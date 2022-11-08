Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Related
leoweekly.com
Tommy Womack and the Club House Troubadours To Play Frankfort Avenue Liquor & Wines
Tommy Womack will be stopping through Louisville to play a show at the Frankfort Avenue Liquors & Wines Friday, Nov.18 (2115 Frankfort Avenue). I know, it seems like an odd venue but alas, there is a stage and electricity and a willingness to get folks in the door from some live tunes. We love that energy.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (11/11)
$20 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Local desert rock band White Woolly will join Bad Mustache in opening for Nashville alt-rockers The Criticals. $10 | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., music at 10 p.m. If you’re in a dark mood because of some of the...
leoweekly.com
Dance Away The Darkness At Louisville Gothic’s Dead Of Night Dance Party This Weekend
If you’re in a dark mood because of some of last night’s election results — namely, the fact that Booker lost and six more years of Rand Paul — you can try to assuage those feelings at Louisville Gothic’s next Dark Market/Dead Of Night dance party, which hits Art Sanctuary this Friday, Nov. 11 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. (Music starts at 10 p.m.)
leoweekly.com
Big Nita’s Cheesecakes Moving In, While Hi-Five Donuts Moves On
Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving to the Highlands, they announced on Nov. 8. They’re relocating to the Douglass Loop area at 1940 Harvard Drive. Their last day at the Butchertown location will come this Sunday, Nov. 13. But their current space won’t be empty for long as Big Nita’s Cheesecakes...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/11)
Break out the fishnets, eyeliner, black nail polish and everything else that’s goth, emo, and alt. This nostalgic dance party (which we can recommend from experience) visits Louisville only four times a year. This time, Craig Owens of Chiodos will play a guest spot. SATURDAY, NOV. 12. Freedom Hall.
leoweekly.com
TEN20 Craft Brewery To Open New Location In Clarksville In 2023
TEN20 Craft Brewery announced in a press release this morning that its fourth location will open next summer in Clarksville, Indiana. The 3,400-square-foot indoor/outdoor taproom will open at 1400 Main St. inside the Bolt + Tie multi-use space. TEN20 currently has three locations in the Louisville area: Butchertown (1020 E....
leoweekly.com
Forecastle Will ‘Take A Pause’ In 2023
Forecastle, the major summer music festival at Waterfront Park, announced this afternoon that it will be “taking a pause” in 2023. In a social media post, festival organizers wrote:. “Forecastle Festival will be taking a pause in 2023. It’s incredible to see what this festival has become and...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Mega Cavern’s Lights Under Louisville Returns With More Lights Than Ever
Louisville Mega Cavern’s Lights Under Louisville returns this Friday, November 11 with more than 40 themed displays, mapping projections and nearly 900 illuminated characters. There are also 4 LED light tunnels and a new 200 foot mega-light tunnel, lasers and more. Lights under Louisville will be open daily from...
leoweekly.com
LEO Editor Scott Recker Leaving In January, Erica Rucker To Be New EIC
After more than eight years with LEO Weekly, Editor-In-Chief Scott Recker will be leaving the alt-weekly newspaper in January. Erica Rucker, LEO’s current arts & entertainment editor, who has worked in different capacities with the publication for many years, will become the new editor-in-chief. “I’m excited to watch Erica...
leoweekly.com
Pizza Lupo Is Tops… And That’s Not All
I did a quick double-take when I heard that Pizza Lupo had won “Best Pizza” honors in LEO Weekly’s Readers’ Choice awards. Not that it isn’t worthy. Lupo’s wood-fired, leopard-spotted pies with their quality toppings are a go-to for me whenever I have pizza in mind. After all, “Pizza” is the restaurant’s first name.
leoweekly.com
Alphonse Mucha At The Speed: Beyond The Aesthetic Appeal
Alphonse Mucha is perhaps the most famous poster and decorative artist of the Art Nouveau era. He was certainly much more profound and prolific than his famous posters, and what he understood about design, branding and grabbing the attention of viewers, has been studied and dissected many times over by students of art and historians.
leoweekly.com
Dear Future Mayor: What Several Louisville Seventh Graders Want The Next Mayor Of Louisville To Accomplish
Earlier this month, 17 seventh graders from Olmsted Academy South wrote and read letters about what they hope the next Louisville mayor can accomplish to the offices’ two leading candidates: Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg. Even though we now know that Democrat Craig Greenberg will be the...
leoweekly.com
Where Six Louisville Unionization Efforts Stand
At a time of rising economic inequality and inflation — and fresh from experiences during the height of the pandemic that left some employees feeling like expendable commodities while giving others a taste of better working conditions when offices were emptied — American workers are increasingly turning to unions.
leoweekly.com
Fighting Human Trafficking In Kentucky
Despite human trafficking being an often-discussed crime, it still remains a global epidemic, generating an estimated $150 billion worldwide per year, according to a 2021 U.S. State Department report. The Commonwealth has its share of cases, with one of the latest arrests happening in Bowling Green on Aug. 11, after authorities said a man and a woman forced another woman into engaging in sexual activities with several men.
leoweekly.com
Greenberg: No Personnel Decisions Yet For New Mayoral Administration
Speaking in his first press conference since being elected Louisville’s next mayor earlier this week, Craig Greenberg said that before making any personnel decisions for his new administration, he wanted to give people interested in working with his administration the opportunity to express their interest. “We want everyone in...
Comments / 0