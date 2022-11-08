Read full article on original website
newpaltz.edu
Education alumni return to their alma mater to share strategies for teaching climate change
SUNY New Paltz convened a panel of six local Hudson Valley K-12 teachers, five of whom are New Paltz School of Education alumni, for a conversation about ways of integrating lessons and activities about climate change into coursework for students of different ages. The event, held on Wednesday, Oct. 26,...
newpaltz.edu
Love Radio? Apply for an Internship at Townsquare Media (Radio stations throughout Hudson Valley)
Townsquare Media is interviewing qualified candidates for Spring 2023 internships in. the following departments: Promotions, Live Events, Programming, Production, Digital, Business and Sales. Interns will understand how all of the departments work together in creating marketing solutions for our clients. Interns must be able to receive credit (and have been approved by the DMJ/CMM Dept).
newpaltz.edu
PitchFest puts local startups to the test with rapid entrepreneurial showcase
Designed to connect investors with entrepreneurs and business owners, the Hudson Valley Venture Hub at SUNY New Paltz bridges together the local business and campus communities. This includes the annual Venture Fest, a conference for entrepreneurs, investors, services providers and educators, that also creates opportunities for New Paltz students to...
newpaltz.edu
The Abundance of Autumnal Activities in the Hudson Valley
Autumn is many New Yorkers’ favorite season for an abundance of reasons. The foliage, haunted houses, orchards and other local opportunities call for the best experiences around. For starters, the Hudson Valley has the best view of the mountains across the river, full of beautiful and magnificent golden hues, lit up by the sunlight. Taking a scenic drive is a fun thing to do when it’s late October, or early November. We are also home to many family friendly apple orchards and pumpkin patches, leaving opportunities to pick the freshest fall produce. Weed Orchard & Winery, located in Marlboro, offers pumpkin and apple picking, a bakery and an array of fall wine — but the best part is free entry and parking! There’s also Hurds Family Farms, located in Modena, which allows for some classic apple picking and a wild corn maze! Another one, located in Newburgh, is Lawrence Farms, which has an entry fee of $7 Monday — Thursday and $10 Friday — Sunday. The farm has apple picking and fall-themed baked goods, such as pies and apple cider slushies. These are the perfect places to do some cute fall photoshoots with your family, friends or significant other. While you’re there, you can pick up some fresh produce to bring home and try out a delicious autumnal recipe.
newpaltz.edu
New Paltz Opens Affordable Housing Board To Town Residents
On Oct. 26, the Village of New Paltz held a public hearing on the issue of expanding eligibility for volunteer applicants on the Affordable Housing Board. Several residents were concerned about volunteer positions being opened up to non-village residents. Most of this concern, however, was based on a miscommunication on the actual terms of eligibility.
