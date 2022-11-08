ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

newbritainindependent.com

Hayes’ Ground Game Came Late To A CT-5 Democratic Stronghold

New Britain Had 2.6K Fewer Voters Than ’18 Gubernatorial Election. Urban votes in state and federal elections are the firewalls for Democratic candidates to win competitive races in Connecticut. New Britain, the most reliable Democratic town in non-municipal years in the 5th Congressional District (CT-5), joined other cities in a lower turnout this year compared to the gubernatorial election in 2018.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Lamont inching closer to all-time CT governor vote record

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Can Gov. Ned Lamont find 264 more votes, for the win?. Sure, he snagged a reelection victory with ease over Bob Stefanowski with 56 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Now he moves on the the champions round, gunning for the all-time record set by former Gov. M. Jodi Rell in 2006.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onlyinbridgeport.com

See Official Results From Tuesday’s Vote

Just under 30 percent of registered electors in Bridgeport voted in Tuesday’s general election that delivered major wins for Democrats across the state and provided Governor Ned Lamont another four-year term. The official moderator’s report shows 20,263 names checked as having voted in Bridgeport, down sizably from the last...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
eastoncourier.news

Voters Re-elect Hughes, Scott and Hwang

Voters in Easton and surrounding towns have re-elected three incumbents to represent them in the Connecticut General Assembly. Democrat Anne Hughes retained her 135th House District seat, Republican Tony Hwang won re -election to represent Senate District 28, and Republican Tony Scott will remain in the 112th House District. Hwang,...
EASTON, CT
cbia.com

Connecticut Employers Subject to Revised FMLA Regulations￼

The following article was first published on the News & Insights section of Shipman & Goodwin’s website. It is reposted here with permission. Recently, the Connecticut Department of Labor issued new regulations under the Connecticut Family and Medical Leave Act. As detailed below, the new regulations explain the expanded...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox5ny.com

Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results

CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut

As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Ned Lamont considering extending gas tax holiday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s gas tax is set to return on Dec. 1, but Gov. Ned Lamont is considering extending it to help drivers.“I think we’re going to see what we can afford and we’re going to model this out,” Lamont said. When it returns, the state tax would add an average of […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

