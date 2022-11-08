Read full article on original website
ESPN
Caroline Ducharme to miss UConn's opener vs. Northeastern
UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme will not play in the Huskies' season opener Thursday against Northeastern as she deals with "neck stiffness," according to coach Geno Auriemma. "[She's] better," Auriemma told reporters before practice on Wednesday. "Not sure about going forward. Tomorrow she's not playing but it's getting better...
Focus for Holy Cross football turns to even higher goals
During training camp, Holy Cross players vocalized to coach Bob Chesney their ultimate goal for the 2022 season. “To win a national championship,” HC fifth-year senior linebacker Liam Anderson said this week. “We said that out loud, as a team.”. After beating Lehigh last Saturday at Fitton Field,...
thegraftonnews.com
Gators cruise past Falmouth, 31-0, to advance in Division 4 playoffs
GRAFTON — The Grafton High varsity football team took another giant step forward in its goal of winning a state championship on Nov. 4 by shellacking 15th-seed Falmouth High, 31-0, in a MIAA Division 4 first-round matchup at Richard Egsegian Memorial Athletic Field. The second-seeded Gators (9-0) next return...
Leominster High soccer player scores incredible last-minute goal from 68 yards
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVLEOMINSTER -- Move over Doug Flutie pass, there is a new, notable Hail Mary in town, only this time it comes on the soccer field in the high school state tournament. Framingham broke a scoreless tie with a minute left Sunday, only to foul Leo Giglio of Leominster with 35 seconds left. The senior lined up from 68 yards away hoping to generate a play to save their season. He managed to put the free kick over everyone for a game tying goal. The rocket sent the stands into chaos."Off his foot, I knew it was going...
10 LaSalle student-athletes sign NLI’s
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On Wednesday afternoon, ten LaSalle student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) to play collegiately. 12Sports caught up with a pair. Caroline Cummings will join the Cross Country and Track team at Georgetown and Jubril Bamgbala will play soccer at Army West Point.
independentri.com
Football: Skippers set for playoff showdown with Rams
North Kingstown further cemented itself as the top public-school football program in the state this season. Now comes the chance to be more than that. The third-seeded Skippers will visit No. 2 La Salle on Friday night in Providence with a spot in the state championship Super Bowl on the line. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Where Does Boston Rank in “Best Sports City” Survey?
We have to be #1, right? Or at LEAST in the top 5. With 12 major championships in baseball, basketball, hockey, and football since 2000, according to the Definitive Dose, I would HOPE we are #1 or top 5.... If you're like me, you can recall many Boston sports outings...
Boston Globe
WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub
Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
fox61.com
Family-friendly things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — Looking for something to do this weekend? From holiday markets to comedy shows to a 5K race in honor of our veterans, there's plenty to check out with your friends and family!. Supporting artists is Bridgeport's goal with its four-day Bridgeport Art Trail Open Studios event....
WCVB
Family IDs man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — A 35-year-old man who is described as a hard-working family man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Elijah Pinckney's wife said her husband was getting out of his dump truck to stop at home for lunch when he was shot in the road.
$70K in lottery winnings still unclaimed in RI
No one has claimed $70,000 worth of lottery money in the state from a Powerball ticket and two Mega Millions tickets, The Rhode Island Lottery said.
ABC6.com
Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Trout & Salmon stocked at 8 ponds, lakes for Veterans Day weekend
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is conducting a special trout and salmon stocking in advance of Veterans Day in honor of our veterans. Rainbow trout and Sebago Atlantic salmon will be stocked in eight ponds and lakes starting Wednesday, Nov. 9, and continuing through Thursday, Nov. 10. Cyanobacteria alerts will prevent stocking in some ponds and lakes.
Here Are Massachusetts’ Top Ten Pizza Shops According To Barstool’s Dave Portnoy
One bite, everybody knows the rules. One of the most satisfying things on the internet, if you love pizza like me, is Barstool's Dave Portnoy's pizza reviews. They're just so entertaining. So, here we go!. Here Are Massachusetts' Top Ten Pizza Shops According To Barstool's Dave Portnoy. 1. Monte's Pizza.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 10, 2022
“It has been an interesting week fishing around Aquidneck Island. Tautog remains the hot bite right now with fish being caught in the double-digit class consistently. It is great to see a lot of these larger fish being put back into the water as anglers realize the great resident tautog fishery we have here and work towards maintaining it. Jigs remain the ticket to big tautog but if they aren’t producing don’t be afraid to try a lightly weighted rig.
Powerball: $1 million, 9 $50,000 winners in Mass.; here’s where they were sold
There was one Powerball winner for $1 million and nine $50,000 winners in Massachusetts Tuesday. The Powerball drawing for a $2.04 billion jackpot was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 and delayed to Tuesday morning. Powerball’s website has a complete list of which states had winners for the largest jackpot drawing...
Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot
If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE: Repeat Offender in Custody In Under Two Hours After Brazen Franklin Field Shooting
At approximately 21:40 hours, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 10 rounds at 4 Ames Street inside of the Franklin Field Projects in Dorchester. As officers responded to the ShotSpotter, the dispatcher updated that they had begun receiving calls that a person was shot at that location.
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Massachusetts
Mass. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Massachusetts. According to a report from The Zebra, I-95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. I-95 spans approximately 92 miles through Massachusetts. The Zebra used 2019 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to determine...
