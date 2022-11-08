ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California

By Chip Brewster
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCUZR_0j3H5vCi00

A single winning ticket for Powerball’s record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot was sold in California .

The declaration came after technical issues delayed Monday’s drawing which, after being announced Tuesday morning, resulted in the following numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10 .

Nearly $3 million in winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

Meanwhile a single ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida. Precise location details for both big prize tickets were not immediately available.

This Powerball jackpot was historic in a number of ways. It was the largest ever for Powerball, the largest in U.S. lottery history, and the second lottery prize to surpass $1 billion this year.

In July, the Mega Millions jackpot reached a historic $1.34 billion . It went unclaimed until September when two Illinois winners came forward to collect it. That jackpot now ranks as the fourth-largest in U.S. history, according to the Associated Press .

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement will backfire

Former President Trump is plowing ahead with his 2024 campaign launch next week despite the pleas of even some of his closest advisers, who point to risks for both Trump and the Republican Party as a whole.  For Trump, a formal declaration of his candidacy would cut off support from the Republican National Committee (RNC) […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Russia fleeing more Ukrainian cities

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including Russia fleeing more Ukrainian cities and the continued power outages. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click […]
WGN Radio

FBI warns of Zillow rental scam

FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson joins Lisa Dent to explain how criminals are now using the real estate site Zillow to place ads for homes that are already occupied as a way to scam unsuspecting applicants out of their money and what you should do to avoid becoming a victim of fraud. Follow The Lisa […]
WGN Radio

Bears-Lions Preview

On Episode 53, Kevin Powell is joined by Matt Verderame from FanSided. They talk about the development of Justin Fields, preview the Bears-Lions matchup, and discuss the Packers’ struggles.  Follow Kevin Powell on Twitter: Follow @kpowell720
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Key Nevada county expects to count most remaining ballots by Saturday

Nevada’s Clark County, a Democratic stronghold key to the party’s chances in the state’s uncalled races, expects to report most of its uncounted ballots by Saturday, the county’s top election official said on Thursday. Joe Gloria, Clark County’s registrar of voters, said at a press conference that a little more than 50,000 ballots still need […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy