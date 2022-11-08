ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bleacher Report

Rams' Matthew Stafford Questionable for Cardinals Game After Suffering Concussion

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a concussion, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. However, McVay added Stafford is "making good progress." The Rams placed Stafford in concussion protocol Tuesday. McVay told reporters that the team's medical staff...
Bleacher Report

Report: Raiders' Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow Put on IR with Leg, Oblique Injuries

A rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse Thursday as a result of Darren Waller's ailing hamstring and Hunter Renfrow's oblique. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Waller is being placed on injured reserve after aggravating the injury that has kept him out the past three games. Shortly after, Hunter Renfrow was placed on injured reserve with an oblique injury, per Schefter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Colts Stars Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline

If any fantasy managers are still holding out hope for players on the Indianapolis Colts, here's some advice about how to handle the Nov. 30 trade deadline. Among many stunning moves the Colts have made this season, then-head coach Frank Reich's announcement Oct. 24 that Sam Ehlinger would take over as the starting quarterback began a ripple effect that is turning into a tidal wave for the franchise.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Packers Rumors: Johnathan Abram Claimed on Waivers After Raiders Release

The Green Bay Packers claimed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Raiders attempted to trade Abram, the No. 27 overall draft pick in 2019, before the Nov. 1 deadline but couldn't find a suitor. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

49ers CB Jason Verrett Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury in Practice

Just as it appeared Jason Verrett was ready to make his season debut, the San Francisco 49ers cornerback suffered another significant injury. The 49ers announced Verrett will be out for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles during Wednesday's practice. San Francisco opened Verrett's practice window on Oct....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

We're officially starting the stretch run of the 2022 fantasy football regular season. Only five more weeks remain until most leagues start their playoffs, and with trade deadlines looming, it's more important than ever to make the right call in your starting lineup. Here's a look some names to start—and...
Bleacher Report

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, but he's trending toward making a return. Fantasy managers who may be considering trading Dotson might want to hold onto him instead. He had a solid start to the season...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 10: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Some rookies will hit a “wall” in the second half of their first NFL season, and others will become fantasy football gems as they take on expanded workloads. Your objective is to dump the former and find the latter before it’s too late. This week, three of our sleepers are rookies who could be on the cusp of a breakout.
The Associated Press

DeVonta Smith embraces supporting role on 8-0 Eagles

DeVonta Smith is more concerned with wins than catches. Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner and 10th overall pick in the 2021 draft, was expected to be an elite wide receiver. Smith had an outstanding rookie season with 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Philadelphia Eagles reach the playoffs. He’s on pace for 85 catches, 939 yards and four TDs this season but has taken more of a supporting role following the arrival of A.J. Brown. That’s just fine with Smith, because the Eagles are 8-0.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Deebo Samuel goes home to SC to inspire, motivate kids

Deebo Samuel spends plenty of time going back to his hometown for a purpose. The All-Pro wide receiver grew up in a tough environment in South Carolina. Football became his path to success, so he wants to inspire children who look up to him as a role model. “I don’t go back for the older people that I grew up with,” Samuel said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “I really go back to show the kids there’s still hope, there’s a chance. This is where I came from. So in reality, people say it’s kind of hard to make it out, which is true. But if you put your mind to anything, you’re capable of anything in life. You’re capable of anything as long as you hone in on that task and what you really want out of life, you put yourself in a position to fulfill your dream.” Samuel played at Chapman High School in Inman, starred at the University of South Carolina and was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers.
COLUMBIA, SC
Bleacher Report

NFL, Roger Goodell, Commanders, Dan Snyder Sued; Accused of Misleading Customers

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Thursday his office is filing a consumer protection lawsuit against the NFL, Roger Goodell, the Washington Commanders and Dan Snyder. Racine said the lawsuit stems from accusations all four parties colluded to deceive D.C. residents about the investigation into a toxic workplace...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Pederson: Jaguars Want to Preserve Travis Etienne, Give More Touches to JaMycal Hasty

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he's aiming to reduce the workload for running back Travis Etienne Jr. after a 30-touch game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pederson explained discussions within the coaching staff have centered around more involvement for backup rusher JaMycal Hasty, who was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in August.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

