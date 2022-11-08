Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Brigham Street Old Burial Ground is final resting place for many early Northborough residents
NORTHBOROUGH – Upon first glance at the Brigham Street Old Burial Ground, it does not look like much more than a grassy, wooded lot. But, if you look more closely, you will notice four legible headstones and a fifth illegible marker clustered together. Other stones that don’t have inscriptions dot the landscape.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Historical Society calendar recalls city’s disasters and scandals
MARLBOROUGH – Speakeasies, moonshine, hurricanes and even the sudden death of a mayor – this year the theme of the Marlborough Historical Society’s calendar is “Disasters, Scandals and Scoundrels.”. “This year’s theme is enticing,” said Linda Rennie, recording secretary for the historical society’s trustees....
communityadvocate.com
Beverly M. Sturtevant, 84, of Hudson
Hudson – Beverly M. Sturtevant, 84, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, died on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital. She leaves her husband of 65 years Leroy E. Sturtevant. Beverly was born in Marlboro and raised in Hudson, daughter of the late Charles H. Munroe Sr. and...
communityadvocate.com
Franklin J. Foley III, 54, of Marlborough
– Franklin “Frank” J. Foley III 54 of Marlborough, died unexpectedly in Pittsburg, NH on Monday, November 7, 2022. Frank was born in Everett, MA, the son of the late Franklin J. and Frances M. (Wyrocki) Foley Jr. He received his Master’s Degree from UMass, Lowell in Plastic Engineering and was employed by SMC in Devens, MA for the past 5 years.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough Senior Center celebrates Diwali
NORTHBOROUGH – Music filled the Northborough Senior Center Tuesday night as residents gathered for a Diwali celebration. The Senior Center held the event along with the India Society of Worcester and Northboro Junior Woman’s Club. According to Shiamin Melville, there’s a member of the India Society of Worcester...
communityadvocate.com
Kenneth T. Taylor, 80, formerly of Southborough
– Dr Kenneth Taylor Nolan, DDS, of Wells ME and formerly of Southborough, MA, passed away at his home in Maine following a period of failing health. Born May 15, 1942, in Providence, RI, Ken was the son of John and Lillian Pelland Nolan. He received his undergraduate degree from Tufts University and was graduated from Georgetown School of Dentistry in Washington DC.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Connects plans Kindness Week
WESTBOROUGH – Get ready to spread a little kindness. Westborough Connects will sponsor the fifth Kindness Week Nov. 12-18. According to Executive Director of Westborough Connects Kelley Petralia, the idea for the event began after a brainstorming session with other organizations about five years ago. “We wanted to rally...
communityadvocate.com
Mary M. Berberian, 98, of Northborough
– Mary M. Berberian, 98, of Northborough, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022. She was the devoted wife for 65 years to Kachadoor “Kachie” Berberian, until his own passing on November 3, 2012. Mary was born in Whitinsville, one of five children to the late Serop and Nectar (Berejiklian) Arakelian.
communityadvocate.com
Michael J. Callahan, 77, retired Sudbury Fire Fighter
Marlborough – Michael “Mike” J. Callahan 77 of Marlborough died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home after a lengthy illness. Mike was born in Marlborough, MA, the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Cole) Callahan. He retired as a Lieutenant in 2000, from the...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough receives state grant for Cedar Hill Street reconstruction
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Economic Development Corp. recently announced that its application for a $2 million MassWorks Infrastructure grant has been accepted. The grant will help the city reconstruct a one-mile stretch of narrow roadway on Cedar Hill Street, which is near Crane Swamp. The roadway serves as a...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police log, Nov. 11 edition
12:13 p.m. W Main St. Parking violation/complaint. 1:26 p.m. E Main St. Accident – hit & run. 3:08 p.m. E Main St. Accident property damage. 7:23 p.m. Simeon Howard Way. Disturbance (general). 10:49 p.m. Oak St. Disturbance (general). Friday, Oct. 28. 12:28 a.m. W Main St. Disturbance (general). 12:30...
