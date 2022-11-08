"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters this weekend, and with it comes the type of anticipation and box office expectations that Hollywood has not seen in months. The Marvel film not only has to follow 2018's "Black Panther," one of the biggest blockbusters ever, but has the challenge of doing so without star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. If all of that wasn't enough, it arrives as theaters, and Disney, the company releasing the movie, really need a hit.

1 DAY AGO