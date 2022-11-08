ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

ktoo.org

In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats

Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Alaska Native nonprofit puts culture at the forefront of addiction prevention

This summer, Cook Inlet Tribal Council took young people out berry picking as part of their addiction prevention programming. CITC is a tribal nonprofit that calls itself a “culturally-responsive social service organization.” Dr. Angela Michaud is the organization’s senior director of recovery services. “With our wild blueberries,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
ktoo.org

Nov. 10, 2022: Alaskan Black Business Owners

As we move forward into the holidays, this week’s episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association is highlighting two Alaskan business owners and going into detail about what it takes to get started. This week’s guests will walk us through how to go from surviving...
JUNEAU, AK

