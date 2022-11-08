ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Denton Takes a Step Forward in Marijuana Reform

Denton is among the first Texas cities to vote for marijuana reform. Fox 4 News reports the city voted in favor of Proposition B yesterday, which will decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana. More than 70 percent of voters voted in favor of the measure. What does this...
DENTON, TX
After a Two Year Hiatus, ICE is Back in North Texas This Weekend

It is a Christmas tradition for many, which has sadly been cancelled the past two years due to Covid. However, the good times return this weekend at the Gaylord Texan. I won't lie to you. I don't get the hype in this. I know SO many people that plan a trip to this this literally every year. In case you don't know, the Gaylord Texan over in Grapevine is considered THE Christmas hotel in North Texas. They have Christmas decorations all over the place, indoor snow tubing, gingerbread house making, and brunch with freaking Charlie Brown.
GRAPEVINE, TX
