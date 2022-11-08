The spotlight is on Tampa. A brand new Lifetime film titled Bad Tenant has filmed around St. Petersburg and Tampa. This new film falls in a line of new Lifetime projects in the greater Tampa area. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star The Bunny (Laura Dennis) will star in the film. The Bunny has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, nearly 20,000 followers on her new TikTok channel, and almost 200,000 followers on Twitter. The area’s film commission hopes that The Bunny’s major social media clout, and consistent featuring on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, will help draw more eyes to the film, and of course to the Tampa area.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO