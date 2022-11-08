AEW star MJF joins cast of 'The Iron Claw' Von Erich movie

The film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family.

AEW

AEW star MJF is making his film debut in a huge pro wrestling-related project.

It was reported via Deadline today that MJF is joining the cast of "The Iron Claw," the upcoming biopic on The Von Erich family. PWInsider reports that MJF will be playing Lance Von Erich in the movie.

"The Iron Claw" is from A24 films and is being directed by Sean Durkin. It "follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."

The movie also features Zac Efron (Kevin Von Erich), Harris Dickinson (David Von Erich), Jeremy Allen White (Kerry Von Erich), Holt McCallany (Fritz Von Erich), Maura Tierney (Doris Von Erich), and Lily James.

On Monday, A24 released a first-look picture of Efron in the ring as Kevin Von Erich.

Marshall Von Erich, who wrestles for MLW and is one of Kevin Von Erich's sons, commented on the picture of Efron playing his father: "Great picture of @ZacEfron throwing a Von Erich drop kick! My dad thought it was a old picture of him."