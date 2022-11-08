Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Michigan State football game against Rutgers on Saturday (noon, Big Ten Network):. MSU should be riding as high as it’s been this season after coming off last week’s big 23-15 upset over Illinois on the road. Not only was it a convincing victory on both sides of the ball, but it was a cathartic moment for a program reeling from a tough loss in Ann Arbor that cost them more than just a game. The Spartans should get a rousing welcome and boost by playing in front of their home fans for the first time in a month, and a bad Rutgers team is just what they need to get within one win of bowl eligibility. The pick: Michigan State 27, Rutgers 20.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO