ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Chinese authorities ‘drop EU council chief’s speech criticising war in Ukraine’

By Jennifer Rankin in Brussels
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdNRW_0j3H5Y6700
Charles Michel speaking at the Cop27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt Photograph: Khaled Elfiqi/EPA

Chinese authorities dropped a trade fair speech by the European Council president, Charles Michel, that was critical of Russia’s war in Ukraine, diplomats have said.

The recorded message by Michel was meant to be one of several from world leaders and heads of international bodies played at the opening on Friday last week of China’s International Import Expo in Shanghai. Three European diplomats said Michel’s speech, which was heavily critical of Russia’s “illegal” war in Ukraine, had been removed, according to Reuters, which first reported the incident.

“President Michel was invited to address [the] Fifth Hongqiao Forum/CIIE in Shanghai,” said Michel’s spokesperson, Barend Leyts. “As requested by the Chinese authorities, we had indeed provided a prerecorded message, which was ultimately not shown.”

Leyts told the Guardian that the European Council had received no further feedback from Chinese authorities. “We leave it up to them to explain what happened,” he said.

No one from China’s foreign ministry or the co-organisers of the expo, China’s commerce ministry and the Shanghai city government, responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.

According to the event website, expo attendees heard from China’s president, Xi Jinping; the director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva; and the head of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Also offering a video message was Belarus’s authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, a key ally of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko spoke of “an urgent need for effective international coordination and equal and respectful partnership”, according to the conference website.

Michel’s speech was to have urged China’s leaders to use their influence to stop Russia’s “brutal” war in Ukraine.

Michel and the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, delivered a similar message to Chinese leaders at an EU-China summit in April that appears to have had little impact on Beijing’s actions.

The EU’s relationship with one of its largest trading partners has grown increasingly tense, amid increasing concern about human rights in China, and Beijing’s role in the world. In March 2019 the EU labelled China a “systemic rival” , as well as an economic competitor and a negotiating partner.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the 85 million-euro (dollar) sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden would likely be prohibited. Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. Although the deal announced in December wasn’t very significant financially and the technology involved apparently wasn’t new, it raised concerns over the wisdom of putting German IT production capacity in Chinese hands.
The Guardian

Ukraine troops enter centre of Kherson as Russians retreat in chaos

In extraordinary scenes, crowds of jubilant residents greeted Ukraine’s armed forces as they reached the centre of Kherson, as Russia’s retreat from the key strategic city appeared to have descended into chaos. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, hailed a “historic day” as he confirmed on Friday evening that special...
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Italy's far-right leader visits EU: "We are not Martians"

BRUSSELS — (AP) — New far-right Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni used her first visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels Thursday to declare that Italy will be a force to reckon with in EU affairs, leaving it unclear whether that was a promise or a threat from one of the bloc's powerful founding members.
The Guardian

Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive

A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
UPI News

Locals celebrate as Ukrainian troops arrive in Kherson

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Celebrations continued into the night Friday in the regional capital city of Kherson after Ukrainian troops arrived earlier in the day as the Russian military evacuated after holding the city from the early weeks of Moscow's invasion. Social media video showed the remaining residents in the...
The Guardian

Octopuses throw objects at one another, researchers observe

They hunt alone, are prone to a scrap, and even cannibalise one another. And octopuses appear to have another antisocial arm to their behaviour: they hurl jet-propelled clouds of silt, algae and even shells. Researchers studying Octopus tetricus, the common Sydney octopus, have filmed the cephalopods gathering debris in their...
The Guardian

The Guardian

499K+
Followers
114K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy