newbritainindependent.com
Hayes’ Ground Game Came Late To A CT-5 Democratic Stronghold
New Britain Had 2.6K Fewer Voters Than ’18 Gubernatorial Election. Urban votes in state and federal elections are the firewalls for Democratic candidates to win competitive races in Connecticut. New Britain, the most reliable Democratic town in non-municipal years in the 5th Congressional District (CT-5), joined other cities in a lower turnout this year compared to the gubernatorial election in 2018.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Themis Klarides discusses election results
(WTNH) – Election Day is over, and the results are in. Former State Rep. Themis Klarides joined Dennis House to election results. Watch the video above for the full segment.
wiltonbulletin.com
Lamont inching closer to all-time CT governor vote record
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Can Gov. Ned Lamont find 264 more votes, for the win?. Sure, he snagged a reelection victory with ease over Bob Stefanowski with 56 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Now he moves on the the champions round, gunning for the all-time record set by former Gov. M. Jodi Rell in 2006.
Interview with Senator Chris Murphy talks about Bank of America Turkey Tuesday to Benefit Connecticut Foodshare.
Republicans reflect on underwhelming performance in state legislature
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Congressional delegation remains entirely blue after Tuesday’s election. The state legislature faired similarly. Democrats held on to their majority in both the state House and Senate after the midterms. Barring two recounts, Democrats could have the same number of seats as they did before the election.
Legislators ready to extend CT gas tax holiday through the winter
Lamont said he wants to ensure a continued suspension of the 25-cent tax won’t impair the state’s ability to repair its roads and bridges.
onlyinbridgeport.com
See Official Results From Tuesday’s Vote
Just under 30 percent of registered electors in Bridgeport voted in Tuesday’s general election that delivered major wins for Democrats across the state and provided Governor Ned Lamont another four-year term. The official moderator’s report shows 20,263 names checked as having voted in Bridgeport, down sizably from the last...
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
eastoncourier.news
Voters Re-elect Hughes, Scott and Hwang
Voters in Easton and surrounding towns have re-elected three incumbents to represent them in the Connecticut General Assembly. Democrat Anne Hughes retained her 135th House District seat, Republican Tony Hwang won re -election to represent Senate District 28, and Republican Tony Scott will remain in the 112th House District. Hwang,...
George Logan concedes to Jahana Hayes in CT’s nail-biter 5th District race
Logan said it was a “good, hard-fought battle,” but that he could not overcome the congresswoman’s margin of victory.
darientimes.com
Democrat Jahana Hayes victorious over Republican George Logan in tight race for CT’s 5th District
WATERBURY — It took longer than expected for a candidate to emerge victorious in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, but two-term Democrat Jahana Hayes declared victory Wednesday after a hard-fought election over a GOP challenger that came down to a victory margin of 1,800 votes. Hayes released a statement...
cbia.com
Connecticut Employers Subject to Revised FMLA Regulations￼
The following article was first published on the News & Insights section of Shipman & Goodwin’s website. It is reposted here with permission. Recently, the Connecticut Department of Labor issued new regulations under the Connecticut Family and Medical Leave Act. As detailed below, the new regulations explain the expanded...
Lamont reelected as CT’s governor in lopsided rematch with Stefanowski
With 97% of precincts reporting, Gov. Ned Lamont had 56% of the vote to 43% for Republican Bob Stefanowski.
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
fox5ny.com
Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results
CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
Connecticut’s coffers continue to swell, despite global economic woes
New projections show revenues pushing this year’s state surplus from nearly $2.35 billion up to almost $2.8 billion.
Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
localsyr.com
Conole overtaking Williams’ vote total is a ‘tough math problem,’ says Cook Political Report House editor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An expert who analyzes House of Representatives races for a living says the current vote totals in New York’s 22nd Congressional District is a “tough math problem for the Democrats.”. Democrat Francis Conole trails Republican Brandon Williams by 3,925 votes, according to the...
wiltonbulletin.com
Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut
As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
Gov. Ned Lamont considering extending gas tax holiday
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s gas tax is set to return on Dec. 1, but Gov. Ned Lamont is considering extending it to help drivers.“I think we’re going to see what we can afford and we’re going to model this out,” Lamont said. When it returns, the state tax would add an average of […]
