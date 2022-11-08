Autumn is many New Yorkers’ favorite season for an abundance of reasons. The foliage, haunted houses, orchards and other local opportunities call for the best experiences around. For starters, the Hudson Valley has the best view of the mountains across the river, full of beautiful and magnificent golden hues, lit up by the sunlight. Taking a scenic drive is a fun thing to do when it’s late October, or early November. We are also home to many family friendly apple orchards and pumpkin patches, leaving opportunities to pick the freshest fall produce. Weed Orchard & Winery, located in Marlboro, offers pumpkin and apple picking, a bakery and an array of fall wine — but the best part is free entry and parking! There’s also Hurds Family Farms, located in Modena, which allows for some classic apple picking and a wild corn maze! Another one, located in Newburgh, is Lawrence Farms, which has an entry fee of $7 Monday — Thursday and $10 Friday — Sunday. The farm has apple picking and fall-themed baked goods, such as pies and apple cider slushies. These are the perfect places to do some cute fall photoshoots with your family, friends or significant other. While you’re there, you can pick up some fresh produce to bring home and try out a delicious autumnal recipe.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO