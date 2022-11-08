Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot
One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white...
KTVU FOX 2
No winning ticket in Monday's Powerball jackpot, next drawing Wednesday
There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars.
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
A winner for the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball was announced Tuesday after a delay caused by security and technical issues while processing a flood of ticket sales in Minnesota.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $20 Million Jackpot?
Wednesday's jackpot was worth an estimated $20 million.
iheart.com
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth A Lottery Record $1.9 Billion
Monday's (November 7) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.9 billion ($929.1 cash value) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $1.6 billion drawing on Saturday (November 5) night. The upcoming Powerball jackpot will be the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The $1.586 billion ($983.5 million...
What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?
While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite. After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars. "Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said....
TONIGHTS!!! Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.9-Billion
· Nobody won Powerball on Saturday night
NBC New York
NY Sees Two Win $1 Million (or More) on Powerball; No One Hits $1 Billion Jackpot
The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York became millionaires overnight. One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million, according to the Powerball website. There was...
Powerball Jackpot Skyrockets to $1.9 Billion, Highest in Global History
Months have passed without seeing a single Powerball Jackpot winner. As such, the Powerball Jackpot has skyrocketed to an unbelievable $1.9 billion. That officially makes it the highest jackpot total ever in global history. That said, it might be a good idea to go purchase your next lottery ticket while you have a chance.
