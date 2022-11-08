The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death in the county jail of a defendant in an upcoming murder trial. Broome County Sheriff David Harder reportedly has confirmed to WIVT and WBNG TV that Mitchell Lindow, who was awaiting trial in the stabbing death December 2 of 36-year-old David Royes Junior at an apartment on Main Street in Binghamton, was found dead in his cell Friday morning. Lindow was not believed to have been suffering from any medical conditions prior to being discovered by corrections officers at around 7 a.m. He reportedly had last been seen alive at 3 a.m.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO