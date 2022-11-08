Read full article on original website
Brian Kostic
3d ago
I believe gold star parents, should have free passes to anything that's National, parks, museums, monuments, memorial's etc etc, to enjoy the beauties that their children died for, and just maybe, bring just a bit more peace to their pain and suffering from a loss of a child
Reply
16
Harold Gribble
3d ago
there's always gonna be a certain group of people that's never going to be happy no matter what comes along.free or otherwise..
Reply
2
Related
TODAY.com
What is a Gold Star military family?
The death of a military service member in combat is a tragic and emotional time for all families and friends, and a loss that no loved one wants to endure. The title given to families of military members who have died in the line of duty is “Gold Star Family.”
National parks free on Veterans Day; new rule makes lifetime pass free for veterans
Friday is a free day at National Parks, where the entrance fee is waived for Veterans Day. Also, veterans and Gold Star families are now eligible for a free lifetime pass.
How members of the US military and Gold Star families can get into national parks for free
Veterans, active service members, and Gold Star Families can sign up for a new pass to enjoy America's National Parks without having to pay.
The Army is scrapping Fort Hood. Here’s who it’ll be renamed after
Fort Hood's new name commemorates the late war hero Richard Cavazos, a four-star Army general who served with honor, according to three retired Army generals.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War
The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
Special license plate available for veterans
Legislation authored by Rep. Frank Farry to honor veterans who have received an Air Medal with a special registration license plate now awaits the governor’s signature to become law. “Air Medal recipients have displayed unmeasurable acts of service to our country. By allowing these veterans their very own special...
Camouflaged Aggressor F-16s Are Intercepting Russian Bombers In Alaska
USAFAggressor F-16s with distinctive camouflage schemes and Russian-style bort numbers are filling in for F-22s on NORAD-tasked scrambles.
Nearly 137K vets have now applied for PACT Act benefits for toxic exposure
WASHINGTON — The number of U.S. military veterans submitting claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs for toxic exposure continued to grow. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said Monday that number is now nearing 137,000. "We want veterans and survivors of Central Command from 1991 to 2021, 30...
Killed in Vietnam War, Army Staff Sgt. Finger accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sanford I. Finger, 29, of Miami Beach, Florida, killed during the Vietnam War, was accounted for.
Most Dangerous National Parks
America is home to some of the world's most majestic and beautiful national parks. But with that beauty comes danger. These parks have many hazards, both natural and man-made. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, United States.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
Arizona refuses Biden administration demand to remove shipping containers along border
Arizona on Wednesday refused a demand from the Biden administration to take down shipping containers that are being used to fill in a portion of a wall on the state’s border with Mexico. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs sent a letter Tuesday to the U.S. Bureau...
Washington Examiner
'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary
There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
MilitaryTimes
White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report
An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report. The Washington Post first reported that the...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Most Powerful Warships Ever Operated By the US Navy
USS Independence (LCS-2) The USS Independence (LCS-2) was the sixth to feature the name and was commissioned on January 16, 2010. She was the lead in her class of littoral combat ships, smaller vessels designed to operate near shorelines. In fact, Independence was instrumental in the development of future littoral combat ships – she was frequently used to test designs and train crews.
11 New Warships That Will Join the US Navy Fleet
The USS Gerald R Ford, the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier of the U.S. Navy – and the world’s biggest warship – made its first port of call on Oct. 28 at Halifax, Canada, after its first deployment from Norfolk, Virginia, earlier that month. The highly advanced 1,092-foot-long behemoth, weighing 97,000 tons when fully […]
allthatsinteresting.com
World War II ‘Ghost Boat’ Revealed In Drought-Stricken California Lake, Leaving Experts Baffled
This Higgins boat was used for amphibious landings and has a well-documented military history — but it remains unclear how it wound up at the bottom of Lake Shasta. As many regions in the western United States face ongoing droughts, a number of objects that once lurked beneath the surfaces of lakes and rivers are revealing themselves to the world. And now, an old, rusted boat used during World War II has inexplicably been found in a lake in Northern California.
The US Army is spending $353 million on a suitcase-size weapon that can 'hear' enemy tanks and fire armor-piercing slugs at them
The US Army is working on producing a smart anti-tank mine that detects enemy vehicles and can destroy them with an armor-piercing munitions.
aarp.org
Veterans and Active-Duty Military Members: Social Security Has Your Back
Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11, 2022. Every year on this day, we honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us. Our Wounded Warriors webpage is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage at www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.
30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military
The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
Veterans Day 2022 Discounts For Veterans And Active-Duty Military
Veterans Day is coming up, Friday, November 11th. It's a day to honor all the veterans of the United States military on the anniversary of the end of World War 1. It was first proclaimed as Armistice Day in November 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson. Armistice Day Becomes Veterans Day.
Comments / 9