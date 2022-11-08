ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot

One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white...
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth A Lottery Record $1.9 Billion

Monday's (November 7) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.9 billion ($929.1 cash value) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $1.6 billion drawing on Saturday (November 5) night. The upcoming Powerball jackpot will be the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The $1.586 billion ($983.5 million...
What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?

While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite. After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars. "Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said....