communityadvocate.com
Grafton police log, Nov. 11 edition
12:10 a.m. Messier St. Suspicious person. 10:42 a.m. Elm St. Ambulance – medical. 11:06 a.m. Westboro Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 11:42 a.m. Ferry/Old Ferry Sts. Parking violation. 3:32 p.m. Providence Rd. Fire – HAZMAT spill. 4:06 p.m. Main St. Abandoned auto/boat. 4:44 p.m. Cortland Way. Suspicious auto. 8:36...
communityadvocate.com
Site plan appeal article heads to Hudson Town Meeting
HUDSON – An article that adds language regarding appeals of a Planning Board decision will go before Hudson Town Meeting. According to attorney Mark Babrowski, who is Hudson’s special counsel for the Intel redevelopment project, Hudson’s zoning bylaws do not include a section on appeals of site plan decisions. Residents could only appeal decisions after a building permit was issued and denied. The appeal would then go before the Board of Appeals, Babrowski said during a Nov. 1 Planning Board meeting.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough police log, Nov. 11 edition
2:20 a.m. Southwest Cut. Disturbance. 7:04 a.m. Southwest Cut. Accident: P.D. 8:23 a.m. Whitney St. Animal calls. 9:59 a.m. Church/Whitney Sts. Well-being check. 2:41 p.m. West Main St. Ambulance. Monday, Oct. 24. 8:33 a.m. West Main St. Ambulance. 1:16 p.m. King St. Ambulance. 1:18 p.m. River/Main Sts. Well-being check. 4:43...
communityadvocate.com
Kate Donaghue heads to Beacon Hill as a state rep
WESTBOROUGH – A lot of door-knocking paid off for Kate Donaghue. She is heading to the State House as the state representative for the newly formed 19th Worcester District. According to unofficial results, the Democrat beat out Republican Jonathan Hostage for the seat, which includes Southborough, Northborough precincts 1, 2 and 3, Westborough precincts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6, and Framingham, precinct 21.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police log, Nov. 11 edition
7:57 a.m. Boston Tpke. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 8:55 a.m. North Quinsigamond. Suspicious person/MV. 12:58 p.m. Manor Rd. Medical call. 2:53 p.m. Boylston St. Identity theft. 3:00 p.m. Boston Tpke. Preserve the peace. 3:50 p.m. Holden St. Animal complaint. 4:24 p.m. Morningside Dr./Country Way. Suspicious person/MV. 4:59 p.m. Plainfield...
communityadvocate.com
Air Force veteran flies high for Veterans Day
WESTBOROUGH – As part of her Veterans Day speech on Nov. 11, Grand Marshall Adriana Snow Baltimore recited the oath she took when she joined the Air Force in the 1950s. “I may have been discharged [from the service], but there is no discharge from that pledge,” she said.
communityadvocate.com
Michael D. Flynn, 60, of Shrewsbury
– Michael D. Flynn, 60, of Shrewsbury, passed away Monday November 7th surrounded by his loved ones, after a period of declining health. He was 60 years old. He was the son of the late Jack and Eileen Flynn. Michael grew up in Northboro and was a 1981 graduate of...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson family reunites with their stolen cat
HUDSON – After a frightening 26 hours, Hudson residents Kathy and Gary Johnson have been reunited with their cat. Jasmine, the Johnson family’s 19-year-old cat, was stolen Oct. 27. After Kathy realized Jasmine was missing, her daughters examined the family’s Ring camera and saw that a couple swiped...
communityadvocate.com
Worcester man arrested on gun, drug charges in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – The discovery of a loaded handgun and drugs in a backpack led to the arrest of a Worcester man. According to Shrewsbury police, on Nov. 6 around 9:48 p.m., an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Boston Turnpike near the Worcester City Motel. The officer stopped a...
