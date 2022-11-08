HUDSON – An article that adds language regarding appeals of a Planning Board decision will go before Hudson Town Meeting. According to attorney Mark Babrowski, who is Hudson’s special counsel for the Intel redevelopment project, Hudson’s zoning bylaws do not include a section on appeals of site plan decisions. Residents could only appeal decisions after a building permit was issued and denied. The appeal would then go before the Board of Appeals, Babrowski said during a Nov. 1 Planning Board meeting.

HUDSON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO