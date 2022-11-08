Read full article on original website
WGME
FBI investigating suspected Native American scalp seized from Maine auctioneer
FAIRFIELD (BDN) -- Federal investigators are determining whether an item purported to be an Apache scalp seized from a Fairfield auctioneer is authentic and should be returned to the tribe, according to federal court documents. The FBI obtained a search warrant in May for Poulin’s Antiques & Auctions Inc. on...
WPFO
Fight over public's use of discontinued road in Whitefield leads to legal questions
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A small-town battle over land access is boiling over as private land owners seek to protect their property in the wake of complaints over vandalism. At the center of the dispute is a discontinued road in the town of Whitefield, which has now prompted legal questions as well as criminal charges.
Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
FBI investigating 'Apache scalp' seized from Fairfield auction house
FAIRFIELD, Maine — The FBI is working to determine if an item seized in a Fairfield auction house earlier this year is a Native American scalp. According to court documents unsealed on May 11, the FBI executed a search warrant at Poulin Antiques & Auctions and seized an item listed on the company's website as an "Apache scalp."
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of November 10
ELLSWORTH — A sound of a gunshot at midnight Oct. 29 led to arrest for a Sedgwick man, the Maine State Police reported. Cpl. Owen Reed had been working in Sedgwick and heard the sound of the shot, which seemed to be coming from the Blue Hill area. Reed...
Six Vehicles Involved in Rush Hour Collisions on I-295 in Brunswick, Maine
The setting sun was a factor in two separate crashes on I-295 in Brunswick Tuesday afternoon, that left two people seriously injured. At around 4:10 p.m., police and paramedics responded to a report of two, three-vehicle crashes in the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 at mile marker 27, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Nationwide Grocery Store Chain Closing Central Maine Location
It appears that residents of the Farmington area will soon have one less option when it comes to shopping for groceries. According to an article in the Lewiston Sun Journal, the Save-A-Lot store at the Mount Blue Plaza on Wilton Road in Farmington will soon close its doors for good.
Prides Corner Drive-In in Westbrook, ME, Is Closing Out the Season With a Christmas Triple Feature
Drive-Ins seem to be disappearing more and more over the years, but luckily for us, some remain in the state of Maine. I used to love going to the drive-in to catch a double feature, but to be honest, sometimes it was a struggle to stay up to watch all of the second movie.
wabi.tv
Groundbreaking for the new $20.5 million Augusta Police Station
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A groundbreaking ceremony Thursday here in Augusta for what would be the new Augusta police station. The new two-story building will replace this old Hannaford supermarket that has been vacant for 13 years. “It is a fitting spot to be centralized in the city where folk...
penbaypilot.com
Rockport commercial greenhouse partially destroyed by fast-moving fire
ROCKPORT — Firefighters rushed to outer Main Street in Rockport Tuesday night just after 7:30 p.m. where a commercial greenhouse at Goose River Greenery had caught fire. The fire was discovered by Heather Dean, daughter of the homeowner, who called Knox Regional Communications Center for help. The source was...
foxbangor.com
Waterville teen indicted by Federal Grand Jury
WATERVILLE– A Waterville man has been indicted for conspiring to provide materials to support terrorists and possessing homemade explosive devices. A Federal Grand Jury charged Xavier Pelkey, 19 in a two count indictment. According to the indictment and court records, between November 2021 and February 2022, Pelkey allegedly conspired...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Biddeford man dies at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Maine — A Biddeford man died at Cumberland County Jail on Wednesday morning. The resident, Richard Putze, 62, was found unresponsive in his cell while a corrections officer was doing rounds in the medical unit, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The corrections...
Have You Noticed That Maine’s B&M Baked Beans Don’t Taste the Same?
About just how watery and undercooked the beans are has inspired an article in the Portland Press Herald. A common complaint is that the beans, now baked in several factories in the midwest, are watery and undercooked. One woman cooked the beans for a couple more hours just to get them softer - like they used to be.
I Was 100% Fooled By the Violinist Scam at Shaw’s in Falmouth
I fell hook, line, and sinker for this scam! I don't know what that says about me. It either says that I'm an idiot, or I have a big sympathetic heart. I'm sure it's a combination of both. The scam, which WGME13 and several other news stations have reported, is...
mainepublic.org
Dennis Dechaine's DNA 'excluded' from crime scene items after enhanced testing
New and enhanced DNA testing of several items recovered from the crime scene in Bowdoin where 12-year-old Sarah Cherry was killed in 1988 does not directly tie convicted murderer Dennis Dechaine to her death. An evidence examination report from the California-based Serological Research Institute says Dechaine is excluded from four...
WGME
Maine man sentenced after being found with more than 3 pounds of fentanyl
BANGOR (WGME) – A Maine man was sentenced on Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison after being found with over 3 pounds of fentanyl. A judge sentenced 40-year-old Kristopher Churchill of Bangor to 2 1/2 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Churchill pleaded guilty to...
WGME
Westbrook psychiatric hospital cited after patient dies by suicide
WESTBROOK (BDN) -- One of the state’s two private psychiatric hospitals failed to lock a kitchen door after a patient entered the off-limits room in February. Months later, another patient was able to rush into the kitchen through the same unlocked door, grab a knife and kill themself. The...
Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 times
Imagine living alone in a forest for almost 27 years and surviving in harsh winters. Only two individuals had heard him speak. One in 1990 and another in 2013. He made his home among the trees. 27 years spent alone. To survive, he broke into nearby homes before being caught on April 4, 2013. The North Pond Hermit, Christopher Knight, would ultimately spend seven months in prison for breaking into over 1000 homes.
WGME
Police issue warning about group of 'out of control' juveniles in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are concerned about a group of “out of control” juveniles in Rockland who have been involved in assaults, thefts, public intoxication, and more. Over the past three months, Rockland Police say they have responded to more than 95 calls for issues involving...
