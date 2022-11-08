Read full article on original website
Famous Salty Donut plans Tampa pop up ahead of Hyde Park debut
The Salty Donut will be popping up in Hyde Park Village on Saturday, November 19 for the neighborhood’s Holiday Happening and famous annual Tree Lighting. The event will take place from 4pm-9pm transforming Hyde Park Village into a holiday market with live entertainment, bites and brews, visits with Santa and more.
Zubrick is Florida’s best family-friendly magic show, and it’s a quick ride from Tampa
Zubrick Magic Theatre is a one-of-a-kind stage show that has captivated audiences in the EDGE District of St. Pete. It is so worth the trip from Tampa. The magical experience in the Sunshine State is now on display every weekend. These family-friendly performances are astoundingly immersive. Shows take place every Friday and Saturday, along with Thursday evening and Sunday matinees most weeks. See the full schedule and get tickets here.
Duckweed opening new grocery store on Davis Islands
Duckweed may be Tampa’s favorite market. The grocer continues to expand and has its sights set on Davis Islands, one of the dreamiest neighborhoods in Tampa. “What the Duck? Duckweed Davis Island has Gas!” wrote the enthusiastic owners in an Instagram post. The new store’s official address is 302 E Davis Boulevard.
Tampa’s first microcinema, Screen Door, enchants cinephiles in Historic Ybor City
Tampa is a city of film lovers, and a brand new microcinema in historic Ybor City has just debuted to bring beloved cult classics back to life. Screen Door is noted as Tampa’s first Microcinema, and it’s located in the Historic Kress building located at 1624 E. 7th Ave. 2nd Floor #228. This puts it on Ybor’s main corridor near spots such as Revolve Clothing Exchange, Blind Tiger, NYNY Pizza, and the main Centro area.
Oggi Italian, Davis Islands’ “family dining room”, gives classic comfort food an upscale twist
If you conceptualize Tampa as a neighborhood block, that would make Davis Islands a cozy little house on the end of the street. And, if Davis Islands were a house, that would make Oggi Italian Restaurant the family dining room. “This island is like one big house,” Joseph Saker, co-owner...
Winter Village curling league announced for downtown Tampa
Tampa’s Winter Village is super jubilant. This festive event features ice skating, shopping, a cafe, food vendors and more. But the hottest ticket in town has to be the newly added Winter Village Curling League. Yes, the transfixing winter olympic sport has found its way to the waterfront area of Tampa. Get out your brooms and irons, y’all.
Lifetime movie “Bad Tenant” starring AEW’s The Bunny films in Tampa
The spotlight is on Tampa. A brand new Lifetime film titled Bad Tenant has filmed around St. Petersburg and Tampa. This new film falls in a line of new Lifetime projects in the greater Tampa area. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star The Bunny (Laura Dennis) will star in the film. The Bunny has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, nearly 20,000 followers on her new TikTok channel, and almost 200,000 followers on Twitter. The area’s film commission hopes that The Bunny’s major social media clout, and consistent featuring on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, will help draw more eyes to the film, and of course to the Tampa area.
