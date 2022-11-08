Read full article on original website
Binghamton Man Accused of Stabbing Neighbor in Head and Neck
A suspect has been arrested after a Binghamton man was stabbed during a dispute in front of his home. Authorities said 38-year-old Joseph Irons was being held at Broome County Jail after being charged with first-degree assault. According to city police, the stabbing occurred in the area of 22 Lydia...
Federal fugitive arrested in Delaware County
On November 8th, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office arrested a Federal inmate who was being held at the Delaware County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice from Pennsylvania.
Man dead after Elmira fatal hit and run
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has died after he was hit by a car in the town of Horseheads, according to New York State Police. Police say that on November 11, at approximately 5:00 p.m. State Police responded to a report of a serious injury accident of a hit and run involving a car […]
Large drug bust on Doubleday Street in Binghamton
Yesterday, the Binghamton SWAT team and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at 29
Man fatally struck while exiting vehicle to remove deer carcass, NYSP says
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man has died after he pulled over to remove a deer carcass from the road early Friday evening, troopers with New York State Police say. Troopers say the incident happened on State Route 14 in the town of Horseheads. When troopers arrived, they discovered the man with serious injuries and […]
Binghamton Murder Suspect Found Dead at Broome Jail
The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death in the county jail of a defendant in an upcoming murder trial. Broome County Sheriff David Harder reportedly has confirmed to WIVT and WBNG TV that Mitchell Lindow, who was awaiting trial in the stabbing death December 2 of 36-year-old David Royes Junior at an apartment on Main Street in Binghamton, was found dead in his cell Friday morning. Lindow was not believed to have been suffering from any medical conditions prior to being discovered by corrections officers at around 7 a.m. He reportedly had last been seen alive at 3 a.m.
Windsor man found guilty after police-involved shooting
Today in Broome County Court, Jamie Crowley, 46 of Windsor, was found guilty by a jury on the following charges:
GPS tracks stolen car to Athens
Athens, Pa. — A tracking system led police to a park in Athens, where they discovered a stolen SUV from Ohio. Now Chad Edwin Bubb, 43, is in custody and charged with the theft of the $19,000 Chevrolet Avalanche, according to Athens Officer Cody Welch. An OnStar representative contact Bradford County’s emergency dispatch center on Oct. 26 and said a stolen 2013 Avalanche was reported to be in the area...
Broome County Jury Finds Windsor Man Guilty of Weapons Charges and Menacing
A Broome County jury has found a Windsor man guilty of weapons charges and menacing today. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says 46-year-old Jamie I. Crowley of Windsor, has been found guilty of Criminal Possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of Menacing in the second degree, and five counts of Criminal Possession of a weapon in the third degree.
Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Human Remains Found in Elmira, Victim Unknown
Hunters in Upstate New York make a grisly discovery - human remains. The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is now working to try and identify the victim, and determine a cause and manner of death. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area off of Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira - some 10 miles North of the New York/Pennsylvania border, deputies said.
Man Stabbed in Neck on Binghamton Street in Neighborhood Dispute
Binghamton police sealed off a street in a city neighborhood after a man was repeatedly stabbed in what witnesses said started as a heated argument. The attack occurred at Lydia and Murray streets around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. People who were nearby said a man got into a dispute with someone...
Man Killed in Hit and Run Accident, NYSP Seeking Driver
UPDATE 11/12: New York State Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian Friday evening. State police identified the victim Saturday as 44-year-old Jon Gearthart. Police say Gearhart was traveling on State Route 14 (Corning Road) when he pulled over and got out of the car to move a dear carcass out of the road just after 5PM.
BC Sheriff’s Office looking for woman on outstanding warrant
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Melissa Mittl on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Cortland Man Charged After Punching, Striking, Hitting, and Kicking Dog
On Thursday, November 10th, the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement charged Cortland man Peter H. Knabe with attempted animal cruelty. The SPCA Law Enforcement charged Knabe after a complaint and investigation of an incident that occurred on October 21st at 110 Tompkins Ave in Cortland. Witnesses reported to the SPCA that he (Knabe) punched, striking, hitting, and kicking one of his dogs.
Surveillance video helps police catch suspected dirt bike thieves
Canton, Pa. — Surveillance video helped Canton Police identify two suspected dirt bike thieves who were reported to authorities by the owners. Chief Douglas Seeley viewed surveillance video that showed Jessica Barnes and Russell Scott Griffin moving the two stolen dirt bikes, according to an affidavit. Related reading: Alleged wallet thief spotted on surveillance camera ...
Man arrested for allegedly shaking baby causing injury
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police investigated an incident involving a 2-month-old baby suffering probable neurological disabilities. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on November 3 around 3:00 p.m., officers were called to a home for a reported 2-month-old infant bleeding from the nose. The baby was […]
Domestic Incident Leads to Man Ripping Door off its Hinges
On Sunday, November 6th around 1:30 in the morning for a reported domestic incident on Kellogg Rd. in the City of Cortland. During the investigation officer’s found that 19 Brenden I. Stillman of Cortland had engaged in a verbal and physical domestic incident with a 19 year old female. Stillman shoved the victim, smashed ceramic bowls and then proceeded to rip a bedroom door off of its hinges.
Body Found in Waverly Park
Village of Waverly Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at Waverly Glen Park. Authorities were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in the park at 85 Moore Street yesterday when the man’s body was found in the afternoon. Waverly Police Investigating officers...
Human skeletal remains found in Upstate NY
Human remains have been found in Upstate New York., according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. WBNG reports hunters found the skeletal remains of a human body in a wooded area off Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said authorities were unable to identify the age or sex of the person due to the skeleton’s condition.
