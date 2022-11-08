ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

NBC Philadelphia

Arrest in Black Horse Pike Hit-and-Run That Killed NJ Woman

Police have arrested a hit-and-run driver accused of striking and killing a woman in Blackwood, New Jersey, and then driving off late Monday night. Gloucester Township police announced on Thursday the arrest of Orlando A. Venters Jr., 42, of Berlin, New Jersey. Police said he was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Crash and Causing Death While Driving with a Suspended License.
BERLIN, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey

A serious crash was reported in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on Route 42 near Exit 14 in Bellmawr, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. One lane was closed, 511nj.org reported. There were no immediate details on injuries. to...
BELLMAWR, NJ
Shore News Network

Arrest made in hit and run of 70-year-old woman in Woodbury

WOODBURY, NJ – A 65-year-old man from Yeadon, Pennsylvania, was arrested for fleeing the scene of a serious crash involving a 70-year-old pedestrian in Woodbury this past spring. Leroy Cates Jr. was arrested by police in Woodbury for the March 18th incident that left the 70-year-old in critical condition. During her recovery, the elderly woman underwent multiple surgeries during a lengthy hospital stay at Cooper University Medical Center. At around 8:30 pm on March 19th, police found the victim lying in the roadway at 231 North Evergreen Court. She was treated and transported to the hospital. The driver of the The post Arrest made in hit and run of 70-year-old woman in Woodbury appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ
Daily Voice

Camden Man, 30, Dies Of Injuries From Shooting

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Camden, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:46 a.m., officers of the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Jackson Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call, reporting that a man had been shot. Officers and...
CAMDEN, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Hip Trouble Forces Egg Harbor Twp Police K-9 Jax into Retirement

Egg Harbor Township Police K-9 Jax has retired from the force. Jax was the K-9 partner of Egg Harbor Twp Police Sgt. John Beattes. Sgt. Beattes had been taking Jax to Saint Francis Veterinary Center South Jersey in Gloucester County recently for treatments recently, but, unfortunately, it was determined that Jax would no longer be capable of the riggers of police work and so he retired.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
