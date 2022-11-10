ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Powerball - live: California winner of $2bn draw still hasn’t come forward as man who sold ticket gets $1m

By Chelsea Ritschel and Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

The frenzied interest in winning the record-breaking Powerball jackpot came to a close after it was reported that only one ticket matched the numbers needed to win the more than $2bn grand prize.

As of Tuesday, the record-breaking Powerball jackpot had grown to $2.04bn, according to Powerball.

The latest update to the grand prize came after players waited eagerly for the results of Monday night’s drawing, only for the drawing to be delayed overnight after one of the 48 participating lotteries required “extra time to complete the required security protocols”.

On Tuesday, Powerball announced that the winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, with a red Powerball 10.

Following the delayed drawing, which was shared on Powerball’s website and in a video uploaded to YouTube, California Lottery officials announced there was one winning ticket.

According to officials, the lucky ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California.

As players wait for the winner’s name to be released, the interest in the lottery, and its “technical” difficulties, have sparked a number of memes.

No one has yet claimed the $2bn grand prize as of Wednesday morning.

Follow along below for all of the updates and reactions to the record-breaking Powerball jackpot.

Daisy J
6d ago

Ok so let me get this straight y’all had problems with y’all system so we did not get our numbers last night. We got it at nine in the morning and the jackpot was 1.9 billion then it goes up to 2.04 billion and on top of that two hours later somebody one person won please somebody make that makes sense. 🫢😳🤔

One of the final few
7d ago

I’m sue also cause I know my numbers would’ve popped up,this is all bull Crap!!! A delay then only one ticket hits and it’s in California,what a coincidence

johnnybgood
7d ago

You know if the lottery had chosen those numbers when they should have at that exact point in time ....I know I would have won.. now I'm gonna Sue the lottery🤪🤬😡

The Independent

The Independent

