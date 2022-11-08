ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (11/11)

$20 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Local desert rock band White Woolly will join Bad Mustache in opening for Nashville alt-rockers The Criticals. $10 | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., music at 10 p.m. If you’re in a dark mood because of some of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Big Nita’s Cheesecakes Moving In, While Hi-Five Donuts Moves On

Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving to the Highlands, they announced on Nov. 8. They’re relocating to the Douglass Loop area at 1940 Harvard Drive. Their last day at the Butchertown location will come this Sunday, Nov. 13. But their current space won’t be empty for long as Big Nita’s Cheesecakes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/11)

Break out the fishnets, eyeliner, black nail polish and everything else that’s goth, emo, and alt. This nostalgic dance party (which we can recommend from experience) visits Louisville only four times a year. This time, Craig Owens of Chiodos will play a guest spot. SATURDAY, NOV. 12. Freedom Hall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

TEN20 Craft Brewery To Open New Location In Clarksville In 2023

TEN20 Craft Brewery announced in a press release this morning that its fourth location will open next summer in Clarksville, Indiana. The 3,400-square-foot indoor/outdoor taproom will open at 1400 Main St. inside the Bolt + Tie multi-use space. TEN20 currently has three locations in the Louisville area: Butchertown (1020 E....
CLARKSVILLE, IN
leoweekly.com

Forecastle Will ‘Take A Pause’ In 2023

Forecastle, the major summer music festival at Waterfront Park, announced this afternoon that it will be “taking a pause” in 2023. In a social media post, festival organizers wrote:. “Forecastle Festival will be taking a pause in 2023. It’s incredible to see what this festival has become and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

LEO Editor Scott Recker Leaving In January, Erica Rucker To Be New EIC

After more than eight years with LEO Weekly, Editor-In-Chief Scott Recker will be leaving the alt-weekly newspaper in January. Erica Rucker, LEO’s current arts & entertainment editor, who has worked in different capacities with the publication for many years, will become the new editor-in-chief. “I’m excited to watch Erica...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Pizza Lupo Is Tops… And That’s Not All

I did a quick double-take when I heard that Pizza Lupo had won “Best Pizza” honors in LEO Weekly’s Readers’ Choice awards. Not that it isn’t worthy. Lupo’s wood-fired, leopard-spotted pies with their quality toppings are a go-to for me whenever I have pizza in mind. After all, “Pizza” is the restaurant’s first name.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Alphonse Mucha At The Speed: Beyond The Aesthetic Appeal

Alphonse Mucha is perhaps the most famous poster and decorative artist of the Art Nouveau era. He was certainly much more profound and prolific than his famous posters, and what he understood about design, branding and grabbing the attention of viewers, has been studied and dissected many times over by students of art and historians.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Where Six Louisville Unionization Efforts Stand

At a time of rising economic inequality and inflation — and fresh from experiences during the height of the pandemic that left some employees feeling like expendable commodities while giving others a taste of better working conditions when offices were emptied — American workers are increasingly turning to unions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Fighting Human Trafficking In Kentucky

Despite human trafficking being an often-discussed crime, it still remains a global epidemic, generating an estimated $150 billion worldwide per year, according to a 2021 U.S. State Department report. The Commonwealth has its share of cases, with one of the latest arrests happening in Bowling Green on Aug. 11, after authorities said a man and a woman forced another woman into engaging in sexual activities with several men.
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

Greenberg: No Personnel Decisions Yet For New Mayoral Administration

Speaking in his first press conference since being elected Louisville’s next mayor earlier this week, Craig Greenberg said that before making any personnel decisions for his new administration, he wanted to give people interested in working with his administration the opportunity to express their interest. “We want everyone in...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy