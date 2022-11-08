ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Caroline Ducharme to miss UConn's opener vs. Northeastern

UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme will not play in the Huskies' season opener Thursday against Northeastern as she deals with "neck stiffness," according to coach Geno Auriemma. "[She's] better," Auriemma told reporters before practice on Wednesday. "Not sure about going forward. Tomorrow she's not playing but it's getting better...
STORRS, CT
thegraftonnews.com

Gators cruise past Falmouth, 31-0, to advance in Division 4 playoffs

GRAFTON — The Grafton High varsity football team took another giant step forward in its goal of winning a state championship on Nov. 4 by shellacking 15th-seed Falmouth High, 31-0, in a MIAA Division 4 first-round matchup at Richard Egsegian Memorial Athletic Field. The second-seeded Gators (9-0) next return...
GRAFTON, MA
CBS Boston

Leominster High soccer player scores incredible last-minute goal from 68 yards

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVLEOMINSTER -- Move over Doug Flutie pass, there is a new, notable Hail Mary in town, only this time it comes on the soccer field in the high school state tournament. Framingham broke a scoreless tie with a minute left Sunday, only to foul Leo Giglio of Leominster with 35 seconds left. The senior lined up from 68 yards away hoping to generate a play to save their season. He managed to put the free kick over everyone for a game tying goal. The rocket sent the stands into chaos."Off his foot, I knew it was going...
LEOMINSTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

10 LaSalle student-athletes sign NLI’s

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On Wednesday afternoon, ten LaSalle student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) to play collegiately. 12Sports caught up with a pair. Caroline Cummings will join the Cross Country and Track team at Georgetown and Jubril Bamgbala will play soccer at Army West Point.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Football: Skippers set for playoff showdown with Rams

North Kingstown further cemented itself as the top public-school football program in the state this season. Now comes the chance to be more than that. The third-seeded Skippers will visit No. 2 La Salle on Friday night in Providence with a spot in the state championship Super Bowl on the line. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Boston Globe

WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub

Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
BOSTON, MA
fox61.com

Family-friendly things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — Looking for something to do this weekend? From holiday markets to comedy shows to a 5K race in honor of our veterans, there's plenty to check out with your friends and family!. Supporting artists is Bridgeport's goal with its four-day Bridgeport Art Trail Open Studios event....
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
rinewstoday.com

Outdoors in RI: Trout & Salmon stocked at 8 ponds, lakes for Veterans Day weekend

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is conducting a special trout and salmon stocking in advance of Veterans Day in honor of our veterans. Rainbow trout and Sebago Atlantic salmon will be stocked in eight ponds and lakes starting Wednesday, Nov. 9, and continuing through Thursday, Nov. 10. Cyanobacteria alerts will prevent stocking in some ponds and lakes.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 10, 2022

“It has been an interesting week fishing around Aquidneck Island. Tautog remains the hot bite right now with fish being caught in the double-digit class consistently. It is great to see a lot of these larger fish being put back into the water as anglers realize the great resident tautog fishery we have here and work towards maintaining it. Jigs remain the ticket to big tautog but if they aren’t producing don’t be afraid to try a lightly weighted rig.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot

If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
DARTMOUTH, MA

