Long Beach, CA

Early voter turnout in Long Beach is at 17% heading into Election Day

By Jason Ruiz
 4 days ago

Over 17% of registered voters in Long Beach have already turned in their ballots, as have 20% of registered LA County voters, according to PDI, a political data firm that tracks elections.

The data, which shows the percentage of ballots turned in as of Monday, means the general election turnout will likely exceed the June primary when 29% of Long Beach voters and 28% of LA County voters ultimately cast ballots.

Vote-by-mail ballots were the primary way people voted in June with nearly 85% of the over 1.6 million ballots cast being sent through the mail or returned to one of the county’s drop boxes. Most of those (85%) were returned in the final week leading up to the election, according to county data.

In the primary, in-person voters mostly waited until Election Day, according to county data, which showed 78% of in-person ballots were cast on June 7 despite vote centers being open for more than a week prior.

If that holds true today, turnout will likely be better than in the primary.

Polls close at 8 p.m. today. Ballots can be cast at any vote centers, returned to ballot drop boxes or postmarked before that time and still be counted. Here is a full list of drop boxes and in-person voting locations available in the city.

Keep checking back at lbpost.com/elections for live results and analysis after the polls close.

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA

ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

