Museum hosting Holiday Bazaar
PIMA — This holiday season, Eastern Arizona Museum & Historical Society of Graham County is sponsoring a Pre-Holiday Bazaar. The bazaar will feature a variety of Gila Valley vendors plus the museum’s offering of souvenirs, contemporary books, vintage books and magazines. The museum’s Pre-Holiday Bazaar will take place...
Field of Honor celebrates Gila Valley veterans
SAFFORD — For the fourth year in a row, the Gila Valley is demonstrating its patriotism with the Field of Honor, leading up to Friday’s Veterans Day celebration. “We had 150 flags on (Safford) City Hall lawn that first year. This year, we’ll have about 500,” said Chris Gibbs with the Safford Lions Club.
Kent Dodge
Kent Dodge of Maricopa passed away on November 5, 2020, in Chandler, Arizona at Hospice of the Valley, surrounded by his wife and partner Kathy of over 41 years, and his children. He was born August 17, 1950, to Rex and Mildred (Mikki) Dodge in Safford, Arizona, joining his sister Linda and brother Bruce.
EAC Theatre Department presents “Peter and the Starcatcher
Thatcher, Ariz. – Eastern Arizona College’s Theatre department is pleased to present “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Nov. 16-19, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., in the EAC Fine Arts Auditorium. Admission is $5 per person and the show is suitable for people of all ages. Tony-winning Peter and...
EAC Volleyball Sweeps Hill College to advance to National Tournament
Hillsboro, Tx — Eastern Arizona College volleyball kept their hot streak alive by sweeping Hill College 3-0 to advance to the NJCAA Division 1 National Tournament in West Plains, Missouri. The Monsters started fast after a 900-mile bus ride. They beat the Rebels 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 to run their...
Country Financial helps Pima Fire’s efforts for a new station
PIMA — The effort to build a new station for the Pima Fire Department got a big boost from Country Financial. Vaughn Grant and Jenna Ferrin presented the department with a check from Country Financial’s Helping Heroes program. “We have the opportunity once year to provide a $3,000...
GCSO dealing with pair of shootings
GRAHAM COUNTY — Graham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a pair of incidents involving weapons over the last two weeks. The first occurred Nov. 1, when a man entered the hospital after being shot in the face. The man said he and friend were quail hunting, when a...
Judith Darlene Scantli
Judith Darlene Scantlin, of Safford, entered into rest Tuesday, November 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 69. Graveside funeral services for Judy will be conducted Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. (noon), in the Safford Cemetery by Roger King, Eden Hospice Chaplain. Online condolences may be...
