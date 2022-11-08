$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California

A single winning ticket for Powerball’s record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot was sold in California .

The declaration came after technical issues delayed Monday’s drawing which, after being announced Tuesday morning, resulted in the following numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10 .

Meanwhile a single ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida. Precise location details for both big prize tickets were not immediately available.

This Powerball jackpot was historic in a number of ways. It was the largest ever for Powerball, the largest in U.S. lottery history, and the second lottery prize to surpass $1 billion this year.

In July, the Mega Millions jackpot reached a historic $1.34 billion . It went unclaimed until September when two Illinois winners came forward to collect it. That jackpot now ranks as the fourth-largest in U.S. history, according to the Associated Press .

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.