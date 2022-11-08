Saturday saw Maryland's ongoing attempts to make the series with Penn State a rivalry take several steps back. The Nittany Lions (8-2, 4-2 B1G) demolished Maryland (6-4, 3-4 B1G) with a 30-0 shutout at Beaver Stadium. This was the first shutout of the season for Penn State and was the first time Maryland has been shutout since the Lions did it to the Terrapins in 2019 with a 59-0 win. The series between the border state programs now stands at 42-3-1.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO