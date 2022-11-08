ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendship Never Ends! David Beckham Teases Mini Spice Girls Reunion On Instagram

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Athlete David Beckham gave fans what they really, really want this weekend — a sweet glimpse at a mini Spice Girls reunion !

On Monday, November 8, the star athlete took to Instagram with an adorable video depicting wife Victoria Beckham celebrating bandmate Geri Halliwell Horner ’s 50th birthday alongside fellow Spice Girls Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton , all dancing to their hit song “Say You’ll Be There.”

“Special celebrating Ginger 🇬🇧 this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls ❤️ A friendship for Life ❤️,” Beckham captioned the adorable clip , shared with his 75 million Instagram followers before offering a special shoutout to Melanie Brown — a.k.a Mel B .

VICTORIA BECKHAM WAS HUNGOVER DURING 1997 SPICE GIRLS PRESS CONFERENCE: WATCH!

“You were missed,” he wrote of the “Spice Up Your Life” songstress.

Despite their cool dance moves, it seems relations within the famous girl group haven’t always been smooth sailing. Just last month, Mel C — a.k.a Sporty Spice — revealed she was once almost ejected from the chart-topping band after lashing out at Posh Spice amid the 1996 Brit Awards.

MEL C ALMOST GOT KICKED OUT OF THE SPICE GIRLS AFTER SHE TOLD VICTORIA BECKHAM TO 'F**K OFF'

"As we were all leaving, you know we'd all had a little bit of champagne. We were all a little tipsy, probably quite drunk and there was a little incident," Mel C, now 48, recalled of the ordeal during a recent podcast appearance.

I told Victoria to f**k off, ” she remembered. “We all have these kerfuffles in our lives. It was under my breath. It wasn't an aggravated or aggressive thing that I did .”

Despite initially dismissing the incident as “nothing huge,” Mel C was ultimately presented with the reality of the situation.

"But the next day the girls told me under no uncertain terms that it was unacceptable," she said. "Then Simon Fuller , who was our manager at the time, wanted to speak to me. And I was threatened with being ousted from the band if any behavior like that happened again ."

And as evidenced through their decades-spanning career, it seems it never did. After all, friendship never ends!

Community Policy