Truck Driver Killed in 3-vehicle Accident in Gloucester County, NJ
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a truck driver was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at around 12:30 on Malaga Road near Morgan Road. According to police, an investigation determined that 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden was traveling westbound on Malaga Road when she...
New Jersey man was doing 120 mph while drunk in car crash that killed restaurant owner
A Marlton man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he caused a collision that claimed the life of a Mount Laurel man in September has now been charged, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener. An investigation...
Camden County man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash on Black Horse Pike
Police have made an arrest in the deadly hit-and-crash that claimed the life of a 58-year-old woman earlier this week in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest in Black Horse Pike Hit-and-Run That Killed NJ Woman
Police have arrested a hit-and-run driver accused of striking and killing a woman in Blackwood, New Jersey, and then driving off late Monday night. Gloucester Township police announced on Thursday the arrest of Orlando A. Venters Jr., 42, of Berlin, New Jersey. Police said he was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Crash and Causing Death While Driving with a Suspended License.
Police investigating serious crash that left car in pieces in Camden County
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A crash in Camden County is under investigation. It happened in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Champion Avenue in Pennsauken. Emergency crews say they got the call around midnight. You can see pieces of the vehicle scattered all over the roadway. It's unknown how the crash happened at this time.There's also no word on injuries.
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey
A serious crash was reported in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on Route 42 near Exit 14 in Bellmawr, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. One lane was closed, 511nj.org reported. There were no immediate details on injuries. to...
Watch: Firefighters battle brush fire in South Jersey
Firefighters in Burlington County, New Jersey responded to a brush fire in the woods in Medford Thursday afternoon. The fire was in the area of Stokes Road, not far from Tuckerton Road.
Fire Trucks, Police Cars & Ambulance At Stockton Atlantic City
At this hour, 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, there is a convergence of fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, just off of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. A senior Atlantic City public safety source confirmed the following facts exclusively...
Police: Tip Leads to Arrest of Atlantic City, NJ, Man; 2 Guns Recovered
An Atlantic City man has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of two handguns. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, late Thursday afternoon, a sergeant received information that a man driving a white Nissan Altima in the area of Ohio and Grant Avenues was in possession of two guns.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With 2 Mature-aged People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking for two people in regard to an ongoing investigation. The two were captured on surveillance cameras and their photos were shared by the police on social media. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the individuals or what they may have...
Police locate vehicle after woman struck and killed in Gloucester Twp. hit-and-run crash
Other motorists stayed with the hit-and-run victim until medics arrived. She died at the hospital.
Arrest made in hit and run of 70-year-old woman in Woodbury
WOODBURY, NJ – A 65-year-old man from Yeadon, Pennsylvania, was arrested for fleeing the scene of a serious crash involving a 70-year-old pedestrian in Woodbury this past spring. Leroy Cates Jr. was arrested by police in Woodbury for the March 18th incident that left the 70-year-old in critical condition. During her recovery, the elderly woman underwent multiple surgeries during a lengthy hospital stay at Cooper University Medical Center. At around 8:30 pm on March 19th, police found the victim lying in the roadway at 231 North Evergreen Court. She was treated and transported to the hospital. The driver of the The post Arrest made in hit and run of 70-year-old woman in Woodbury appeared first on Shore News Network.
One Airlifted, Another Seriously Hurt In Back-To-Back South Jersey Shootings: Reports
Two men were gunned down in separate South Jersey shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one of them requiring a medevac helicopter transport to the hospital, reports say. Police were called to the first shooting at the Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Girl Recovering a Month After Being Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver
A teen girl remains at the hospital and is learning how to eat, talk and walk again nearly a month after she was struck by a hit and run driver in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania. On Oct. 12, Tayanna Freeman, 14, left a relative’s house and was walking to a store...
Police Looking to Make Two People Famous in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
There are a lot of ways to become "famous." You can work hard you're entire life and work your way into the lineup for the almost-world-champion Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. You can push the video button on your camera and fall into success with TikTok videos. You can be born...
Police investigate shootout in Olney that critically injured man; 22-year-old taken into custody
Police arrested a 22-year-old man believed to be involved in the exchange of gunfire.
Man wounded, airlifted to hospital after shooting in Millville park
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in a South Jersey park on Tuesday night. Officers responded to a Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, according to Millville Police. The 54-year-old Millville resident told police he was in...
Camden Man, 30, Dies Of Injuries From Shooting
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Camden, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:46 a.m., officers of the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Jackson Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call, reporting that a man had been shot. Officers and...
Hip Trouble Forces Egg Harbor Twp Police K-9 Jax into Retirement
Egg Harbor Township Police K-9 Jax has retired from the force. Jax was the K-9 partner of Egg Harbor Twp Police Sgt. John Beattes. Sgt. Beattes had been taking Jax to Saint Francis Veterinary Center South Jersey in Gloucester County recently for treatments recently, but, unfortunately, it was determined that Jax would no longer be capable of the riggers of police work and so he retired.
Police respond to barricade situation in Camden, New Jersey
Police said the situation began at about 3 p.m. in the area of North 26th and High streets.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
