globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Provincetown
Sitting at the northern tip of Cape Cod, Provincetown is a longtime sanctuary for artists and the LGBTQ+ community. From scenic beaches with formidable riptides to the buzzing Commercial Street dotted with eateries and shops, Provincetown offers an eclectic range of attractions, catering to all stripes of travelers. It is probably best known for the Pilgrim Monument, the country’s tallest all-granite building with sweeping city views.
capecodwave.com
ArtsCape: Teacher, Students Bring Diwali Festival of Light to Art Center
FALMOUTH – “These are all great questions.”. That is the answer Tiffany Van Mooy, an art teacher at the Lawrence School, gave when asked earlier this month how and where she intended to light 1,000 diyas made by her seventh grade art students. The diyas are tiny clay...
capecod.com
Town Services Closed for Veterans Day
BARNSTABLE – Many town services across Cape Cod will be closed Friday in honor of Veterans Day. Closed services include the Transfer Station in Barnstable and Yarmouth as well as transfer station and public library in Dennis. The Dennis Pines and Highlands Golf Courses will still be open their...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Info sessions on canal bridges slated
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will hold virtual information sessions on the proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges. The sessions will take place on Nov. 15 and 17, at 6 pm for both dates. “At the public meetings, the program team will present updates on the status...
capecod.com
Vehicle strikes utility pole, leaves scene in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Provincetown around 10 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Conwell Street near Harry Kemp Way. The vehicle reportedly then left the scene but located by police a short time later. The pole was completely snapped and officials closed Conwell Street between Harry Kemp Way and Cemetery Road until Eversource could arrive to replace the pole. Provincetown Police are investigating the crash.
capecod.com
Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car vs pole crash knocked out power to 828 Eversource customers in Mashpee. The crash happened about 6:45 PM Thursday at the intersection of Red Brook and Monomoscoy Roads. The utility pole was snapped and the area is expected to be closed for an extended time. The driver had apparently walked away from the crash which is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
capecod.com
Crash results in car hitting house in Orleans
ORLEANS – A two-vehicle crash resulted in one car going off the road and crashing into a house. The collision happened just after noon Thursday on West Road at Chase Lane. Firefighters extricated the driver and transported him to Cape Cod Hospital. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the house. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.
Beloved South Shore Christmas store closing after more than 40 years of business
ABINGTON, Mass. — The owners of a beloved Christmas store on the South Shore of Massachusetts recently announced plans to close after spreading holiday cheer for more than 40 years. Rick and Karen Dubois, owners of The Christmas Place on Bedford Street in Abington, recently informed staffers of their...
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
2022 Mass. Election Results: 2nd Barnstable state Rep. District (Kip Diggs vs. William Buffington Peters)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Republican William Buffington Peters is challenging incumbent Democrat Kip Diggs to be state Rep. for the 2nd Barnstable District, which represents parts of Barnstable County on Cape Cod. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Diggs has held...
The Valley Reporter
Duxbury to hold special meeting November 16
The town of Duxbury will hold a special meeting Wednesday, November 16, at 7 p.m. at Crossett Brook Middle School to vote on whether the town shall elect its town officers via Australian ballot (Article I), adopt all budget articles via Australian ballot (Article 2) and vote on all public questions via Australian ballot (Article 3). There will be a separate vote for each article.
Sears only has 22 stores left after bankruptcy, including 1 in Mass.
In 2005, there were nearly 3,500 Sears and Kmart stores across the United States. But that number has dwindled to 22 Sears locations nationally. One of those stores is in Massachusetts. It’s located at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, which is at 250 Granite St., according to the website....
whdh.com
Parents, students protest proposed merger of school and church in Dorchester
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents and students who have been protesting a proposed merger of a church and school in Dorchester traveled to the Archdiocese of Boston Pastoral Center in Braintree on Wednesday to make their voices heard. The protesters gathered in opposition to a proposal that would keep St....
capecod.com
New details: Multiple crashes snarl traffic in Dennis
DENNIS – From Dennis Police: Dennis Fire, Dennis Police, State Police and Mass Highway DOT Crews were kept busy this morning with four separate motor vehicle collisions within less an hour. At 7:50 AM, the Dennis Fire and Police Department’s responded along with State Police to a reported two car motor vehicle collision in the area of Exit 78B on Route 6 Eastbound (above). Two patients were evaluated. One was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.
capecod.com
Updated: Bourne Police filed OUI charges in crash that injured pregnant woman and baby to the hospital
BOURNE – From Bourne Police: At approximately 12:46 PM Thursday, Bourne Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Shore Road, in the area of the Oakland Grove Cemetery. Arriving officers advised the road was completely shut down. It was determined that a black Subaru Outback operated by...
South Shore businesswoman killed in crash involving a man wanted by police for drug trafficking
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the South Shore woman who was killed in a deadly crash on Monday involving a Medford man who was wanted by police for an ongoing investigation. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car just moments after the...
Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: Barnstable County Sheriff Race (Donna Buckley v. Timothy Whelan)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic candidate Donna Buckley will face Republican candidate Timothy Whelan in a race to determine Barnstable County’s next sheriff. Donna Buckley is a wife, mother, grandmother and attorney who’s spent the past four years working as the general...
