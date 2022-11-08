Read full article on original website
Related
ktoo.org
Republicans lead in majority of Alaska House seats, with potential for more
Republicans led 21 of the 40 races for Alaska state House seats in preliminary results early Wednesday morning and have a chance to take additional leads as more votes are counted and ranked choice sorting takes place. The results increase the chances that Republicans will take over the House from...
ktoo.org
Internal Republican divides complicate leadership of Alaska House and Senate
Republicans almost certainly will win a majority of the 60 seats in the Alaska Legislature. Whether they will control the state House and Senate will come down to which Republicans win. This year, as has been the case for much of the past decade, the party’s candidates are split. There...
ktoo.org
In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats
Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from...
ktoo.org
Alaska Native nonprofit puts culture at the forefront of addiction prevention
This summer, Cook Inlet Tribal Council took young people out berry picking as part of their addiction prevention programming. CITC is a tribal nonprofit that calls itself a “culturally-responsive social service organization.” Dr. Angela Michaud is the organization’s senior director of recovery services. “With our wild blueberries,...
ktoo.org
Nov. 10, 2022: Alaskan Black Business Owners
As we move forward into the holidays, this week’s episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association is highlighting two Alaskan business owners and going into detail about what it takes to get started. This week’s guests will walk us through how to go from surviving...
Comments / 0