1,780 votes (43.95%). In Ward 3, Jake Anderson will unseat Paul Brandmire after getting 3,248 votes (55.4%) to Brandmire’s 2,560 (43.69%). Brandmire served one term representing Ward 3. Incumbent Mike Conway won a second term representing Ward 4 with 3,941 (60.16%) votes. He beat Hassan Yussuf, who got 2,597 (39.64%). Dave Masters was unopposed in Ward 1, but John Palmer staged an unsuccessful write-in campaign.
Incumbent Democrat Dan Wolgamott Wins House District 14B
(KNSI) — St. Cloud representative Dan Wolgamott has won a third term in Minnesota House District 14B. The incumbent Democrat got 7,652 (51.8%) votes to beat Republican Aaron Henning, who received 7,112 (48.14%) votes. Wolgamott talked about winning the seat again. “Whether you voted for me or not, I...
Veterans Day Parade Marched Through Downtown St. Cloud
(KNSI) – St. Cloud paid tribute to those who served in the armed forces on Veterans Day. The annual parade made its way down St. Germain Street on Friday. Rich and Joann Thorson braved the cold to honor our Veterans. “We come every year. We just feel it’s so important to value the veterans and to show that we really appreciate everything they’ve done for us.”
Tutors Needed In St. Cloud
(KNSI) – Three AmeriCorps organizations are looking for tutors. The program is seeking 500 across Minnesota, with 15 needed in the St. Cloud area. That breaks down to 10 reading, three math, and two early learning tutors. AmeriCorps trains each mentor and they serve at a specific school between 18 and 35 hours per week.
Lisa Demuth Named Minnesota House Minority Leader
(KNSI) – A lawmaker from Central Minnesota has been appointed to lead her party in the legislature. Cold Spring Republican Lisa Demuth has been named the new House Minority Leader. Demuth was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018. She took the seat held by Jeff Howe when he became a Senator.
State Veterans Day Ceremony Back In Person
(KNSI) — Attendees of the state’s official Veterans Day ceremony are gathering in person today for the first time since 2019. The program begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The list of speakers taking part in the event includes Minnesota...
Suspect Accused of Beating St. Cloud State University Swimmer Sentenced
(KNSI) — The suspect accused of brutally beating a fellow St. Cloud State University student last fall has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years of probation. Ezayah Marcell Gomez Oropeza pled guilty in August to third-degree felony assault after attacking Chad Waldrop outside his home, knocking him unconscious. Stearns County Judge Mary Mahler sentenced Oropeza to spend the 90 days in 30 day increments starting November 23rd. According to the plea deal, the 30 day increments will be served up front in a 7/23 split. That means he will do four days in jail with credit for three days and spend 23 days on electronic home monitoring. The last 60 days of his sentence can be vacated if he complies with the terms of his probation and makes minimum payments toward restitution, which was set at $25,000. Oropeza faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Violent Offender Task Force Bust Leads to Discovery of Over 300 Pressed Fentanyl Pills
(KNSI) — A 28-year-old man is facing four felony charges after allegedly selling fentanyl pills. According to the criminal complaint earlier this fall, the Violent Offender Task Force learned of someone selling pressed fentanyl pills around Stearns County. Investigators conducted an operation on November 1st in St. Cloud and bought 66 fentanyl pills from Rashawn Levell McDonald. Another operation was conducted on November 7th in St. Cloud, and they bought 97 pills. Investigators also checked McDonald’s Facebook page and found dozens of pictures of him posing with money and two handguns. McDonald is not allowed to have guns due to previous felony convictions.
Anderson Says Experience Will Help Him Serve on City Council
(KNSI) – A future member of the St. Cloud city council is no stranger to local government. Jake Anderson served 11 years on the St. Cloud Planning Commission and ten years on the Park and Recreation Advisory Board before unseating incumbent Councilman Paul Brandmire in Ward 3 on Tuesday. Anderson says that experience helped prepare him for office. “It gives you a better sense of how everything operates. It gives you that insight into how decisions are made. When you’re actually on a board, you get to see how the machine called government works. It’s not always the prettiest thing and you know it’s not always the most positive experience but at least you’re tied into reality.”
What’s Open and Closed Plus Deals, Discounts and Freebies for Veterans Day
(KNSI) — Friday is Veterans Day. All city, county, state, and federal offices are closed in observance of the special day. Most libraries are closed. There is free parking downtown St. Cloud, and there is no mail, but package delivery services such as UPS and FedEx will be operating.
Man Accused of Assaulting Woman, Threatening Her With Knife
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man is accused of headbutting a woman and threatening her with a knife. Police were called to a home in the 700 block of 33rd Street South on Sunday afternoon. The victim told officers that Brandon Desean Hines and her got into an argument, and he headbutted her in the nose, causing it to bleed. She says the 28-year-old grabbed her and threw her over a couch and onto a table, causing the table to break.
