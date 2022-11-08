Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 11, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 10, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI96405 American RdNashville8/13/2021. ALDI851911 Ransom PlNashville10/31/2022. ALDI953758 Nolensville PikeNashville6/20/2022. ALDI98615 Gallatin AveNashville6/6/2022. ALDI1007035 Highway...
fox17.com
Japanese condiment company to invest $65 million in new Clarksville plant
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kewpie Corporation, a Japanese company known for its popular mayonnaise and salad dressing, is planning to invest more than $65 million into a Middle Tennessee facility. The development will create 85 new jobs in Montgomery County. Kewpie made the announcement Wednesday along with the Tennessee...
radionwtn.com
Eagle Creek Substation Now Second Delivery Point For Power In Henry County
Paris, TN – It has been years in the making for Tennessee Valley Authority and the Paris Board of Public Utilities and now the Eagle Creek substation serves as a second delivery point for BPU to receive power for Henry County from TVA. Eagle Creek became energized on October...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Kewpie to build food plant in Montgomery County with 85 jobs paying almost $26 per hour
Update, 5:05 p.m.: The EDC has released new information about the pay for these jobs. The average starting pay for new employees will be $25.87 an hour, according to the company’s agreement with the state. “We are excited to welcome Q&B Foods to the industrial park. Recruiting industries like...
WKRN
Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia
An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. Bellevue celebrates...
A $12,000 mistake: Contractor fined for work that snarled traffic on I-40
A local contractor is being fined $12,000 for a job that went more than four hours late and impacted traffic during the entire Wednesday morning commute.
clarksvillenow.com
Preston Grant Pruitt
Preston Grant Pruitt, age 29, of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Preston was born April 7, 1993, in Montgomery Co. to Julian Pruitt and Terry Williams of Clarksville, TN. Preston is survived by his loving parents and his son Jaxon Greider. A memorial service will be held at...
Montgomery County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Clarksville, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program
Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
clarksvillenow.com
Alleged arson fire destroys vehicle in New Providence, one transported for mental health evaluation
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) –Fire crews have finished putting out a fire at a residence in New Providence following multiple reports of explosions. Clarksville Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a vehicle fire at 411 E St. in New Providence about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. According to Clarksville Fire Rescue...
Sumner County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Sumner County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Trigg County
A traffic stop on North Tanyard Road in Trigg County led to drug charges for a Cadiz man Thursday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Hicks says 58-year-old Florentino Brown was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped and during the stop he was asked to step out of the vehicle as Hicks’s K9 went around the vehicle to check for the odor of drugs.
WSMV
Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis. East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.
rewind943.com
Police set up perimeter on Patricia Drive for person having mental health crisis
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A residence on Patricia Drive has been surrounded by Clarksville Police as they respond to a person having a mental health crisis. Crisis negotiators with CPD are trying to negotiate with the person, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
City of Gallatin not demolishing historic Hancock House
The owners of the home have 60 days to install a fence and clean up debris around the home.
NFD extinguishes East Nashville apartment fire
The Nashville Fire Department extinguished an apartment fire Thursday morning on South 8th Street.
Multiple Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Millersville (Millersville, TN)
Official reports indicate that multiple vehicles were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning in Millersville. The multi-vehicle crash forced police to close the southbound side of I-65 in Sumner County for multiple hours.
teslarati.com
World’s largest autonomous vehicle test to be conducted in Nashville
The world’s largest autonomous vehicle test, conducted by Vanderbilt University and several other universities in cooperation with Nissan, Toyota, General Motors, and the Tennessee DOT, will commence next week. Autonomous driving is one of, if not the most significant advancement currently coming to the automotive industry. However, along with...
clarksvillenow.com
7 takeaways from Election Day in Clarksville: If it ain’t broke, re-elect it | OPINION
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There weren’t many surprises in the results from Tuesday night’s election in Clarksville, but those results say some interesting things about where we are as a community, and in some cases how much times have changed. Here are my top takeaways:. 1....
rewind943.com
Election results: Voters still in line at Woodlawn Elementary in west Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Initial results should begin coming in any moment now, and they will keep coming until the counting is complete. This article will be updated throughout the night.
Comments / 0