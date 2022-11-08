Read full article on original website
Yankees fans are deluding themselves with 1990s nostalgia
It took a conversation about the New York Yankees’ retired numbers for me to realize that our fanbase is a bit too caught up in 1990s nostalgia. The conversation was with my brother, a Phillies fan. While my brother was vaguely aware that the Yankees have retired a lot of numbers, he was surprised when he saw some of the specific names on the list.
Braves stole perfect Andrew Friedman gem from Dodgers after Rays release
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the postseason 10 years in a row in large part thanks to Andrew Friedman, who was hired as the President of Baseball Operations after the 2014 season. He has made some incredible moves since. Los Angeles has utilized a beautiful blend of possessing deep...
New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments
The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
Atlanta Braves freeing up payroll for Dansby Swanson with trade
The Atlanta Braves’ decision to trade Jake Odorizzi for Kolby Allard did not make much sense on the surface. Odorizzi is a respectable enough piece towards the back of a rotation, someone that can help stabilize a pitching staff. While the Braves’ rotation is seemingly set, one can never have too many arms as injuries can cause havoc to any rotation.
