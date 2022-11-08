Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer Arrested on DWI Charge in DallasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Ankle Monitor-Cutting Dallas Murder Suspect SurrendersMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Operations Resume at DFW Airport After Fuel Pump Fire Delays Flights Friday
A ground stop at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has been lifted and fuel is once again flowing to aircraft after a fire at a fuel pumping facility caught fire Friday morning. The airport said Friday morning its Department of Public Service responded immediately to the fire, shut off the pump...
Experts Tell Builders to Watch for Electricity Shortage and Weaponized Water in 2023 Legislative Session
There’s good news and bad news for Dallas-area builders, experts told a crowded room of industry leaders Wednesday morning. We’ll start with the good news. Housing affordability is at the forefront of state legislative priorities. There might be a $30 billion surplus going into the 2023 session that could be used to buy down property taxes. And the re-election of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely a positive for the homebuilding industry, according to Scott Norman, executive vice president of the Texas Association of Builders.
Three Of Forbes’ Best Employers For Veterans Are Based In Plano
On November 9, the business magazine Forbes in partnership with the research company Statista published a list of the best companies for veterans and Plano, Texas made three appearances on the list. According to the report, veteran status has been appreciated by employers differently over time. After WWII, those who...
Complexity Gaming Reopens Headquarters At The Star In Frisco
Another addition has been made to sports city USA, this time for gamers. On November 10, Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare Esports subsidiary, announced it’s reopening its headquarters to the public at the Star in Frisco. In March, the company announced the partnership with Lenovo for a multi-year sponsorship agreement...
dmagazine.com
White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy
White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
Texas Health Rockwall’s $92.3 million expansion serves growing North Texas Region
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 9, 2022) – An estimated $92.3 million expansion and renovation at Texas Health Hospital Rockwall is nearly doubling the size of the hospital and bringing a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), a Cardiac Catheterization Lab and an expanded Emergency Department to the growing North Texas community.
McKinney Family Was Scammed Into Renting To A Fake Owner
Local Profile reported in October that rent prices in the DFW area are not slowing down as much as the national average. With evictions in North Texas on the rise, for renters who’ve also had to add inflation to the equation, this has been a rough year and people are looking for cheaper places to live. But desperate times also open the doors to scammers trying to take advantage of people’s despair.
Dallas Changes Eviction Notice Ordinance
A temporary eviction ordinance has been set in place in Dallas and a permanent ordinance will be presented to the Dallas City Council and the homeless and housing committee. A permanent ordinance will likely be voted on in December. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, an eviction ordinance in...
McKinney Pharmacist Given Best Pharmacist Influencer Award
Despite a nationwide pharmacist shortage, McKinney pharmacist Sue Ojageer was awarded the “Best Pharmacist Influencer” award. Her social media has brought education and advice to her followers and she hopes to serve her patients in person and online. SingleCare recently shared their pharmacy award winners. From New Mexico...
andnowuknow.com
H-E-B Expands Footprint Across Several Markets; Stephen Butt, Juan-Carlos Rück, Armando Perez, and Lisa Helfman Comment
TEXAS - Everything is bigger in Texas, including H-E-B, as the retailer has unveiled three new stores and renovations to one of its locations. Recently, the grocery chain opened the doors to its newest stores in Willis, Magnolia, and Plano, Texas, offering shoppers access to a wide variety of unique offerings and services.
Collin Creek Mall Development Update
Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
Dallas shortens the warning period before landlords can post eviction notices
A new but temporary eviction ordinance has been enacted in Dallas. The current ordinance was put in place during the peak of the Coronavirus outbreak when many tenants were struggling to pay their rent.
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas accounting firm ranked one of the best companies to work for in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you think of Dallas you think of it as a sports town, food central, and so many things to do, but it also serves as a hub for some of the top businesses in the state and country. One local Uptown Dallas business is celebrating...
5 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
Skill Samurai offers after-school coding, robotics and STEM classes. (Courtesy Skill Samurai Flower Mound) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake recently. Visit communityimpact.com for news on more local news. Skill Samurai opened for after-school coding education at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 110,...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning 9.6 Acre Property with Amazing Amenities and Lush Landscaping Asks $3.99 Million in Argyle, Texas
1101 E Hickory Hill Road Home in Argyle, Texas for Sale. 1101 E Hickory Hill Road, Argyle, Texas is a meticulous estate with amazing amenities including 4 fireplaces, climate-controlled wine room accommodates 250-300 bottles, exercise room, guest suite, game room, poker room, media room. This Home in Argyle offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1101 E Hickory Hill Road, please contact Jollete Ryon (Phone: 469-485-7806) at Compass RE Texas for full support and perfect service.
keranews.org
Democrat Mihaela Plesa appears to win suburban Plano seat for Texas state house
Preliminary results show that Democrat Mihaela Plesa won the new Texas statehouse seat for House District 70, beating Republican Jamee Jolly by 821 votes. The Collin County Elections Department showed that Plesa got 29,538 votes compared to 28,717 for Jolly. Those were the "accumulated totals, unofficial final" results. District 70...
dmagazine.com
These Are Dallas-Fort Worth’s Top Wealth Managers for 2022
We asked every wealth management firm and team in the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Financial Planning Association, Chartered Financial Analyst Institute, and the Investments and Wealth Institute to tell us about their practices. The final list was selected based on these criteria: top firms or teams must have total assets under management for individual clients of at least $100 million; average assets under management per client of at least $1 million; a 95 percent client-retention rate over the last two years; and no current disciplinary actions. Additionally, all firms (or teams, should the team apply as an entity separate from its parent company) must have been in existence for at least five years as of the application deadline (June 6, 2022). They must also hold themselves out as fiduciaries for their clients and provide them with a written disclosure. A panel of esteemed local wealth managers reviewed the final list. All numbers are current as of the application deadline. Out of the 54 that applied, 40 firms and teams were selected.
Electric cars pose new challenge for North Texas first responders
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — With an electric revolution underway, more cars on the road these days have no engine, no exhaust pipe, and no gas tank. It's posing a new challenge for first responders who may not be familiar with the mechanics of an electric vehicle."I think it's kind of an afterthought sometimes of how first responders are going to handle those situations with vehicle fires, extrications," said Robert Rich, a Garland firefighter.To familiarize emergency workers with what they may encounter, General Motors this week is offering them free training in North Texas, and more than a hundred firefighters have already...
Housing Affordability Continues to Decline in North Texas as First-Time Buyers Dwindle
It seems cruel that, just when listings are posting “price improvements” and the number of days on market are inching upward, interest rates are making what was once buying power for a $400,000 home barely enough to snatch up something in the $300s. According to the most recent housing affordability report from the Texas Real Estate Research Center, home prices are continuing to outstrip income growth while interest rates further constrict home purchasing potential.
Residents And Business Owners Are Still On Time To Apply For Disaster Loans
As reported by Local Profile, in September, the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) issued a disaster declaration for Collin, Denton, Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties after the disastrous rains and floodings that hit the region in August. The deadline to report property damage is November 14. In...
