VOTE: Penn State Player of the Maryland Game

Saturday saw Maryland's ongoing attempts to make the series with Penn State a rivalry take several steps back. The Nittany Lions (8-2, 4-2 B1G) demolished Maryland (6-4, 3-4 B1G) with a 30-0 shutout at Beaver Stadium. This was the first shutout of the season for Penn State and was the first time Maryland has been shutout since the Lions did it to the Terrapins in 2019 with a 59-0 win. The series between the border state programs now stands at 42-3-1.
Nyla Brooks commits to Lady Vols

Nyla Brooks, an elite guard in the Class of 2025, has committed to Tennessee. Brooks, a 6-2 playmaker from Alexandria, Virginia, plays at Bishop Ireton High School. She committed to the Lady Vols during an unofficial visit to Tennessee on Nov. 11-12 with her parents and uncle, who is a passionate Vols football fan, and made it public via social media on her way back home.
