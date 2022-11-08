ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Aaron Carter Was Working On Sitcom Before Untimely Passing, Production Will Still Move Forward

By Jaclyn Roth
 3 days ago
Prior to his untimely death, Aaron Carter was working on a sitcom — and though it may be tough to move forward without the pop star, who was found dead on Saturday, November 5, in his California home, it seems like production will continue.

Brian Farmer , the writer and director of Group , shared they wrapped the pilot episode one month ago, and he's gotten the green light from Carter's family to complete the project and honor him in the process.

The show focused on group therapy and pushed for mental health advocacy, and Farmer said the pop star was great to work with.

Olive Chiacchia , who played Carter's love interest in the series, paid tribute to the musical artist via Instagram.

"Aaron, this isn’t how or why I wanted to post these photos. I was waiting until the release of the pilot. I had the pleasure of playing your love interest in Group, and you were truly the most loving, professional, kind and talented performer I’ve worked with. I wish the world saw you the way I do, and saw your side of the story. Everyone knew your struggles, so I share this story in hopes that you will be remembered for your heart and your light. My heart goes out to your family, loved ones, Melanie, and your son. Until I see you on the other side, my friend bananerman 🍌 Rest In Peace 🧡 #aaroncarter #ripaaroncarter #ripaaron," she captioned a slew of photos .

Carter was found in his bathtub, though there was no foul play , authorities ruled.

"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," his rep said in a statement. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."

AARON CARTER SKIPPED REHAB THERAPY SESSION ON PRESUMED NIGHT OF DEATH

Though Carter struggled with addiction in the past, it seemed like he was finally in a good spot .

"I took a break since 2017," Carter told Kaila Methven for her show, K’LA Afterdark . "I needed to go to rehab. I think I grew into the real, true, authentic version of myself. I went to rehab four times until I finally got it right ."

TMZ reported on Carter's sitcom.

