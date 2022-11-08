Read full article on original website
'Wakanda Forever' aims to recreate blockbuster magic. Disney and theaters are counting on it
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters this weekend, and with it comes the type of anticipation and box office expectations that Hollywood has not seen in months. The Marvel film not only has to follow 2018's "Black Panther," one of the biggest blockbusters ever, but has the challenge of doing so without star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. If all of that wasn't enough, it arrives as theaters, and Disney, the company releasing the movie, really need a hit.
Sylvester Stallone tries to rewind the clock in Paramount's 'Tulsa King'
Building on the success of "Yellowstone," Paramount+ and producer Taylor Sheridan have seemingly seized on a streaming strategy built around casting veteran movie stars, an available commodity in an industry known for ageism. Enter "Tulsa King," a slim vehicle for Sylvester Stallone that's a little too overtly designed as a mobster fish out of water.
