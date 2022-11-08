Read full article on original website
Roger Goodell Says NFL Planning 'At Least Four' Games in Germany Through 2025
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday the league will likely expand its plans to play games in Germany as part of its International Series. Ken Maguire of the Associated Press reported Goodell spoke at a fan forum in Munich ahead of Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena, which will be the NFL's first regular-season game contested in Germany.
Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 10
Fantasy football managers could be scrambling for help with several key players navigating injuries ahead of Week 10. Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray are both uncertain for Sunday, leaving limited trustworthy options at quarterback heading into the week. Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones...
Kyler Murray Will Be Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams with Hamstring Injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's status for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams is up in the air. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday his star quarterback will be a game-time decision. Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Wednesday's practice. He...
NFLPA President JC Tretter Calls for Replacement, Ban of Slit-Film Turf Fields
In an open letter published Saturday, NFL Players Association president JC Tretter called for the NFL to take several steps to increase safety measures for players, including the banning of slit film turf. Tretter wrote that of the three types of turf used at NFL stadiums—slit film, monofilament and dual...
NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Who's Better, Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter?
A little uncertainty near the top of the NFL draft board always makes the upcoming class more interesting. The upcoming class is no different and is significantly more intriguing than 2022's group, as the elite talent at a couple of key positions could become interchangeable pieces. Should Ohio State's C.J....
Tom Brady Says Buccaneers' Attitude, Effort Has Been 'Below the Line' This Season
Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said "the most embarrassing part" of his team right now is the "effort level on game day" as it approaches a game against the scorching-hot Seattle Seahawks in Munich on Sunday. "Correcting our mistakes, improving our effort—which, that’s probably the most...
Cooper Kupp, More NFL Players Advocate for Grass Fields over Turf amid Safety Debate
As more information comes out about the rate of injuries in the NFL, a number of players are speaking out in favor of the real surface instead of the artificial stuff. Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp tweeted Saturday, calling this an "age-old issue" and one that is worth a discussion between players and teams.
Laviska Shenault Jr.'s Fantasy Stock for Dynasty Leagues After Week 10 Breakout
Laviska Shenault Jr. has done just enough to get noticed by fantasy football managers this season, but the inconsistency makes it difficult for anyone to trust the third-year receiver. Shenault showcased his ability in Thursday's win against the Atlanta Falcons, taking a swing pass to the house for what was...
Top Storylines for QBs in 2nd Half of 2022 NFL Season
For good reason, quarterbacks hog the spotlight. It's the most important position on the field, and NFL franchises can spend decades mired in a search for a quality long-term player. During the latter half of the 2022 season, there's a wide variety of storylines that still deserve our attention. And...
NFL to Celebrate John Madden's Legacy with Thanksgiving Game Commemorations
The NFL announced Friday that it will begin an annual tradition of honoring the late John Madden with the "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" on Nov. 24. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement:. "No one cared more or contributed more to our game than John Madden. Honoring his memory...
Rams' Matthew Stafford Questionable for Cardinals Game After Suffering Concussion
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a concussion, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. However, McVay added Stafford is "making good progress." The Rams placed Stafford in concussion protocol Tuesday. McVay told reporters that the team's medical staff...
1 Player on Each NFL Team Who Could Break Out Before the 2022 Season Ends
Progression in the NFL isn't always linear. Sometimes, it just takes a while for things to "click" for a young player. As we approach the second half of the NFL season, there is still plenty of time for players to break out. Consider Amon-Ra St. Brown last season. The Lions receiver had just two games with 65 or more yards in the first 10 games of the season.
Fantasy Football Week 10: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Some rookies will hit a “wall” in the second half of their first NFL season, and others will become fantasy football gems as they take on expanded workloads. Your objective is to dump the former and find the latter before it’s too late. This week, three of our sleepers are rookies who could be on the cusp of a breakout.
Joe Thomas: Jeff Saturday Hiring by Colts 1 of Most Disrespectful Things I've Seen
Former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas sounded off Friday on the Indianapolis Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Thomas called Saturday's hiring "one of the most disrespectful things I've ever seen in my entire life." Thomas' main point of...
Giants' Saquon Barkley Headlines Madden 23 Midseason Ratings Update
Running backs are the highlight of this week's Madden NFL 23 player rating updates for Week 9. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley saw a nice increase to his rating midway through the 2022 campaign, jumping from a 92 overall in Week 8 to a 93 overall in Week 9. When the game was launched, he was ranked 86 overall.
Saquon Barkley Endorses Odell Beckham Jr. Returning to Giants amid Cowboys Interest
As the Dallas Cowboys pursue Odell Beckham Jr., the NFC East rival New York Giants could also look to sign the free-agent receiver. "He knows how I feel about him, how we feel about him," Giants running back Saquon Barkley told reporters Friday. Beckham spent the first five years of...
NFL Rumors: Saquon Barkley, Giants Pausing New Contract Talks Until After Season
In the midst of a fantastic comeback season for the surprising New York Giants, Saquon Barkley won't get a contract extension before the offseason. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Barkley and the Giants have agreed to pause any contract talks until after the campaign ends after the two sides "did not come close" to terms on a new deal during the team's bye last week.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Expected to Compare to Chris Godwin, Mike Williams
Whenever Odell Beckham Jr. signs with a new team, he is expected to be compensated very well for limited usage this season. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Beckham's contract "could be similar on a prorated basis" to recent wide receiver deals signed by Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Chiefs WRs Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney's Trade Advice for Dynasty Fantasy Leagues
While fantasy football managers have received little return on Skyy Moore or Kadarius Toney this season, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers could be undervalued assets in dynasty leagues. The Chiefs selected Moore in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft in part to help replace Tyreek Hill. The...
Nick Saban Told Alabama Players to Take Ole Miss Game 'Personal'
The AP No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide entered halftime of Saturday's game against the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels down 17-14, but they rallied for a 30-24 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Head coach Nick Saban told reporters after the win that he told his players to take the game "personal"...
