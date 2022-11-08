ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Provincetown

Sitting at the northern tip of Cape Cod, Provincetown is a longtime sanctuary for artists and the LGBTQ+ community. From scenic beaches with formidable riptides to the buzzing Commercial Street dotted with eateries and shops, Provincetown offers an eclectic range of attractions, catering to all stripes of travelers. It is probably best known for the Pilgrim Monument, the country’s tallest all-granite building with sweeping city views.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Town Services Closed for Veterans Day

BARNSTABLE – Many town services across Cape Cod will be closed Friday in honor of Veterans Day. Closed services include the Transfer Station in Barnstable and Yarmouth as well as transfer station and public library in Dennis. The Dennis Pines and Highlands Golf Courses will still be open their...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Info sessions on canal bridges slated

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will hold virtual information sessions on the proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges. The sessions will take place on Nov. 15 and 17, at 6 pm for both dates. “At the public meetings, the program team will present updates on the status...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Vehicle strikes utility pole, leaves scene in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Provincetown around 10 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Conwell Street near Harry Kemp Way. The vehicle reportedly then left the scene but located by police a short time later. The pole was completely snapped and officials closed Conwell Street between Harry Kemp Way and Cemetery Road until Eversource could arrive to replace the pole. Provincetown Police are investigating the crash.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A car vs pole crash knocked out power to 828 Eversource customers in Mashpee. The crash happened about 6:45 PM Thursday at the intersection of Red Brook and Monomoscoy Roads. The utility pole was snapped and the area is expected to be closed for an extended time. The driver had apparently walked away from the crash which is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
MASHPEE, MA
capecod.com

Crash results in car hitting house in Orleans

ORLEANS – A two-vehicle crash resulted in one car going off the road and crashing into a house. The collision happened just after noon Thursday on West Road at Chase Lane. Firefighters extricated the driver and transported him to Cape Cod Hospital. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the house. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.
ORLEANS, MA
The Valley Reporter

Duxbury to hold special meeting November 16

The town of Duxbury will hold a special meeting Wednesday, November 16, at 7 p.m. at Crossett Brook Middle School to vote on whether the town shall elect its town officers via Australian ballot (Article I), adopt all budget articles via Australian ballot (Article 2) and vote on all public questions via Australian ballot (Article 3). There will be a separate vote for each article.
DUXBURY, MA
capecod.com

New details: Multiple crashes snarl traffic in Dennis

DENNIS – From Dennis Police: Dennis Fire, Dennis Police, State Police and Mass Highway DOT Crews were kept busy this morning with four separate motor vehicle collisions within less an hour. At 7:50 AM, the Dennis Fire and Police Department’s responded along with State Police to a reported two car motor vehicle collision in the area of Exit 78B on Route 6 Eastbound (above). Two patients were evaluated. One was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.
DENNIS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy